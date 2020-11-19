American train attack witness hospitalized in Paris

·2 min read
  • FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015 file photo, French President Francois Hollande bids farewell to U.S. Airman Spencer Stone as U.S. National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos of Roseburg, Ore., second from left, and Anthony Sadler, a senior at Sacramento State University in California, right, after Hollande awarded them the French Legion of Honor at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The three Sacramento-area men are lorded for their bravery in thwarting a terror attack on a French train in 2015. Islamic State operative Ayoub El Khazzani goes on trial in France Monday Nov. 16, 2020, on terror charges for appearing on a train with an arsenal of weapons and shooting one passenger in 2015. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
    1/4

    France Train Attack Trial

    FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015 file photo, French President Francois Hollande bids farewell to U.S. Airman Spencer Stone as U.S. National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos of Roseburg, Ore., second from left, and Anthony Sadler, a senior at Sacramento State University in California, right, after Hollande awarded them the French Legion of Honor at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The three Sacramento-area men are lorded for their bravery in thwarting a terror attack on a French train in 2015. Islamic State operative Ayoub El Khazzani goes on trial in France Monday Nov. 16, 2020, on terror charges for appearing on a train with an arsenal of weapons and shooting one passenger in 2015. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
  • French lawyer Thibault de Montbrial, who is representing US soldiers who foiled a terror attack on an Amsterdam-Paris train in 2015, speaks to media on the opening day of the Thalys attack trial, at the Paris courthouse, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Islamic State operative Ayoub El Khazzani goes on trial Monday Nov. 16, 2020, in France on terror charges for appearing on a train with an arsenal of weapons and shooting one passenger in 2015. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    2/4

    France Train Attack Trial

    French lawyer Thibault de Montbrial, who is representing US soldiers who foiled a terror attack on an Amsterdam-Paris train in 2015, speaks to media on the opening day of the Thalys attack trial, at the Paris courthouse, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Islamic State operative Ayoub El Khazzani goes on trial Monday Nov. 16, 2020, in France on terror charges for appearing on a train with an arsenal of weapons and shooting one passenger in 2015. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
  • French lawyer Thibault de Montbrial, who is representing US soldiers who foiled a terror attack on an Amsterdam-Paris train in 2015, speaks to media on the opening day of the Thalys attack trial, at the Paris courthouse, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Islamic State operative Ayoub El Khazzani goes on trial Monday Nov. 16, 2020, in France on terror charges for appearing on a train with an arsenal of weapons and shooting one passenger in 2015. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    3/4

    France Train Attack Trial

    French lawyer Thibault de Montbrial, who is representing US soldiers who foiled a terror attack on an Amsterdam-Paris train in 2015, speaks to media on the opening day of the Thalys attack trial, at the Paris courthouse, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Islamic State operative Ayoub El Khazzani goes on trial Monday Nov. 16, 2020, in France on terror charges for appearing on a train with an arsenal of weapons and shooting one passenger in 2015. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • French lawyer Thibault de Montbrial, who is representing US soldiers who foiled a terror attack on an Amsterdam-Paris train in 2015, speaks to media on the opening day of the Thalys attack trial, at the Paris courthouse, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Islamic State operative Ayoub El Khazzani goes on trial Monday Nov. 16, 2020, in France on terror charges for appearing on a train with an arsenal of weapons and shooting one passenger in 2015. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    4/4

