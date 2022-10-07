American tourist upset about not meeting the pope smashes Vatican artifacts, guards say

An American tourist’s visit to Vatican City ended with him in police custody and multiple artifacts in pieces, museum guards say.

The tourist was visiting the Vatican Museums on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported. He entered the Chiaramonti gallery, which displays a collection of busts and statues from ancient Greece and Rome — the only gallery where the artifacts are within reach of visitors, La Repubblica and Corriere reported.

He became agitated, saying he wanted to see and speak to the pope, La Stampa reported, citing officials. When he was denied, he threw himself toward the gallery’s display.

He knocked two ancient busts off the shelves, sending the artifacts crashing to the ground, CNN reported, citing Vatican City officials. The man tried to flee, but museum guards stopped him immediately, officials said.

Photos of the incident, shared on Facebook by Castellabate Live 24, showed the artifacts shattered on the ground. One bust appears to have broken in half, the head lying a few feet away from the base surrounded by smaller fragments. The other bust lies on its side, the damage — if any — less obvious.

The tourist was taken into custody for questioning by the Vatican police and later handed over to Italian authorities, CNN reported. The man’s identity was not released, and media outlets reported conflicting information about his age, ranging from 50s to 60s.

The damaged busts were taken to a restoration laboratory where experts will attempt to repair them, Corriere reported. The restoration efforts will take between 300 and 350 hours, costing around $15,000, La Repubblica reported.

The last incident of a tourist damaging artifacts at the Vatican Museums took place in 1972 when a Hungarian tourist hammered Michelangelo’s statue, Pietà, Corriere reported. The statue has been protected by a glass case ever since.

Vatican City is a sovereign state within Rome, Italy, and the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church.

Story continues

Google Translate was used to translate stories from Il Messaggero, La Repubblica and Corriere. Facebook Translate was used to translate posts from Castellabate Live 24.

American tourist chooses wrong spot to eat gelato — and gets $450 fine, Rome cops say

Man trapped by tunnel collapse rescued after 8 hours — and arrested, Italy police say

Easter Island heads suffer irreparable damage after fire scorches the area, photos show