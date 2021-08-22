An American woman who's trapped in Afghanistan made a tearful call to GOP congresswoman: 'Please help me'

Women with their children try to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

An American woman called Rep. Carol Miller's office in a desperate plea for help getting out of Afghanistan.

"Hour by hour, it's getting more difficult," the woman said, adding she fears the Taliban will kill her any second.

Several thousand Americans remain in Afghanistan, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.

An American woman called a US representative and tearfully begged for help getting out of Taliban-run Afghanistan.

Rep. Carol Miller of West Virginia on Saturday posted a recording of the call to Twitter. In the recording, a woman's voice is heard, wavering and breaking up at times over her own tears.

"Even when the cars pass by I feel like they're gonna stop by that door out there, the Taliban, and they're gonna come and they're gonna kill us," she continued, crying in between words.

"I'm really scared," she said, pleading for help before the audio trails off.

Miller said in her tweet that the woman was "attacked each time she tried to reach the airport." Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment asking for more information about the attacks.

"Despite the danger to herself, she wants us to share this," Miller wrote on Twitter. "We must guarantee the safety of Americans and our allies before it is too late."

Ahead of President Joe Biden's initial August 31 deadline to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban swept the country, culminating in a complete takeover by mid-August. Just days before the Taliban began its takeover, Biden said in a press briefing that "the likelihood there's going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely."

But as the Taliban encroached on the capital city of Kabul, the situation quickly evolved into a crisis. Photos and videos showed Afghans scrambling to leave the country and packing into cargo planes. Some footage showed Afghans clinging to and falling from a moving plane at the Kabul airport.

Now the Biden administration is trying desperately to evacuate Americans out of Afghanistan.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking with NBC News for a "Meet the Press" interview on Sunday, said "several thousand Americans" still remain in Afghanistan.

