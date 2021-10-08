Americans agree misinformation is a problem, poll shows

AMANDA SEITZ and HANNAH FINGERHUT
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly all Americans agree that the rampant spread of misinformation is a problem.

Most also think social media companies, and the people that use them, bear a good deal of blame for the situation. But few are very concerned that they themselves might be responsible, according to a new poll from The Pearson Institute and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Ninety-five percent of Americans identified misinformation as a problem when they’re trying to access important information. About half put a great deal of blame on the U.S. government, and about three-quarters point to social media users and tech companies. Yet only 2 in 10 Americans say they're very concerned that they have personally spread misinformation.

More — about 6 in 10 — are at least somewhat concerned that their friends or family members have been part of the problem.

For Carmen Speller, a 33-year-old graduate student in Lexington, Kentucky, the divisions are evident when she’s discussing the coronavirus pandemic with close family members. Speller trusts COVID-19 vaccines; her family does not. She believes the misinformation her family has seen on TV or read on questionable news sites has swayed them in their decision to stay unvaccinated against COVID-19.

In fact, some of her family members think she’s crazy for trusting the government for information about COVID-19.

“I do feel like they believe I’m misinformed. I’m the one that’s blindly following what the government is saying, that’s something I hear a lot,” Speller said. “It’s come to the point where it does create a lot of tension with my family and some of my friends as well.”

Speller isn’t the only one who may be having those disagreements with her family.

The survey found that 61% of Republicans say the U.S. government has a lot of responsibility for spreading misinformation, compared to just 38% of Democrats.

There’s more bipartisan agreement, however, about the role that social media companies, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, play in the spread of misinformation.

According to the poll, 79% of Republicans and 73% of Democrats said social media companies have a great deal or quite a bit of responsibility for misinformation.

And that type of rare partisan agreement among Americans could spell trouble for tech giants like Facebook, the largest and most profitable of the social media platforms, which is under fire from Republican and Democrat lawmakers alike.

“The AP-NORC poll is bad news for Facebook,” said Konstantin Sonin, a professor of public policy at the University of Chicago who is affiliated with the Pearson Institute. “It makes clear that assaulting Facebook is popular by a large margin — even when Congress is split 50-50, and each side has its own reasons.”

During a congressional hearing Tuesday, senators vowed to hit Facebook with new regulations after a whistleblower testified that the company’s own research shows its algorithms amplify misinformation and content that harms children.

“It has profited off spreading misinformation and disinformation and sowing hate,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said during a meeting of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection. Democrats and Republicans ended the hearing with acknowledgement that regulations must be introduced to change the way Facebook amplifies its content and targets users.

The poll also revealed that Americans are willing to blame just about everybody but themselves for spreading misinformation, with 53% of them saying they're not concerned that they've spread misinformation.

“We see this a lot of times where people are very worried about misinformation but they think it’s something that happens to other people — other people get fooled by it, other people spread it,” said Lisa Fazio, a Vanderbilt University psychology professor who studies how false claims spread. “Most people don’t recognize their own role in it.”

Younger adults tend to be more concerned that they’ve shared falsehoods, with 25% of those ages 18 to 29 very or extremely worried that they have spread misinformation, compared to just 14% of adults ages 60 and older. Sixty-three percent of older adults are not concerned, compared with roughly half of other Americans.

Yet it’s older adults who should be more worried about spreading misinformation, given that research shows they’re more likely to share an article from a false news website, Fazio said.

Before she shares things with family or her friends on Facebook, Speller tries her best to make sure the information she’s passing on about important topics like COVID-19 has been peer-reviewed or comes from a credible medical institution. Still, Speller acknowledges there has to have been a time or two that she “liked” or hit “share” on a post that didn’t get all the facts quite right.

“I’m sure it has happened,” Speller said. “I tend to not share things on social media that I didn’t find on verified sites. I’m open to that if someone were to point out, ‘Hey this isn’t right,’ I would think, OK, let me check this.”

___

The AP-NORC poll of 1,071 adults was conducted Sept. 9-13 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Relocate HQ to Austin Amid Abortion Ban Fallout

    Patrick Pleul/ReutersElon Musk announced during a shareholder meeting on Thursday that Tesla will move its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Texas, weeks after the governor boasted that the billionaire likes the state’s “social policies.”Texas last month enacted a restrictive new abortion law that bans the procedure in pregnancies that are more than six weeks and and deputizes private citizens to sue anyone who assists in providing one.In reaction to the law, another billionaire, Salesforce’s

  • Tesla’s HQ move to Texas draws sharp reaction in the Bay Area and beyond

    "We have to get our house in order on the many challenges facing our state and its business climate,” said Jim Wunderman, CEO of the Bay Area Council.

  • Hunter Biden art show adds to White House ethics headache

    Hunter Biden attended his art show in Los Angeles Friday, giving him a chance to meet the potential buyers in lieu of the administration’s ethics plan to ensure he doesn’t know who the buyers are.

