American university hopes to fill higher-ed gap in Iraq

  • Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi speaks during the opening ceremony of the American University in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
  • A student walks outside the newly inaugurated American University in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Encircled by the blue waters of a man-made lake are palaces turned to faculties promising an "American" schooling to meet the needs of Iraq's growing youth, in a city where education has lagged since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein and unemployment has since soared. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
  • Students of the newly inaugurated American University in Baghdad study in the classroom in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Encircled by the blue waters of a man-made lake are palaces turned to faculties promising an "American" schooling to meet the needs of Iraq's growing youth, in a city where education has lagged since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein and unemployment has since soared. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
  • Michael Mulnix, president of newly inaugurated American University in Baghdad, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Encircled by the blue waters of a man-made lake are palaces turned to faculties promising an "American" schooling to meet the needs of Iraq's growing youth, in a city where education has lagged since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein and unemployment has since soared. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
  • Michael Mulnix, president of newly inaugurated American University in Baghdad, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Encircled by the blue waters of a man-made lake are palaces turned to faculties promising an "American" schooling to meet the needs of Iraq's growing youth, in a city where education has lagged since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein and unemployment has since soared. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
1 / 5

Iraq American University

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi speaks during the opening ceremony of the American University in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
SAMYA KULLAB

BAGHDAD (AP) — From afar, the sprawling complex of the newly inaugurated American University in Baghdad appears like a floating mirage.

Encircled by blue waters of a man-made lake, former Saddam Hussein-era palaces have been converted to university departments promising a U.S.-style education to meet the needs of Iraq’s growing youth.

Higher education has lagged in Iraq since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam. Government officials maintain that the American University in Baghdad, which opened this week, is critical to shoring up the country’s flailing state of higher education.

The campus is a sight rarely seen in Baghdad’s urban sprawl: Ducks float by peacefully as a handful of students, backpacks slung over their shoulders, head to class. Glossy new buses take others across a winding road.

“I feel more like a mayor of a big city than a university president,” said AUIB President Michael Mulnix in an interview with The Associated Press on Monday, a day after the university officially opened its doors.

Critics have raised alarm over the university’s funding scheme, which is reliant on one influential Iraqi businessman, while the twin threats of coronavirus and attacks by armed groups threaten to add further delays.

Still, university administrators are forging ahead with plans to expand.

Of the 14 colleges that Mulnix hopes will one day be brimming with avid learners, just three opened this week: Arts and Sciences, Business and International Studies. Five more, including Health Sciences and Law, are planned for the fall.

Also in the works are plans for an international school offering kindergarten through Grade 12, a teaching hospital, even a movie theater. A deal with U.S. fast-food chain Hardee’s is close to being inked. Starbucks could be next.

As president, Mulnix’s long list of duties befits the ambitious scope of the university, from overseeing mammoth reconstruction efforts of Saddam-era palaces three years ago, to hiring staff, managing food services and paying utility bills.

The university is located on the site where Saddam commissioned the construction of a resort. The project included the grand al-Fao palace and numerous villas and smaller palaces in the 1990s to mark Iraq’s retaking of the al-Fao peninsula during the Iran-Iraq conflict. A lake was formed by diverting water from the Tigris River and filled with a special breed of fish dubbed “Saddam bass.”

The initials of the deposed dictator are still etched on the walls, columns and ceilings. Following his capture by U.S forces, he was imprisoned in one of the palace buildings. It was later used as a headquarters of the U.S.-led coalition force and called Camp Victory.

“His presence is here, everywhere,” said Mulnix. “It’s kind of interesting to take that legacy and transform it into what we are doing.”

The dream, he said, was to bring an American-style university with a core liberal arts program to Baghdad. It’s not just his vision, but that of the university’s chief Iraqi financier, influential businessman Saadi Saihood whose holdings began with a laundromat in the Green Zone servicing U.S. forces after 2003.

For now, the university is “American” in name only. It will be years before it might be accredited in the United States. They must first produce an initial graduating class, Mulnix said.

So far, the Saihood family has spent $200 million to renovate and refurbish the campus, prompting criticism of too much reliance on the personal wealth of a single businessman.

Mulnix brushed off allegations launched by critics of the university, including some Iraqi and other higher-education officials, that the family was seeking to make money.

“This is 100 percent a non-for-profit university. All the money made via tuition goes back to the university, not to repay the family that started it.”

