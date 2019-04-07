American tourist kidnapped in Ugandan park rescued: Uganda military

KAMPALA (Reuters) - An American tourist who was kidnapped alongside her driver in a national park in southwestern Uganda has been rescued unharmed, the Ugandan military told Reuters on Sunday.

Kimberley Sue Endecott, 35, was abducted by gunmen in Queen Elizabeth National Park, near the border with Democratic Republic of Congo, on April 4. The kidnappers later demanded a ransom of $500,000 for her release.

"She has been located and rescued unharmed," Uganda military spokesman, Brigadier Richard Karemire told Reuters. Ugandan government spokesman Ofwono Opondo said in a tweet that driver Jean Paul had also been rescued.





