American woman, a former Kansas resident, accused of leading all-female ISIS battalion

An American woman has been charged with providing material support to terrorist organizations after spending years leading and training ISIS forces in Syria, the Department of Justice announced Saturday.

"Allison Elizabeth Fluke-Ekren, aka 'Allison Elizabeth Brooks,' aka ‘Allison Ekren,’ aka ‘Umm Mohammed al-Amriki,’ aka ‘Umm Mohammed’ and aka ‘Umm Jabril,’ 42, a former resident of Kansas, traveled to Syria several years ago for the purpose of committing or supporting terrorism," the DOJ said in a press release.

Fluke-Ekren is charged with a variety of illegal activities inside and outside the United States.

"These activities allegedly include, but are not limited to, planning and recruiting operatives for a potential future attack on a college campus inside the United States," the DOJ explained, "and serving as the appointed leader and organizer of an ISIS military battalion, known as the Khatiba Nusaybah, in order to train women on the use of automatic firing AK-47 assault rifles, grenades and suicide belts."

Fluke-Ekren allegedly boasts impressive skills with weaponry and improvised explosives and stands accused of training ISIS combatants – usually women – in methods of combat.

"Additionally, Fluke-Ekren allegedly provided ISIS and ISIS members with services, which included providing lodging, translating speeches made by ISIS leaders, training children on the use of AK-47 assault rifles and suicide belts and teaching extremist ISIS doctrine."

"Fluke-Ekren was previously apprehended in Syria and transferred into the custody of the FBI yesterday, at which point she was first brought to the Eastern District of Virginia," the DOJ said.

She is scheduled to appear in court Monday at 2 p.m. ET.

A pair of assistant U.S. attorneys — Raj Parekh and John T. Gibbs — from the Eastern District of Virginia are prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Fluke-Ekren faces up to 20 years in prison.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.