American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$2.0m in the last 12 months

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Woodmark

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Vance Tang for US$530k worth of shares, at about US$52.95 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$46.85. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While American Woodmark insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$59.10. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

American Woodmark Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at American Woodmark. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$798k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does American Woodmark Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. American Woodmark insiders own about US$10m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About American Woodmark Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in American Woodmark shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing American Woodmark. For example, American Woodmark has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

