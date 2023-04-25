American woman arrested at Sydney airport after arriving with 24-carat, gold-plated handgun

Border officials in Australia arrested an American in Sydney after she arrived on a flight from Los Angeles with a 24-carat, gold-plated handgun packed in her luggage.

The 28-year-old woman, whose name was not released, was taken into custody on Sunday. She did not have a permit to import or possess a firearm in Australia, the Australian Border Force (ABF) said in a statement.

It is illegal to “intentionally” import firearms without approval in Australia, a country with strict gun laws. Violators face up to 10 years in prison.

Commander Justin Bathurst commended the agency officers for repeatedly targeting and stopping "illegal, and highly dangerous, goods from crossing Australia's border."

“The ABF is Australia's first and most important line of defense. ABF officers are committed to protecting our community by working with law enforcement partners to prevent items like unregistered firearms getting through at the border," he said.

Released on bond

The woman appeared in a Sydney court on Monday and was released after posting bond.

She remains subject to visa cancellation and removal from Australia, pending the outcome of her court case, the release states.