    France Train Attack Trial

    French lawyer Thibault de Montbrial, who is representing US soldiers who foiled a terror attack on an Amsterdam-Paris train in 2015, speaks to media on the opening day of the Thalys attack trial, at the Paris courthouse, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Islamic State operative Ayoub El Khazzani goes on trial Monday Nov. 16, 2020, in France on terror charges for appearing on a train with an arsenal of weapons and shooting one passenger in 2015. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015 file photo, French President Francois Hollande bids farewell to U.S. Airman Spencer Stone as U.S. National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos of Roseburg, Ore., second from left, and Anthony Sadler, a senior at Sacramento State University in California, right, after Hollande awarded them the French Legion of Honor at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The three Sacramento-area men are lorded for their bravery in thwarting a terror attack on a French train in 2015. Islamic State operative Ayoub El Khazzani goes on trial in France Monday Nov. 16, 2020, on terror charges for appearing on a train with an arsenal of weapons and shooting one passenger in 2015. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
French lawyer Thibault de Montbrial, who is representing US soldiers who foiled a terror attack on an Amsterdam-Paris train in 2015, speaks to media on the opening day of the Thalys attack trial, at the Paris courthouse, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Islamic State operative Ayoub El Khazzani goes on trial Monday Nov. 16, 2020, in France on terror charges for appearing on a train with an arsenal of weapons and shooting one passenger in 2015. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
French lawyer Thibault de Montbrial, who is representing US soldiers who foiled a terror attack on an Amsterdam-Paris train in 2015, speaks to media on the opening day of the Thalys attack trial, at the Paris courthouse, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Islamic State operative Ayoub El Khazzani goes on trial Monday Nov. 16, 2020, in France on terror charges for appearing on a train with an arsenal of weapons and shooting one passenger in 2015. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
French lawyer Thibault de Montbrial, who is representing US soldiers who foiled a terror attack on an Amsterdam-Paris train in 2015, speaks to media on the opening day of the Thalys attack trial, at the Paris courthouse, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Islamic State operative Ayoub El Khazzani goes on trial Monday Nov. 16, 2020, in France on terror charges for appearing on a train with an arsenal of weapons and shooting one passenger in 2015. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS (AP) — An American who had been scheduled to appear as a star witness at the trial in Paris of an Islamic State operative was hospitalized Thursday in the French capital, casting doubt on whether he would still be able to testify about his role in the dramatic capture of the gunman that averted a possible mass slaughter aboard a high-speed train.

Spencer Stone's lawyer, Thibault de Montbrial, wouldn't give details about what is ailing the former U.S. airman, citing medical privacy. He said Stone would not testify as planned on Thursday afternoon.

“I know that he is hospitalized. I don’t know why. I don’t know how he is,” de Montbrial said.

"The only thing I’m certain of is that he is not in a state to testify today. We are going to regroup this evening to gauge whether he can be heard tomorrow morning or afternoon.”

Stone, then a 23-year-old, was among passengers who helped subdue gunman Ayoub El Khazzani aboard the Amsterdam to Paris train in 2015.

Their heroics during the drama on Aug. 21, 2015, inspired Clint Eastwood to direct a Hollywood re-enactment: “The 15:17 to Paris.”

El Khazzani, a 31-year-old Moroccan, is on trial with three suspected accomplices. He risks life in prison if convicted of attempted terrorist murder.

El Khazzani boarded the train in Brussels armed with a Kalashnikov, nine clips with 30 rounds each, an automatic pistol and a cutter, according to investigators. Once aboard the train, El Khazzani lingered in a restroom between cars and then emerged bare-chested with his weapons.

One of the witnesses scheduled to testify on Thursday afternoon is Mark Magoolian, a French-American who wrestled the Kalashnikov off El Khazzani — before being shot himself by a pistol.

Stone has said he was coming out of a deep sleep when the gunman appeared. He and Alek Skarlatos, then a 22-year-old U.S. National Guardsman recently back from Afghanistan, snapped into action, tackling the gunman.

Skarlatos was scheduled to testify Friday.

Stone, whose hand was injured by the cutter, is also credited with saving Magoolian, whose neck was squirting blood.

Latest Stories

  • Graham rebuffs 'the Squad' on calls for him to resign over Georgia meddling

    Sen. Lindsey Graham fired back on Wednesday at Democrats calling on him to resign following reports that he asked election officials in key swing states to intervene in the vote counting process in ways that could help President Trump.

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

    Four suspected militants were killed and two Indian police officers were wounded Thursday in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. Police Inspector-General Mukesh Singh told reporters that the shooting erupted on the outskirts of the city of Jammu and lasted three hours. Police said suspected rebels in a truck fired at a checkpoint on the main highway linking Jammu and Srinagar.

  • Photos Show California Gov. Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

    Newly released photos appear to show California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife in an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors at a birthday party earlier this month.FOX 11 Los Angeles obtained photos from a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, a longtime lobbyist and Newsom adviser, at French Laundry on November 6, taken by a witness who told the outlet the group was so loud that open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.> EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864> > -- Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020On Monday, Newsom apologized for attending the party saying he made a “bad mistake.”“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”Newsom said that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he was concerned his actions might undermine the message of caution he had sent to residents. The governor instituted new coronavirus restrictions this week, closing indoor dining across much of the state and urging residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings."I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.A spokesman for Kinney defended the gathering, telling FOX 11 that the seating at the upscale restaurant north of San Francisco was considered outdoors. “The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance," the spokesperson said. "The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  The backlash comes as daily coronavirus cases in the state have doubled in the last 10 days, "the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said Monday. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases last week.

