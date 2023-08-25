Americana evacuated as bomb squad investigates suspicious toilet
A painted toilet left outside the AMC theater in Glendale led to the evacuation of the Americana at Brand mall.
A painted toilet left outside the AMC theater in Glendale led to the evacuation of the Americana at Brand mall.
Investors sold off AMC stock on Monday as fears intensified that a conversion with APE shares will dilute the stock's value.
Why is everyone on TikTok wearing this vintage-style sweatshirt covered in pickle jars?
The Aces are 30-4 with six more games to go.
TikTok girlies are sharing their adorably personalized tin trinket boxes. The post TikTok girlies are making adorable trinket boxes out of old Altoids tins: ‘Taking this as my sign to make one’ appeared first on In The Know.
Nordstrom may have beat estimates, but it's cautious on the back half of the year.
Shein and Forever 21 have entered into a partnership that will give both brands new ways to reach customers, the retailers announced on Thursday. As part of the partnership, Shein will acquire around a third of Forever 21′s operator, Sparc Group. Sparc will also take a minority stake in Shein.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
"Gen Z could never. The internet wasn't as robust as it is now..."
"I am so honored that, right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as the house that Kobe built, we are going to unveil his statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever," Vanessa Bryant said in the announcement.
CVS Health is launching a new subsidiary unit, Cordavis. This new arm will collaborate with drug manufacturers to produce medications that are near identical to an already approved and existing drug for cheap.
The Toyota engineer known as “Mr. Land Cruiser,” Takeo Konda, called the 1998 Land Cruiser the biggest advance in the model’s history.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker — save over 70% right now.
Alienware is set to release a new version of its first 500Hz monitor for folks who have AMD graphics cards. The 24.5-inch display will cost $650 and it goes on sale next month.
Neurowyzr wants to help more people get brain healthcare through tools like its online Digital Brain Function Screen (DBFS). The startup, which has offices in Singapore and India, announced today it has raised $2.1 million in seed funding. The oversubscribed round was led by Jungle Ventures and Peak XV’s (formerly Sequoia India and Southeast Asia) Surge program, with participation from angel investors.
A beauty creator claimed she thought she ordered another bottle of her favorite CosRX snail mucin. Instead, she got a dupe.
TikTok is planning to ban links to outside e-commerce links, according to a report from The Information, but TikTok denies the claim. The report says the move would be a way for the company to force people to use TikTok Shop if they want to purchase an item that they see on the app. The report also says TikTok Shop is on track to lose more than $500 million in the U.S. this year.
Ohtani's return to the mound lasted five batters.
A 1988 Chevrolet Spectrum, rebadged twin to the Isuzu Gemini and I-Mark, found in a Denver wrecking yard.
Shop styles from Coach, Kate Spade and more.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices.