American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$2.0m in the last 12 months

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Check out our latest analysis for American Woodmark

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Woodmark

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Vance Tang for US$530k worth of shares, at about US$52.95 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$46.85. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While American Woodmark insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$59.10. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

American Woodmark is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

American Woodmark Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at American Woodmark. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$798k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does American Woodmark Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. American Woodmark insiders own about US$10m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About American Woodmark Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in American Woodmark shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing American Woodmark. For example, American Woodmark has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Of course American Woodmark may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsJapanese institutional managers

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Cathie Wood's Worst Nightmare Comes True

    Health officials declared Covid-19 a global pandemic and planes stopped flying, bars, gyms and theaters closed, and people retreated to their homes to wait out the disease that had thoroughly disrupted their lives. Companies like Teladoc Health , Zoom Video Communications , Netflix and Peloton Interactive made the most out of social distancing. Netflix posted the first decline in annual subscriber growth in more than a decade earlier this month.

  • This Dividend Stock Offers Massive Passive Income Potential

    Investing in dividend-paying companies is one of the many ways to earn passive income. Most dividend stocks distribute a fixed amount of their income to investors each quarter. Because of that, shareholders can sit back and collect a relatively predictable passive income stream.

  • Down Over 70%, These 3 Monster Growth Stocks Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

    The Nasdaq Composite is officially back in a bear market, which happens when an index is down 20% or more from its all-time high. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is in correction territory -- which is a drawdown of at least 10% from the all-time high -- while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is just 33 basis points from a correction.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in This Cathie Wood Dividend Stock and Wait 5 Years

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett could be thought of as representing different ends of the investing spectrum. Meanwhile, Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru. As such, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Wood's Ark Invest and Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway don't share too many holdings in common.

  • 3 Deeply Discounted Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Whether you're a brand-new investor or someone who's been putting their money to work on Wall Street for decades, you've learned, or been reminded of, one of investing's most valuable lessons: Stocks don't go up in a straight line. Meanwhile, the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has tumbled as much as 23%, which places it squarely in a bear market.

  • Fed expected to make big rate boost, go into full-time inflation-fighting mode

    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to take a big step this week on its “expeditious march” to get its key interest rate back to a more normal level.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 75% (or More) to Buy in May

    Rising interest rates have historically meant tough times for growth stocks. With the Federal Reserve having already raised rates once in 2022 and signaling six more significant hikes before the year is out, companies that trade at growth-dependent valuations have been under pressure. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified top picks from the crowd of beaten-down growth stocks.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlie

  • Worried About Inflation? Here's What Warren Buffett Says Berkshire Hathaway Is Doing

    Inflation is on the minds of investors, policymakers, and everyday Americans. Since inflation is higher than the rate of economic growth, the real gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 1.4% year over year. Both Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger spoke about inflation at Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) annual shareholders meeting on Saturday.

  • Warren Buffett says he wouldn't pay $25 for all the bitcoin in the world — and Charlie Munger blasts the crypto as 'stupid' and 'evil'

    Buffett reiterated that bitcoin isn't worth anything because it doesn't produce anything, while Munger said he expects its price to plunge to zero.

  • Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 2 Worst-Performing 2022 Stocks?

    The Nasdaq 100 index is now down roughly 20% across this year's trading, which means it's officially in bear market territory. With inflation coming in hot, the threat of six more major interest rate hikes this year, and geopolitical risk factors creating additional uncertainty, investors have been taking money off the table and selling out of growth-dependent technology stocks at a brisk pace. With dramatic valuation pullbacks currently underway, there are undoubtedly worthwhile buying opportunities, but investors should still be selective.

  • Teladoc's (NYSE:TDOC) Guidance Chickens Have Come Home to Roost

    When it comes to issuing guidance for the next year, most companies wait until publishing Q4 results. Thus, it was unusual for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) to issue guidance as early as Q3 2021. Yet, turning the stock around by expressing exuberant optimism is a dangerous gambit. Two quarters later, chickens are coming home to roost.

  • How Worried Should You Be About a Bear Market?

    Bear markets can be tough to endure and harder to recover from than stock market downturns that are more modest. One of the trickiest things about bear markets is that it's hard to predict how long they'll last. If you're nearing retirement, it's important to keep a substantial portion of your assets outside of the stock market (such as in cash or bonds).

  • Intuitive Surgical's Shares Just Got More Attractive

    The past six months haven't been kind to the investors in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), a leader in robotic surgeries. To add to that, shares slumped further after the company reported its first-quarter 2022 earnings about a week ago. Looking at the company's business performance, however, it feels like the market may be overreacting to Intuitive Surgical's near-term headwinds, presenting a timely opportunity for long-term investors to take a closer look at the company.

  • Buffett invests big chunk of Berkshire Hathaway’s cash

    Berkshire Hathaway's first-quarter earnings fell more than 53% on a large swing on the paper value of its investments, but Warren Buffett found ways to put some of the company's massive cash pile to work, which will give shareholders something to talk about at Saturday's annual meeting.

  • Tata, India's electric vehicle king, takes a frugal road less travelled

    To make its first electric vehicle for the consumer market, India's Tata Motors Ltd repurposed an unused shop floor at its flagship plant. Here, there's no fancy assembly line - Nexon SUV bodies designed for gasoline models are wired and fitted with battery packs by hand. Tata now makes more than 100 a day though much of that is now handled at another plant nearby.