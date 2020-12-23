Americans have always been bad at respecting consent. Now's our biggest chance yet to fix the problem.

Julia Naftulin
Analysis banner
Business Insider
pandemic safety differences 4x3
iStock; Skye Gould/Insider

  • The coronavirus pandemic has made it clear that most Americans don't understand the importance of asking others for consent, learning their boundaries, and respecting those boundaries.

  • Anecdotal reports of close-contact greetings and refusals to wear face masks have left people feeling unsafe around friends and family, the people who are supposed to care for them the most.

  • Americans could limit instances of pandemic-related anxiety and interpersonal fights if we learn to have uncomfortable and ongoing conversations about consent.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

When Rachel, a Brooklyn school teacher and mother of eight, learned she was in a carpool with a family of anti-maskers, she was furious.

In early September, Rachel told the family's daughter it was a requirement to wear a mask in her car, since she had asthma and was a cancer survivor, which put her at higher risk for a severe case of COVID-19. The school had also sent a written policy that said carpool participants must wear masks, Rachel told Insider.

A week later, Rachel's 16-year-old daughter was riding with the other family's daughter and mother. When she got home, she told Rachel they didn't wear masks during the drive. Three days later, the other family's daughter tested positive for the virus. Rachel's daughter was forced to stay home from school and self-quarantine for two weeks.

"It was completely inconsiderate. I guess people just don't feel it really matters. They don't care. I'm not sure what's going through people's minds," Rachel, who asked to use a pseudonym to protect her and her children's identities from her close-knit religious community, told Insider.

In a pandemic, respect for other people's safety precautions is more obviously important than ever - there is still no effective treatment for COVID-19, which can be deadly, and while vaccines are starting to roll out, they won't reach most of us for months. Yet stories abound of people feeling violated, with friends or family or dates leaping in for a hug, without getting their consent first.

It's hardly surprising. American culture has never valued individual social responsibility.

As we have learned from the #MeToo movement and rising rates of sexually transmitted diseases in the US, we all too often prioritize comfortability and individualism over safety and empathy. Stories of people knowingly giving their sexual partners STDs and removing condoms during sex without warning show that, when it comes to intimate boundaries with those closest to us, uncomfortable conversations are the exception, not the rule.

With a COVID-19 vaccine on its way, there's an end in sight for the pandemic. But experts have stressed we will still need to be wearing masks and social-distancing for most of the year, meaning these uncomfortable encounters and safety-related differences aren't going away any time soon.

Now is the time for Americans to practice the art of learning and respecting other people's boundaries. This pandemic won't last forever, but the value of empathy will.

Consent has been thoroughly discussed in certain groups, but most people are never taught about the concept 

In the US, the concept of consent has become more mainstream over the past decade, with the #MeToo movement acting as a cultural tipping point for sexual-consent conversations, Laura McGuire, a sexuality researcher and consent educator, told Insider.

Sexual kinksters were the first group to adopt sex-specific consent practices starting in the 1970s, McGuire said, since their circles often experimented with potentially physically or emotionally dangerous fantasies, like whipping, trash-talking, and hypnotism.

Kinksters knew there was a moral way to engage in these acts that appeared violent and immoral to outsiders, but meant something else to those who entered the agreement. They found that consistently discussing their sexual interests with potential partners in honest and open ways led to greater safety, contentment, and pleasure for everyone involved, than did assuming someone's sexual boundaries.

Around 2010, feminist thinkers started having similar conversations related to Title IX, a 1972 law designed to end gender and sexual discrimination in educational settings like universities. Title IX includes a clause defining sexual consent. It suggests that doing anything of a sexual nature without the other's person's consent, in both situations where they don't explicitly give consent or are incapable of giving it, is considered sexual violence and violates the bill.

Kinksters, and the feminists who became inspired by their consent work, discuss consent as a regular practice in their lives. Meanwhile, the bulk of Americans fail to grasp the importance of ongoing and open conversations about what it means to agree to something. Above all, consent conversations are left out of basic sex education, the perfect forum for such talks, because many states have abstinence-only curricula.

