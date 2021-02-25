American Tower: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

BOSTON (AP) _ American Tower Corp. (AMT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Boston, said it had funds from operations of $923.4 million, or $2.07 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.08 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $365.1 million, or 82 cents per share.

The wireless communications infrastructure company posted revenue of $2.12 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $3.76 billion, or $8.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.04 billion.

The company's shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 4.5%. The stock has dropped slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMT

Recommended Stories

  • Net Lease Real Estate ETF Brings Opportunity in 2021: It's Time to Lock in Real Estate Yields

    The Fundamental Income Net Lease Corporate Real Estate ETF was one of the sponsors for the Benzinga Global Small-Cap Conference that took place on December 8-9, 2020. The information contained in this article in no way represents investment advice or opinion on the part of Benzinga or its writers and is intended for informational purposes only. Real estate is an attractive investment for current returns, future growth, and diversification in any portfolio. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the real estate industry, and many real estate investment trusts (REITs) saw valuations decline substantially last year. However, not all real estate investments are created equally, and NETL is an example of resilience amid a crisis. The Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate Exchange-Traded Fund ETF & Index (NYSE Arca: NETL) defines and tracks the performance of the rapidly expanding public net lease real estate sector. The ETF owns 25 publicly-traded REITs in the U.S. It's traded on the NYSE and NASDAQ and focuses solely on free-standing, single-tenant real estate. Fundamental Income calls this real estate "the real estate of America"—it's your neighborhood grocery store, drive-thru coffee shop, go-to gas station and the closest distribution center delivering your most recent Amazon order. This ETF excludes and owns no malls, no multi-tenant office, and no multifamily. Net Lease understands that investors are concerned with the current uncertainty, inflation and low-interest rates. That is why they highlight the value of Triple Net Leases and the shareholder's opportunity to own the public net lease sector in a diversified, tradeable, and transparent manner. Thus, there still are high-quality REITs that withstand chaos and generate consistent income with identifiable growth. Opportunity Behind 2021 and Net Lease American REITs Real estate investment trusts or REITs are companies that own or finance income-producing real estate in a broad range of property sectors, such as office, healthcare, retail, residential and industrial. Holders of REIT securities are entitled to a share of the income produced by the underlying real estate holdings. REITs typically pass through 90% of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends, serving as a dependable stream of income. In addition, U.S. REITs have characteristics of both equity and fixed-income securities that offer a number of potential benefits to investors. Underlying properties owned by REITs and associated rent rates charged to real estate tenants have historically grown faster than the rate of inflation and offer diversification benefits through lower correlations to other asset classes. Not All Real Estates are Created Equally: Net Lease The Net Lease real estate sector consists of a different type of REIT. It's defined by a business model centered around a specific lease type and structure, rather than simply by property categories such as industrial, office or retail. As a result, Net Lease REITs generally own thousands of properties broadly diversified across multiple industries, property types and geographic footprints. A net lease, most commonly known as a triple-net lease, is a type of lease agreement made between the property owner and tenant. It's generally characterized by minimal expenses for the property owners and a longer-term contractional lease tenant income stream. Ultimately this translates into the tenant paying rent and most, if not all, of the property expenses, including the property taxes, insurance and maintenance of the property over a long-term lease of 20-25 years. Long-term contractional lease payments and minimal to no landlord expenses have historically resulted in net lease REITs achieving the highest gross profit margins within the real estate sector. The tenants occupying the properties owned by Net Lease REITs operate across a variety of industries. The buildings that process your online orders like Amazon and FedEx, the gym you work out at, the drug store you shop at, your favorite Home Depot, and drive-thru restaurant are likely leased from one of the nation's public Net Lease REITs. This is the reason it is so attractive, all these tenants are part of your daily routines, whether it is buying a coffee in a Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) on your way to work, buy food in Taco Bell, or going to a CVS to fill a prescription. In the end, this translates into more consistent and sustainable cash flow, higher gross margins, higher EBITDA, and thus a greater dividend yield. In addition, Net Lease REITs employ dividend payout ratios of roughly 80%, allowing them to reinvest cash flow, growing their property portfolio annually, which combined with contractual rent growth on an annual basis provides investors the opportunity to capture a meaningful total return over and above the current return of roughly 4.34%. As investors search for yield, Net Lease REITs can serve as a value-oriented core equity position, that can protect against inflation, provide current return, and can provide the opportunity to capture upside equity appreciation—something bonds can't achieve. And it's important to note that in 2020, of the 52 REITs that raised dividends, 9 of them were NetLease REITs. In addition, excluding cannabis REITs which have projected 5-year dividend growth rates of 53%, Net Lease REITs have the 3rd highest expected dividend growth rate at 22%, lagging only Cell tower REITs at 26% and single-family rental homes at 25%, respectively. Fundamental Income Company's Overview Fundamental Income, the sponsor and index provider of the Net Lease Corporate Real Estate ETF, is an investment firm led by seven partners with more than $15 billion in net lease experience and nearly 50 years of combined history in credit and capital markets. In addition to the Net Lease ETF, Fundamental Income recently launched Fundamental Income Properties, a private, institutional net lease REIT platform, after an initial equity commitment of $500 million from a fund managed Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM). The fund is composed of highly liquid, publicly-traded REITs specializing in the net lease sector, including Store Capital (NYSE: STOR), Realty Income (NYSE: O), W.P Carey (NYSE: WPC), Spirit Realty (NYSE: SRC), National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN) and Vereit (NYSE: VER). The underlying portfolio properties have a cumulative enterprise value of $195B, a 98.9% occupancy rate, trade over $800 million of average daily volume, and have an effective 30-day SEC yield of 4.34% as of the end of Jan. 2021. Photo by Jason Dent See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAmesite Inc. Improves The Way The World Learns Through AIDelta 9 Is Thriving In 2021 In The New Cannabis Market© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 10%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Soaring commodity prices, additional federal stimulus, and government bond yields on the rise are all raising the specter of inflation. Furthermore, there is growing concern that stocks - and tech ones in particular - are now at valuations disconnected from reality. Is the changing macro climate about to send the bull market into retreat? Too early to tell, but it does signal that a more prudent approach to investing might be a good move right now. And that will bring us to dividend stocks. Investors want a pad, something to protect their portfolio in case of a market drop, and dividends offer just that. These profit-sharing payments to stockholders provide a steady income stream, that typically stays reliable even in a downturn. RBC Capital analysts have been doing some of the footwork for us, pinpointing dividend-paying stocks that have kept up high yields, just above 10%. Opening up the TipRanks database, we examine the details behind those payments to find out what else makes these stocks compelling buys. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) First up, Annaly Capital Management, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Annaly holds a portfolio of commercial real estate with a heavy focus on retail (31%) and office (29%) spaces. Other large investments include multifamily dwellings, hotels, and healthcare properties. The company has over $100 billion total assets. In the company’s 4Q20 results, Annaly showed a 5.1% economic return for Q4, far stronger than the 1.8% reported for 2020 as a whole. EPS came in at 60 cents per common share, and more than covered the regular quarterly dividend of 22 cents. This is the third quarter in a row with the dividend at that level; at the annualized rate of 88 cents per common share, the dividend is yielding 10.7%. This is head and shoulder above the ~2% yield found among peer companies in the financial sector. Annaly has a long history of adjusting its dividend payment to fit with earnings, making it a reliable payer. Also of interest to investors, Annaly finished Q4 with $8.7 billion in unencumbered assets, including cash on hand. The company used this deep pocket to authorize a $1.5 billion common stock repurchase program, in a move to return capital to shareholders and bolster share prices. RBC’s 5-star analyst Kenneth Lee likes what he sees in Annaly’s performance, writing, “We continue to favor Annaly's diversified operating model, strong liquidity and portfolio skew towards agency MBS amid current macro backdrop... Annaly has exposure to growth-oriented, credit assets, including residential and commercial mortgage credit and middle markets lending. We believe diversification should allow NLY to pivot between attractive investment opportunities.” In line with these comments, Lee rates NLY an Outperform (i.e. Buy), along with a $9.50 price target. This figure implies a 14% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here) Overall, there is broad agreement on Wall Street about NLY’s quality, as shown by the 7 to 1 split among the analyst reviews, favoring Buy over Hold and giving the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are currently trading for $8.22 and their $9 average price target suggests an upside potential of 9.5% from that level. (See NLY stock analysis on TipRanks) Sunoco LP (SUN) From REITs we move over to the energy industry. Sunoco LP is the largest wholesale distributor of motor fuels in the US, and supplies more than 7,300 Sunoco gas stations in 33 states. Among the company’s products are gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oil, jet fuel, lubricating oils, and kerosene – a full range of petroleum products, sold as both branded and unbranded products. Sunoco also controls 13 storage terminals that maintain a secure supply for delivery to retailers. At the retail end, Sunoco provides equipment to gas stations – from pumps to payment services. This company’s diversified business has allowed Sunoco to remain profitable during the corona pandemic crisis. EPS did come in negative in Q1, when demand fell at the height of the crisis, but quickly rebounded in Q2 and has shown year-over-year gains in each quarter since. Q4 EPS was 77 cents, up from 75 cents in the year-ago quarter. Distributable cash flow in the quarter was down year-over-year, from $120 million to $97 million, and the company announced a quarterly dividend of 82.5 cents per common share. This was held steady from the prior quarter – and in fact, has been held steady at this level since November 2016. Sunoco has been paying out a reliable dividend for the past 8 years. The current payment annualizes to $3.30 per share, and gives a yield of 10.6%. Covering SUN for RBC, analyst Elvira Scotto notes that the recent Arctic storm patterns in the continental US have negatively impacted sales volumes but remains buoyed by other aspects. “SUN maintained its 2021 guidance and noted improvement in volumes in January. We do not expect the recent weather conditions to have a meaningful impact to SUN's 2021 volumes,” said the 5-star analyst. “We believe SUN shows investors sizable current income with an improved balance sheet. We expect SUN to maintain its distribution and expect distribution coverage to improve over time.” Scotto rates SUN shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) and increased the price target from $36 to $38. The figure implies a 23% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Scotto’s track record, click here) Overall, SUN shares have a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on a range of reviews including 5 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell. The shares have an average price target of $33.50, which gives an 8% upside potential from the current trading price of $31. (See SUN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • GameStop's Frankfurt shares surge, overshoot Wall Street rally

    GameStop shares rose as much as 240% in premarket trading and were up 210% as of 0741 GMT. Some Twitter users cited factors including options trading and the resignation of GameStop Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell, announced on Tuesday. GameStop's U.S.-listed shares soared nearly 104% on Wednesday and were halted several times in a rally that began after 1930 GMT.

  • BofA hikes 2021 Brent price view by $10/bbl on strong oil balances

    The bank now expects Brent crude oil to average $60 per barrel in 2021, up from a previous estimate of $50. BofA also forecasts West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices to average $57 a barrel this year. Brent prices could temporarily spike to $70 a barrel in the second quarter of the year, the bank's analysts said in a note.

  • Aston Martin says back on the road to profitability after 2020 loss

    Aston Martin expects to almost double sales and move back towards profitability this year after sinking deeper into the red in 2020, when the luxury carmaker was hit by the pandemic, changed its boss and was forced to raise cash. The carmaker of choice for fictional secret agent James Bond has had a tough time since floating in 2018, as it failed to meet expectations and burnt through cash, prompting it to seek fresh investment from billionaire Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll. For 2021, it expects "to see the first steps towards improved profitability" but is still likely to post a pre-tax loss, the carmaker said.

  • Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

    Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. ( NYSE:SOI ) last week reported its latest full-year results, which makes it a...

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Very Quiet

    Silver markets went back and forth during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to bounce around just below the crucial $28 level.

  • U.S. consumer confidence improves as COVID-19 cases fall; house prices accelerate

    U.S. consumer confidence increased in February, with households slightly more upbeat about the labor market amid declining new COVID-19 infections and expectations for additional money from the government to help the economy's recovery from the pandemic. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers warming up to overseas vacations, though fewer intended to purchase homes, automobiles and other big-ticket items over the next six months. Consumers anticipated higher inflation as well.

  • Facebook to invest $1 billion in news industry after Australia row

    The social network's commitment to the news industry follows Google's $1 billion investment last year, as technology giants come under scrutiny over their business model as well as the proliferation of misinformation on their platform. Facebook on Tuesday restored Australian news pages, ending an unprecedented week-long blackout after wringing concessions from the government over a proposed law that will require tech giants to pay traditional media companies for their content. The brief blackout shocked the global news industry, which has already seen its business model upended by the tech giants.

  • Former Mining Exec Details Suitcase Full of Cash He Used to Seal Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Glencore director said he used to fly the world carrying a bag full of cash to secure deals for the commodity trader, evidence of the industry’s longstanding history of corruption, a problem it’s still grappling with today.“I used to go with 500,000 pounds to London,” Paul Wyler who was one of Glencore’s most senior executives and a board director until 2002, said in an interview for The World for Sale, a book on the history of the commodity trading industry.In those days paying so-called “commissions” was both legal and even tax-deductible for a Swiss company, Wyler said, adding that Glencore’s past as a private company -- it went public in 2011 -- had been helpful. “We had advantages if we wanted to pay commissions. So if we wanted to pay certain things, we didn’t have to declare it in our annual report.”While Wyler put down his suitcase almost twenty years ago, some of the largest commodity traders face investigations today into alleged wrongdoing in countries from Democratic Republic of Congo to Brazil.“Unfortunately this is something that has plagued the commodity industry,” Torbjorn Tornqvist, the co-founder of oil trader Gunvor Group Ltd., said of bribery and corruption. “There’s a lot of skeletons and many of them, most of them, will never be surfaced.”The current range of investigations echoes the early 1980s, when Marc Rich, founder of the company that became Glencore, was indicted for tax evasion and buying oil from Iran in defiance of sanctions. The saga, which brought Rich infamy, has long haunted public perception of the industry.Glencore, the world’s largest commodity trader, is currently being investigated by authorities in the U.S., U.K., Brazil and Switzerland. The trading house has said the U.S. Department of Justice has requested records dating from 2007 onwards, several years after Wyler left the company.Trafigura Group, the second-largest metals and oil trader, faces charges in Brazil that it paid kickbacks to win business with the state oil company. Trafigura has denied the allegations. Vitol Group, the largest oil trader, in December admitted to bribing government officials in Brazil, Ecuador and Mexico -- in some instances as recently as July 2020.Wyler acknowledged the corruption in Glencore’s history, but insisted: “It’s not like that we got the business only because we paid everybody off.”“In many countries it was just a no-go,” said Wyler, who contemporaries say would probably have become CEO of Glencore if Ivan Glasenberg, the company’s current boss, hadn’t been chosen instead. “You couldn’t pay commissions in Japan, or you couldn’t pay commissions in Chile, or in most of Western Europe it wasn’t really that widespread. In South America, yes... And, yes, in China it was very corrupt.”A Glencore spokesman declined to comment. The company has previously said that it takes ethics and compliance seriously, and that will cooperate with the investigations into it.Although largely unknown beyond the world of commodity trading, companies like Glencore, Vitol, Trafigura and Cargill Inc. have become crucial cogs in the global economy, making billions of dollars of profit every year and supplying a large share of the essential goods of modern life, from crude oil to wheat and copper.Other traders spoke of an industry where conflict has been seen as an opportunity for profit.Igor Vishnevskiy, the former head of Glencore’s Moscow office, described the company’s successful trades in Tajikistan in the midst of the bloodiest conflict of the disintegration of the Soviet Union in the 1990s: “It was a stunning business, actually, because it was a civil war.”Many say that the industry, under pressure from investigators and regulators, has changed. Several large trading houses have cut back on their use of agents, the third parties which in some cases were seen as a means for outsourcing bribe-paying.Tornqvist, the Gunvor CEO whose company was forced to pay $95 million by Swiss prosecutors in 2019 after one of its employees bribed officials in the Republic of the Congo and Ivory Coast to secure oil deals, said: “The old-style traders, the Marc Rich diehard breed, some of them don’t quite get it. Until they’re sitting and talking with the FBI. Then they get it.”(This story is based on extracts from Blas and Farchy’s book, The World for Sale, to be published tomorrow in the U.K. by Random House Business and by Oxford University Press in the U.S. on March 1.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 5 stocks to buy for the 1950s-style infrastructure supercycle: Morgan Stanley

    Morgan Stanley strategists make a bullish call on the impact to the building materials space should an infrastructure deal get passed.

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Was Tiger Woods' SUV safe? Genesis GV80 involved in car accident calls attention to brand

    The safety of the little-known Genesis luxury car brand was thrust into the spotlight after Tiger Woods crashed a Genesis GV80 in the L.A. area.

  • Biden's stimulus checks bill could cut your taxes by $3,100

    The legislation, which goes to a vote on Friday, could put thousands back in your pocket.

  • Charlie Munger says it’s ‘really stupid to have a culture which encourages [so] much gambling in stocks’

    Warren Buffett’s business partner and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, in a Wednesday interview with Yahoo Finance, said the GameStop chaos was encouraged by a gambling mentality on Wall Street.

  • Five things shaping Britain's financial rulebooks after Brexit

    Britain is conducting a review of its financial rulebooks and policies to see how it can keep its 130 billion pound ($184 billion) finance sector competitive after Brexit left it largely cut off from the European Union. The government is due to issue papers in the coming days outlining its approach to financial technology (fintech) and capital markets, while further down the line it's expected to propose changes to the funds and insurance sectors. Britain's finance ministry is reviewing financial regulation and insurance capital rules, with minister Rishi Sunak raising the prospect of a "Big Bang 2.0" to maintain the City's competitiveness, a reference to liberalisation of trading in the 1980s.

  • Bitcoin ‘Too Volatile’ to Be Global Medium of Exchange, Says Berkshire’s Charlie Munger

    The 97-year-old vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway said buying bitcoin is "the pursuit of the uneatable by the unspeakable."

  • Boeing planned to replace 777 engine covers before failures: WSJ

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday ordered immediate inspections of 777s with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines before further flights, after an engine failed on a United Airlines 777 on Saturday. Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire By 55? Here's How Your 401(k) Can Get You There

    Many of us just assume we can't build real wealth, and many leave our retirements up to chance, contributing some sums to 401(k) accounts and/or IRAs and hoping for the best. Well, for starters, you'll want to be investing effectively.

  • Income Investors Should Know That Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

    Readers hoping to buy Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as...