  • Turkey to impose new measures to fight coronavirus surge, Erdogan says

    Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the government will impose tighter measures to respond to surging numbers of coronavirus patients and impose partial lockdowns at weekends across the country. "A lockdown restriction will be imposed outside the hours of 1000-2000 over the weekends in a way that will not disrupt supply and production chains," Erdogan said. Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said all schools will remain closed and continue online education until the year-end and all restaurants and cafes will only offer a delivery service.

  • Anti-Trump Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appeals to 'exhausted majority' as he teases presidential bid

    Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, has a simple message: There is another way. Arguing before the Ronald Reagan Institute that this is a nation of “civility and pragmatism,” he observed that “most of us are sick and tired of all the drama.”

  • Rep. Tlaib on incoming QAnon congresswoman: ‘If anything, I could probably teach her one or two things’

    Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., discusses how she and other progressive Democrats are preparing to work alongside newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has publicly endorsed the far-right QAnon conspiracy.

  • White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says he 'can't guarantee' the federal government will avoid a shutdown next month

    "Obviously, we want to keep the government funded," Meadows said, per a Capitol Hill pool report. Both parties are negotiating on new spending bills.

  • Iran's Revolutionary Guard launches aircraft-carrying ship

    Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it launched a heavy warship Thursday capable of carrying helicopters, drones and missile launchers amid ongoing tensions with the U.S. Photographs of the ship, named after slain Guard naval commander Abdollah Roudaki, showed it carrying truck-launched surface-to-surface missiles and anti-aircraft missiles. It also carried four small fast boats, the kind the Guard routinely uses in the Persian Gulf.

  • Canadian indigenous group to invest up to C$1 billion in Keystone oil pipeline

    Keystone XL (KXL) would carry 830,000 barrels per day of crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest. The investment by Natural Law Energy, a coalition of five First Nations, comes with KXL construction well underway in Canada.

  • Trump advisers reportedly think Rudy Giuliani is encouraging election lawsuits so he can get paid

    Every man has his price, and for Rudy Giuliani, it appears to be $20,000 a day.Several people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times that Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and President Trump's personal lawyer, has asked the Trump campaign for $20,000 a day to cover his legal services. Giuliani is overseeing the campaign's many court challenges in Trump's attempt to change the outcome of the election.Multiple Trump advisers and aides opposed Giuliani receiving such a hefty amount, the Times reports, and it's unclear how much Giuliani will get when the legal battles are done. Giuliani denied the report, telling the Times he "never asked for $20,000." He added that anyone who says he requested $20,000 a day is "a liar, a complete liar," and "the arrangement is, we'll work it out at the end."On Nov. 4, the day after the election, Giuliani approached Trump and asked to get paid for his legal services, people with knowledge of the matter told the Times. Giuliani has been encouraging Trump to believe in baseless conspiracy theories about voting machine irregularities and other claims of fraud, the sources added, and they believe he is fanning the flames so Trump continues to file lawsuits, thus lining Giuliani's pockets. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com The class folly of canceling student loans Let's appreciate how extraordinary the vaccines are Donald Trump's future is a Prairie Home Companion

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Republicans on board of key Michigan county revoke decision to certify election results

    Refusal to certify results by two Republican board members is being celebrated by Trump and his allies

  • Suburban Milwaukee officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns

    A suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a teenager outside a mall in February, is expected to receive about $130,000 for resigning from the force. The Wauwatosa Common Council approved a separation agreement with Joseph Mensah on Tuesday night, effective Nov. 30. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has ruled all three shootings by Mensah were justified self-defense.

  • McCann suspect hurt on way to parole hearing in Germany

    A German man whom investigators suspect of murdering British toddler Madeleine McCann was injured while being taken to a parole hearing, a German court said on Tuesday. The 43-year-old German, Christian B., lived in the Algarve region of Portugal when the toddler - who was three at the time - vanished from her bedroom in 2007. German media including mass-circulation Bild and Der Spiegel had reported that Christian B. broke two ribs during the incident.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo snapped at reporters at a tense coronavirus press briefing where he learned that NYC schools were closing amid a spike in new infections

    The briefing overlapped with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio running over five hours late to his own COVID-19 news conference.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Prosecutors want 2017 arrest of teen in Floyd death trial

    Prosecutors in the upcoming trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd want to introduce evidence of a 2017 arrest in which they say the officer held his knee on the back of a 14-year-old boy and ignored his pleas that he couldn't breathe. Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank, in a memorandum filed in Hennepin County District Court, said the body camera video that captured the boy's arrest shows that Derek Chauvin uses unreasonable force when dealing with a suspect who does not immediate comply with his orders, the Star Tribune reported. “As was true with the conduct with George Floyd, Chauvin rapidly escalated his use of force for a relatively minor offense," Frank wrote in the filing.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them