AUIB is the first American-style university in federal Iraq. Two American-style universities are located in Dohuk and Sulimaniyah in the northern Kurdish-run region.

An American approach to education, which encourages a diverse curriculum, will take time to gain popularity in Baghdad, where high-school exam scores determine career paths and degrees in engineering and medical sciences are favored. Liberal arts is a novel concept in Iraq, Mulnix said.

That might explain why enrollment has not met expectations.

Fewer than 300 students were admitted to AUIB in its inaugural year this year, far short of the 10,000-30,000 its founders hoped for. The majority went directly to the school’s English Language Academy to improve their English skills before embarking on a baccalaureate program.

Most of the students have very basic English skills, not enough to meet the rigorous demands of the university, Mulnix said.

“We are having to take over from the very beginning. ... The students coming here really have quite the job because it will take a year or a year and a half for some of them when they are starting at a basic level to get through the English program."

Latest Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • California Realtor Loses Job After Racist Video Harassing Asian Woman Goes Viral

    A real estate agent from the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles was fired recently after a video of him hurling racist comments at an Asian woman surfaced online. What happened: On Wednesday, a social media user who goes by "Em" shared the video in a now-deleted tweet.

  • U.S. reassures Turkey over executions after Erdogan calls response 'a joke'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reassured Ankara that Washington blames the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for the executions of 13 kidnapped Turks in northern Iraq, after Turkey called an earlier U.S. statement on the killings "a joke." Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed PKK executed the captives, including Turkish military and police personnel, amid a military operation against the group.

  • Devastation as 500 tanker blast destroys Afghanistan-Iran customs post

    A catastrophic explosion and fire at an Afghan customs depot has destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers and caused traders tens of millions of pounds of losses. A series of blasts hurled lorries hundreds of yards into the air and deposited the crumpled remains of fuel tanks as far as half a mile from the blast site. Nasa satellites could reportedly see the blast from space and the fire was so intense that Afghan officials appealed to neighbouring Iran for help. The blast on the Iranian border in Western Afghanistan destroyed as much as $50 million worth of vehicles and goods, the local chamber of commerce said. “It's a huge catastrophe for the private sector,” said Younis Qazizada, a spokesman for the chamber. Health officials in the nearby city of Herat said only 17 people had been injured, but with the customs depot entirely incinerated, there were fears bodies would only be found later. The cause of the blast was unknown, officials said. “The devastation is much higher than we imagined,” said Mr Qazizada. “There's no infrastructure remaining at all.” Some estimates put the number of destroyed fuel tankers as high as 500. The blast site was still smouldering on Sunday. Electricity pylons had been knocked down by the force of the blast and the highway next to the depot was blocked by incinerated vehicles. Crowds looted many of the remaining lorries and on Sunday there were repeated bursts of gunfire as soldiers tried to keep order. Local traders blamed delays by customs officials for building a dangerous backlog of tankers are the border. Iranian state media said the country had sent several helicopters, 11 fire engines and 21 ambulances to the scene after requests for help from the local governor. Units of the Iranian Army's Ground Force were also sent to the border area and the Iranian police were drafted into rescue operations.

