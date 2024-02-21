Americans agree on what middle class is. But we aren't reaching it. Here's why.

Americans agree on what "middle class" is.

We just aren't reaching it.

That's according to a new poll from the Washington Post, as well as an analysis of Federal Reserve data by the news organization.

According to the survey, almost 90 percent of people agree on six factors that people need to be considered middle class.

Those factors are: a secure job; the ability to save for the future; the ability to afford a $1,000 emergency without going into debt; the ability to pay all bills on time; health insurance; and the ability to retire comfortably.

Other factors considered by more than 50 percent of those polled include having a job with paid sick leave; the money and time to take a vacation; and owning a home.

Although a majority agree on those top items, most people don't fit the description.

Just over a third of adults in America have the financial security to meet the definition, according to the Post's analysis, hitting all six markers. The ones who did tended to be older, had higher incomes and were more likely to be college-educated and own a home, according to the Post.

Read the full analysis at washingtonpost.com/business/2024/02/15/middle-class-financial-security.

