American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) insiders who sold US$660k worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$91b

Over the past year, insiders sold US$660k worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) stock at an average price of US$236 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. After the stock price dropped 9.3% last week, the company's market value declined by US$9.3b, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

American Tower Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Robert Meyer, sold US$660k worth of shares at a price of US$236 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$195. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Robert Meyer.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does American Tower Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. American Tower insiders own about US$277m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About American Tower Insiders?

The fact that there have been no American Tower insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of American Tower insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing American Tower. Be aware that American Tower is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

