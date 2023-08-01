An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas

An American woman was arrested and charged in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill her husband several months after the couple had filed for divorce, according to a police news release and court documents viewed by CNN.

Lindsay Shiver, 36, of Thomasville, Georgia, is accused of conspiring with two Bahamas natives, 28-year-old Terrance Adrian Bethel and 29-year-old Farron Newbold Jr., to kill her husband, Robert Shiver, according to court documents.

Prosecutors allege the accused conspired to kill the husband together on July 16 while together on the Abaco Islands.

Bethel and Newbold Jr. were also taken into police custody and face conspiracy to commit murder charges. The three defendants were flown to the capital of Nassau.

Police in the Bahamas were able to successfully foil the plot by acting on intelligence they had gathered during a separate criminal investigation, when they stumbled upon crucial information on a phone that was recovered during an inquiry into a recent local business break-in, a Bahamian police source told CNN.

According to the source, who spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity, written messages found on that phone indicated the existence of the sinister plot. The identity of the phone’s owner remains unclear. As the investigation remains ongoing, the police source did not provide further details on that matter.

Attorneys represented the defendants in court during a Friday arraignment, according to court documents. The defendants were not required to enter a plea for the charges and were remanded to the Bahamas corrections department until an October 5 court hearing.

Lindsay and Robert Shiver both attended Auburn University and live in Thomasville, according to social media posts.

Husband filed for divorce, wife filed the next day

According to a complaint listed on the Thomas County, Georgia, Clerk of Courts website, Robert Shiver filed for divorce on April 5, 2023, and his wife subsequently filed for divorce the following day.

Robert Shiver listed Lindsay Shiver’s “adulterous conduct” as a reason for divorce, saying the marriage is irrevocably broken, according to the court filings viewed by CNN.

The filing from Lindsay Shiver says she “incurred debt beyond her means to pay” and asks that Robert Shiver be made to pay.

CNN has reached out attorneys representing each of the two in the divorce case.

Pictures posted on a social media account believed to belong to Lindsay Shiver indicate the family has spent a good deal of time in the Bahamas.

Robert Shiver works as an insurance executive in Thomasville, according to a company website. Court documents in the Bahamas misidentify him as Richard Shiver.

A profile of him on the website says he was a member of the Auburn University football team and briefly a member of at least one NFL team.