  • Now that the public comment is out, we know what Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin was hiding

    It seems McGeachin wasn’t worried about privacy, but about how unpopular her task force was. | Opinion

  • How Hurricane Maria pushed young Puerto Ricans towards supporting independence

    Four years after Hurricane Maria, young Puerto Ricans debate commonwealth status of the island. Why they want independence from the United States.

  • Abiy replaces defence, peace ministers in new Ethiopia cabinet

    Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday appointed the former head of war-hit Tigray's interim administration as defence minister, one of several shake-ups in his new government's 22-member cabinet.

  • Senate votes to raise debt limit after 11 Republicans join Democrats to break filibuster

    After weeks of brinkmanship, the Senate voted Thursday night to temporarily raise the debt limit by $480 billion until Dec. 3. The procedural move to break the GOP filibuster, which required 60 votes, was the first hurdle cleared, with a final count of 61-38. At least 10 Republicans needed to side with all Democrats to clear the hurdle to move forward to a final vote; 11 ultimately voted to advance the vote.

  • 'She's going to cave': Arizona governor predicts Sinema will back Democrats' big-spending bill

    MISSION, Texas — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey expects Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to give in to far-left liberal wishes and vote in support of congressional Democrats' proposed social spending bill.

  • Top Trump aides set to defy subpoenas in Capitol attack investigation

    Source says Meadows, Bannon and others will move to undercut House select committee inquiry – under instructions from Trump Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, with Donald Trump and Mike Pence in Traverse City, Michigan in November last year. Meadows is of special interest to the select committee. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP The former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and other top aides subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack are exp

  • Ax could fall soon on Miami Chief Acevedo, sources say. City Hall won’t say

    Is the brief and tumultuous term of Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo about to end?

  • Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe

    Donald Trump intends to assert executive privilege in a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, a move that could prevent the testimony of onetime aides, according to a letter on behalf of the former president. The letter went to at least some witnesses who were subpoenaed by the House committee and it makes clear that Trump plans to invoke privileges meant to protect presidential communications from being shared with Congress. The substance of the letter from a lawyer for Trump was described Thursday by a person familiar with it who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the letter was not yet public.

  • Turkey asks U.S. to buy 40 F-16 jets to upgrade Air Force -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Turkey has made a request to the U.S. to buy 40 Lockheed Martin-made F-16 fighter jets and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing warplanes, as the NATO ally looks to modernize its Air Force after the purchase of F-35 jets fell through, sources familiar with the matter said. The deal, worth billions, is still working its way through the Foreign Military Sales process which is subject to approval by the U.S. State Department as well as the U.S. Congress which can block deals. "As a matter of policy, the Department does not confirm or comment on proposed defense sales or transfers until they have been formally notified to Congress," a spokesperson for the State Department said.

  • Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump

    President Joe Biden will restore two sprawling national monuments in Utah that have been at the center of a long-running public lands dispute, and a separate marine conservation area in New England that recently has been used for commercial fishing. Environmental protections at all three monuments had been stripped by former President Donald Trump. The White House announced the changes Thursday night ahead of a ceremony expected Friday.

  • Guinea junta names development veteran Mohamed Beavogui prime minister

    Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who claimed power in Guinea following a September 5 military coup, on Wednesday named development veteran Mohamed Beavogui prime minister in a decree read on public television.

  • Student loan forgiveness: Who is eligible and how to apply under Biden’s overhauled relief program

    A federal student loan program that has largely failed to help borrowers forgive debts was overhauled. Here's who qualifies and how to get relief.

  • Rep. Chip Roy gives ultimatum to GOP to vote no on NDAA unless 'daughter draft' is removed from legislation

    Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy has urged his fellow GOP colleagues to vote no on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) unless a provision that would open the draft to women is dissolved.

  • 19 U.S. states seek to block postal service cutbacks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The state attorneys general of 19 states and the District of Columbia on Thursday filed an administrative complaint seeking to block U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's 10-year strategic plan to close some local post offices, slow some mail deliveries and cut some retail hours. The states, including New York, California, Michigan and Pennsylvania, asked the Postal Regulatory Commission to review DeJoy's full plan announced in March https://www.reuters.com/world/us/congressional-panel-take-up-us-postal-reform-bill-2021-05-10, aimed at cutting $160 billion in forecasted red ink.

  • Polish court rules some EU law is unconstitutional, deepening dispute

    Poland's highest court ruled on Thursday that some parts of EU treaties are incompatible with the Polish constitution, challenging a pillar of European integration and sharply escalating a dispute between Brussels and Warsaw. The European Commission said the ruling raised serious concerns about the primacy of EU law, setting it on a full collision course with Poland's nationalist rulers after years of legal and political wrangling. Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) party government is embroiled in a battle of values with Brussels, focused on disputes over the independence of courts, media freedoms, LGBT rights and other issues.

  • Los Angeles sheriff won't enforce 'politicized' vaccine mandate

    Los Angeles's sheriff said he is refusing to enforce the vaccine mandate passed by the City Council among his workforce, citing how the issue of COVID-19 vaccines has become "so politicized."

  • 55% of Americans say the Biden administration is not 'competent in running the government,' a new poll shows

    The new poll by Quinnipiac University also found that President Joe Biden's approval ratings have fallen to an all-time low of 38%.