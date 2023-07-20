American tourist in Dublin brutally attacked by group of young people

Stock picture of Garda patrol car on same street attack took place (Getty)

An American tourist was left fighting for his life after being brutally attacked by a group of youths in Dublin.

The 57-year-old male was left with “life-changing” injuries after being kicked and beaten by his attackers on Store Street at around 10.40pm on Wednesday after he left the guesthouse he was staying at.

Police and first responders were called to the scene and the victim, who is from Washington DC, was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in intensive care.

The victim was kicked in the head several times and sustained severe head and facial injuries in the attack, reported RTE.

The attack on the victim, who is believed to be a regular visitor to the city, has been condemned by Ireland’s Minister of Justice Helen McEntee.

“There can be no excuse for such violence and intimidation and I fully understand the concerns of the local community,” she said in a statement.

“A tough and firm response will send out the message that we will not tolerate this thuggery on our streets.

“People must have confidence they can safely walk the streets of our capital. I am in regular contact with Commissioner Harris on the issue of Garda visibility.”

No arrests in the case have yet been made.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the Gardaí at Store Street.

They are also asking for any camera or mobile phone footage and are gathering CCTV footage from businesses.