  • 2 dead and millions without power in Texas winter storm

    Law enforcement found two men dead at roadways in the Houston area as a winter snowstorm continued to pummel Texas on Monday, per AP.The latest: Nearly 4.3 million people across Texas were without power late Monday, as most of the state faces single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chill, according to the national utility tracker poweroutage.us. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.For the record: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced the state was deploying personnel to help local officials clear the streets and assist essential workers. He also ordered members of the National Guard "to conduct welfare checks and to assist local authorities" in moving people to warming centers.The Department of Energy issued an order authorizing Texas power plants to work at maximum capacity, a move that could "result in a violation of limits of pollution," Bloomberg reports.The Electric Reliability Council of Texas requested the order "to preserve the reliability of bulk electric power system."What they're saying: "This weather event is expected to result in record winter electricity demand that will exceed even ERCOT’s most extreme seasonal load forecasts," the DOE order reads.The big picture: Large swaths of the country, including the southeast up through the central U.S., under a winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service. Freezing temperatures in Texas are historic and haven't been seen in decades, according to experts and the state department of transportation. Abbott issued a disaster declaration on Feb. 12, saying that the prolonged freezing temperatures, sleet, and heavy snow could lead to deaths, injury, and damaged property. Here’s something you don’t see everyday... check out the scenes from Seawall Blvd in Galveston this morning. 🌨😱#LoveGalveston | https://t.co/uijbAAlsPD. pic.twitter.com/eLp53DPclU— Galveston Island (@GalvestonIsland) February 15, 2021 What else is happening: The Electric Reliability Council of Texas early Monday that it would begin rotating outages due to extreme weather to take generators offline. There were reports of road closures throughout the state, including in Houston and San Antonio, with freezing temperatures expected for at least the next day. Several airports across the state announced flights would be canceled or postponed on Monday due to the conditions.The Hobby Airport in Houston said its airfield "will remain closed" through Tuesday.The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced that all flights were canceled and recommended that travelers contact their specific airlines to handle flight details.Of note: "The barrage of storminess and extreme cold can be traced back to an early January disruption of the polar vortex, which allowed lobes of extreme cold to ebb south over North America, Europe and Asia," the Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang reports. Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details, including the two deaths and the latest information on the power outages.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 12-year-old shot and killed armed intruder during botched home invasion, police say

    Charges ‘not anticipated’ to be brought against juvenile

  • Yousaf Ali Khan: British-Pakistani activist held in Pakistan over London speech

    Yousaf Ali Khan is held on charges of sedition over remarks made in London alleged to be "anti-state".

  • Democrats Flirt with Destroying Another Senate Guardrail

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: And when the last law was down and the Devil turned round on you — where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this modern clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn. Editor’s Note: This piece has been updated with a corrected version of the quote attributed to Sir Thomas More.

  • South Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

    South Korea has arranged to buy coronavirus vaccines for 23 million more people, its prime minister said on Tuesday, a day after authorities decided to scale back initial vaccination plans, citing delays and efficacy concerns. The deals include vaccines from Novavax Inc for 20 million people and Pfizer products for 3 million, bringing the total number of people to be covered to 79 million, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said. "The government has been working to bring in sufficient early supplies, but there is growing uncertainty over our plan for the first half due to production issues with global drugmakers and international competition to adopt more vaccines," he told a televised meeting.

  • Children will be angry looking back at the 'wild and dangerous' online world they were exposed to

    Children will look back on the dangers of social media in the same way we now wonder how children in the past were allowed in cars without seatbelts, England’s Children’s Commissioner has said. Anne Longfield OBE said she feels today’s children will be angry when they grow up and realise they were left exposed to a "wild and dangerous" online environment. It comes as she expressed her "frustration" with the pace of progress being made on duty of care laws to protect children online, which could take years to come into force. In a wide-ranging interview with The Telegraph, Mrs Longfield said she would "never forget" the self-harm images she saw on social media in the wake of the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell and called for tech bosses to face criminal prosecution if children came to serious harm using their apps. Her comments come as Mrs Longfield prepares to step down as Children’s Commissioner at the end of the month when her term expires. In recent years she has emerged as a staunch proponent for children’s rights online and castigated tech companies for their "cavalier" attitude towards protecting their youngest and most vulnerable users. Mrs Longfield said: “I do think that they [today’s children] will look back on this period and they will see it literally was a time where the digital world was a wild and dangerous place. "I think they will wonder how adults ever let that happen and I think they will look at it in the same way we now look back and wonder how children were allowed to ride in cars without seatbelts.” Mrs Longfield was appointed England’s third Children’s Commissioner in 2015, a role created in 2004 as a result of the inquiry into the death of 8-year-old Victoria Climbie. Throughout her tenure, she has pushed ministers to impose a statutory duty of care on tech giants to better protect children, a measure The Telegraph has also campaigned for since 2018. The Government is currently proposing to appoint Ofcom as a new digital regulator and arm it with powers to levy fines running into the billions of pounds on tech companies, or even ban them from the UK. However, previously mooted powers to launch criminal prosecutions against senior tech executives will not be immediately activated, although Parliament can choose to give the regulator those powers at a later date. Ms Longfield said she felt Ofcom should be able to launch criminal prosecutions from the off if it found failings at tech companies had caused serious damage to children. She said: “It's really important that criminal charges are held because at the end of the day it's comparable to the level of harm that the company is allowing to take place. I think it's justified in those terms and that it will demonstrate the commitment to change that really is needed.” During her tenure, Mrs Longfield said she had seen some harrowing scenes involving children, but one thing she would never forget were the images of self-harm she saw online after the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell. Molly was just six days away from her 15th birthday when her parents found her dead at her home in Harrow, North London, in 2017. Her father Ian later accused Facebook-owned Instagram of "helping to kill" his daughter after it emerged she had been viewing suicide and self-harm images on the app as well as other sites. Following Molly’s death Instagram banned graphic self-harm images from its network.

  • 500 Black and Asian Community Members Rally in Oakland as Holiday Weekend Sees Wave of Attacks, Robberies

    Members of Black and Asian communities convened on Saturday in Oakland, CA to rally against recent anti-Asian attacks, especially those in the Bay Area. What happened: During the rally, various speakers discussed the importance of solidarity among Black and Asian communities. More than 500 people showed up at Madison Park, according to NBC Bay Area.

  • US cold snap: Why is Texas seeing Arctic temperatures?

    Freezing temperatures have been recorded across the usually hot southern US state.

  • Power cut across Texas as winter storm hits

    A winter storm dropping snow and ice also sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and snarled traffic across large swaths of the U.S.

  • At Camp David retreat, Biden hangs out, shows he's got game

    President Joe Biden spent his third week in office visiting the Pentagon, touring the National Institutes of Health and working on the administration’s COVID-19 response. It’s been used by every president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt first went there in 1943 as a personal hideaway and has been the site of major diplomatic negotiations and policy discussions throughout history, according to Michael Giorgione, who served as commander of Camp David for Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and wrote the book “Inside Camp David.”

  • Home appraisal for Black couple skyrockets after white friend pretends to be homeowner

    Black Americans continue to face discrimination when it comes to building wealth through homeownership. Paul Austin and his wife, Tenisha Tate Austin, of Marin City purchased their first home off-market from another Black family in 2016. “I read the appraisal,” Tate Austin told ABC7.

  • NYC subway stabbings suspect named and charged with murder

    Stabbings caused concern across transit system

  • Massive search planned for Missouri man missing since Mother's Day

    The 34-year-old Missouri father’s car was found damaged on a 4-wheeler path in Wayne County.

  • New Zealand PM urges Australia to 'do the right thing' over terror suspect's citizenship

    New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday accused Australia of abdicating its responsibilities by "unilaterally" cancelling the citizenship of a woman detained in Turkey and accused of having links to the Islamic State. Turkish authorities on Monday said they had caught three New Zealanders, two children and a 26-year-old woman alleged to be a member of Islamic State, trying to enter Turkey illegally from Syria. The woman had held New Zealand and Australian citizenships, but the Australian government cancelled her citizenship, Ardern told reporters in Wellington.

  • Congressman hopes politics align on divisive Northwest dams

    Nearly two decades ago, Republican President George W. Bush stood on a bank of the Snake River near Pasco, Washington, and declared that four hydroelectric dams would not be torn down on his watch, though many blamed them for killing endangered salmon. This month, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho issued a bold plan that called for removing those same dams to save the salmon. Now the question is: Can Simpson's plan win approval from Congress and the Biden administration and help save an iconic Pacific Northwest species from extinction?

  • Japanese suspicious of Covid vaccine despite pressing Olympics timeline

    Japan is expected to launch coronavirus vaccinations as early as Wednesday amid growing concerns that high levels of public mistrust may hamper its rollout. The Japanese government gave official approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Sunday, paving the way for up to 20,000 medical workers to receive the jab in a programme likely to launch this week. Japan is one of the last major economies to launch its vaccination campaign, with its timeline under the added pressure of the Tokyo Olympics currently scheduled to launch in less than 200 days. A major obstacle facing government officials is the fact that levels of trust in vaccines in Japan are among the lowest in the world. Around 80 per cent of the population must have immunity against the coronavirus in order for the virus to be brought under control. However, new reports reflect Japan’s low levels of trust in vaccines, echoing the findings of a Lancet study published last year which highlighted how the nation had one of the lowest vaccine confidence rates in the world. A new Kyodo News survey showed that 63 per cent of people in Japan are currently willing to have the vaccine, with 27 per cent – mainly women in their 40s or 50s – the most resistant. A study by broadcasters NHK last month also found that only half the nation was prepared to have the vaccination.