Sex educators have noticed how useful their teachings, which center around consent, can be when discussing mask-wearing, social distancing, and other safety measures with loved ones who could have differing views. They've also noticed how difficult it is for folks to have these all-important conversations, similar to the struggles of discussing sex with a potential partner.

"We're uncomfortable with safer sex discussions because we are uncomfortable asking other people to share their accountability and safety measures and asking other people to be honest about their health. The same is true here," Galia Godel, a Philadelphia-based sexuality educator, told HuffPost.

We all feel awkward confronting a maskless friend who goes in for a hug during the pandemic

Sex isn't the only framework where we need to get consent.

During the pandemic, studies on people's adherence to coronavirus safety measures have painted a picture of how different one person's idea of "safe" is from another's, highlighting the importance of consent-focused chats in our pandemic-ridden world. Without them, miscommunications are bound to occur.

That's what happened to Stephanie Frank, a social media strategist living in Nassau County, New York. When Frank got off the phone with her friends after agreeing on safety measures, she felt prepared, excited even, to meet them in person. 

It was the summer, and after Frank spent her entire spring away from friends, she figured her group's agreed-upon plan, which involved everyone wearing masks, was in her comfort zone.

But when she arrived at a friend's backyard, another friend approached Frank maskless and planted a kiss on her cheek. Frank bristled, but said nothing about the greeting.

"I felt like I had to ignore it. I didn't want to hurt my friend's feelings," Frank told Insider of her initial reaction. After reflecting on the situation, Frank felt differently.

"I got in my car later and I thought, 'I should've just said something because whether or not this person feels bad, it's my health on the line,'" she said.

Frank's worry of upsetting her loved ones over her safety needs weren't unfounded. A few months later, she and her husband told her father-in-law they no longer felt comfortable seeing him or his wife because he returned to working in an office. He became offended, taking their statement as a personal attack, though Frank didn't have that intention.

America's individualistic culture is historically at odds with consent

American culture has taught us that personal boundaries are a sign of weakness.

Look no further than "F--- your feelings," a motto Trump supporters incite when a person critiques their long-held freedoms.

Though not everyone stands behind the phrase, it's still an ingrained part of society. Even people who care about others' feelings on the surface aren't immune to misunderstanding consent, as a January 2018 Babe.net essay from a woman who went on a date with comedian Aziz Ansari explained. Though she never said "no," to his sexual advances, she also didn't enthusiastically agree to them and ended up having "the worst night" of her life, she wrote.

It's that lack of inherent empathy among so many Americans that has made consent such a difficult concept to instate, even when we need it most.

In South Korea, mask-wearing as a public health measure has been part of the country's culture since at least 2014 when dust-polluted air became a country-wide health threat, and has been considered the country's saving grace in controlling coronavirus spread

In New Zealand, Italy, and France, people didn't get the opportunity to ignore safety guidelines, as strict stay-at-home orders were enforced early on. In the US, it's been a different story.

"We Americans, we value liberty," Ken Frazier, the CEO of the pharmaceutical giant Merck, said in a July talk with Harvard Business School.

"I've always believed it's because historically we've had these two big, beautiful oceans protecting us from the rest of the world. And so we could say, 'It's all about my liberty.' It's not about security, or group security."

Frazier was speaking about the pandemic, but safety has always taken a backseat to personal power in the US.

Sexual assault cases, where a survivor's consent is fundamentally ignored, are notoriously hard for prosecutors to win. In prisons, women are forcibly sterilized without consent under the guise that the system knows what's best for them. 

Now, people are testing positive for COVID-19 and refusing to wear masks and social distance, all while keeping these details to themselves. The result of this non-disclosure can be catastrophic, and it has, with once harmless events like weddings leading to coronavirus outbreaks.

Now is the time for us to finally learn how to value other people's consent

The US has historically failed at consent, and the pandemic only highlights Americans' lacking adeptness when it comes to asserting boundaries and respecting others' limits. But there's still hope for those who want to learn about and uphold consent, and it all starts with self-education.

Even if American culture fostered consent culture, teaching it in schools, promoting uncomfortable conversations, and holding those who violate it accountable, ignorance towards it will never completely vanish, McGuire said.

"Some people, in any society, will have a proclivity towards more individualistic frameworks within themselves. No matter where they grew up, they're still going to be like, 'Yeah, but what about me? What about what I want?' And we see that in the United States right now," McGuire said.

Empathy, for example, is related to a personality trait researchers call "agreeableness," which refers to how considerate and kind a person is towards others, Monash University behavior and personality researcher Conor Wynn told Insider.

Recent research has suggested people are born with differing degrees of this trait, as well as traits like openness, conscientiousness, extroversion, and neuroticism, which makes them all the harder to tweak throughout life, though it is possible. That's why focusing on the self, the one person you can change, is how you can start.

"I think it starts with examining yourself," McGuire said, and asking yourself, "Do you talk about consent? Do you talk about empathy? Do you talk about communication in your home? Do you talk about it with your friends at lunch? Do you talk about it in your workplace?"

Taking personal responsibility to understand and uphold consent could change the trajectory of American life during the pandemic, and well into the future.

Countries that teach about sexual health and safety from a young age, rather than preaching abstinence and using fear-based tactics like in the US, have been shown to have lower rates of teenage pregnancy and STDs, according to a 2011 research study from the Guttmacher Institute. Currently, the US has the highest STD rates in the industrialized world.

In Sweden, where legislators changed the definition of rape to now mean any sex without consent in 2018, convictions of rape increased 75% and have brought a greater sense of justice and closure to victims, Reuters reported. In the US, 0.5% of sexual assault perpetrators are convicted, according to data from RAINN.

Though no place is a paragon of consent, the US has failed to catch up to other countries when it comes to empathy. It's a reckoning the coronavirus pandemic has made abundantly clear.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Manafort and Stone may be hauled back to court despite Trump pardon, says top Mueller prosecutor

    ‘You cannot be pardoned for future crimes,’ says Andrew Weissman

  • Turkey hopes to turn new page with U.S. and EU in 2021, Erdogan says

    ANKARA (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey hopes to "turn a new page" in its ties with the United States and European Union, and that Ankara had been subjected to double standards by both its NATO ally Washington and the bloc. This month Washington sanctioned Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defences, and the EU also prepared punitive measures over Turkey's dispute with members Greece and Cyprus over Mediterranean offshore rights. Speaking to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, Erdogan said "artificial agendas" tested Turkey's ties with the EU and United States in 2020, but he hoped things would improve.

  • 1st batch of approved COVID vaccines reaches Latin America

    The first formally approved batch of coronavirus vaccine to arrive in Latin America was met with ceremonies fitting a VIP on Wednesday — flags, television cameras and Cabinet-level dignitaries lined up along the runway in Mexico. On the other end of the region, meanwhile, Argentina announced it had approved two vaccines, including one for which it has no distribution deal and another from Russia. A DHL flight touched down at Mexico City's international airport and a ground crew unloaded the first batches of ultra-cold vaccines produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech.

  • Dog crushed to death by owner during confrontation with mugger

    A dog was crushed to death by its owner after she was knocked over during a confrontation with a mugger in an “unprovoked and unacceptable” attack. Norfolk Terrier, Rufus was crushed while the woman tried to pull the thief off her husband. The man, 56 and his 36 year old wife were walking their two dogs in Westminster, central London, when they were approached by a man pushing a bike along the footpath. The man, who wore a face covering and gloves, stopped the pair before pulling the watch off the man's arm, causing scratches to his forearm. The pair began to struggle and it was at this point that the wife tried to pull the mugger away during the attack at 4.15pm in Spanish Place on August 4.

  • Disgraced New York politician found limping by Ohio roadside 23 years after fleeing justice

    The former politician disappeared when he was sentenced for selling pistols without a permit

  • Trump’s final days: A transition unlike any other in U.S. history

    In the past 24 hours, President Trump has vetoed the military spending bill, threatened to upend COVID-19 relief, and issued controversial pardons.

