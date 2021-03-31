American Water Works Co Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $146.85 per share and the market cap of $26.6 billion, American Water Works Co stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for American Water Works Co is shown in the chart below.





Because American Water Works Co is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 3.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 5.30% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. American Water Works Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which which ranks worse than 81% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The overall financial strength of American Water Works Co is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of American Water Works Co is poor. This is the debt and cash of American Water Works Co over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. American Water Works Co has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.8 billion and earnings of $3.91 a share. Its operating margin is 33.04%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Overall, the profitability of American Water Works Co is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of American Water Works Co over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of American Water Works Co is 3.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 1.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, American Water Works Co's ROIC is 4.05 while its WACC came in at 2.92. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of American Water Works Co is shown below:

In closing, The stock of American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. To learn more about American Water Works Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