  • Israel arrests Palestinian suspect in West Bank killing

    Israel's internal security agency said Thursday it detained a Palestinian suspected of killing an Israeli woman near a West Bank settlement earlier in the week. The Shin Bet said a Palestinian suspect from the vicinity in the northern West Bank was apprehended as part of a joint operation with the Israel police and military. Esther Horgen, 52, a mother of six from the West Bank settlement of Tal Menashe, was found dead in a nearby forest on Monday after she had gone missing a day earlier.

  • Ireland breathes sigh of relief as 'least bad' Brexit deal clinched

    Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin expressed relief on Thursday after neighbouring Britain agreed a last-minute trade deal with the European Union which he said was the "least bad version of Brexit possible". Ireland, the EU member state most exposed to the fall-out from Britain's departure, was an important player during four rocky years of exit negotiations in which it sought to shelter its highly exposed agricultural sector and avoid a hard border infrastructure with the British region of Northern Ireland.

  • UAE gives exemption for non-halal Pfizer vaccine

    The United Arab Emirates' highest Islamic authority, the UAE Fatwa Council, has ruled that coronavirus vaccines are permissible for Muslims even if they contain pork gelatin. The ruling follows growing alarm that the use of pork gelatin, a common vaccine ingredient, may hamper vaccination among Muslims who consider the consumption of pork products "haram," or forbidden under Islamic law. If there are no alternatives, Council Chairman Sheikh Abdallah bin Bayyah said that the coronavirus vaccines would not be subject to Islam's restrictions on pork because of the higher need to "protect the human body." The council added that in this case, the pork gelatin is considered medicine, not food, with multiple vaccines already shown to be effective against a highly contagious virus that "poses a risk to the entire society. Dubai launched its Covid-19 vaccination programme Wednesday with a senior citizen and a nurse among the first to be inoculated using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the government said. The UAE - which is made up of seven emirates including the capital Abu Dhabi and Dubai - approved the emergency registration of the vaccine on Tuesday, the same day the first batch arrived from abroad, the official WAM news agency reported. Dubai "begins Covid-19 vaccination 'Pfizer-BioNTech' campaign", the Dubai Media Office tweeted, along with pictures of men and women receiving the jab. It added that the first phase of the rollout will target citizens and residents over the age of 60, adults with chronic diseases, people with special needs as well as frontline and other key workers. Along with the elderly man and nurse, a paramedic, a police officer and a driver were among the first to receive the jab in Dubai, which has said vaccination will be "free of charge" for all citizens and residents. The first batch arrived on an Emirates cargo flight from Brussels on Tuesday, WAM said. "It has been our honour to transport these vaccines free of charge on our flight," the airline's chairman and chief executive, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, said in a statement. The Dubai Media Office said that vaccinations will be available at six health authority facilities. Earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates had already approved the vaccine developed by Chinese drugs giant Sinopharm, which it said was 86 percent effective. The vaccine produced by US pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech - which proved to be 95 percent effective in late-stage clinical trials - is administered in two doses, 21 days apart. The vaccine must be stored at -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit), a temperature much lower than standard freezers and which forced the company to develop special containers for transport. Taking part in the vaccination campaign remains voluntary in the UAE, but officials have encouraged the population to be inoculated. Two vaccines have undergone third-phase trials in the UAE - the Sinopharm project and Russia's Sputnik-V, named after the Soviet-era satellite. Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in November that he had received an experimental coronavirus vaccine, joining other top UAE officials to take part in the trials. The UAE has so far recorded more than 197,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 645 deaths.

  • South Dakota’s controversial governor wields flamethrower in Instagram post

    'Is it too late to add something to my Christmas list,’ she wrote.

  • 'All I took was my backpack' - DACA recipient is named Rhodes Scholar

    STORY: In a first, a beneficiary of the U.S. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration program has won the prestigious Rhodes scholarship. Santiago Potes is a 23-year old recent graduate of Columbia University in New York. "I was born in the southern part of Colombia in South America, and I just came from a long line of, I guess, farmers and plantation owners, and I really would have just stayed there pretty much growing up had my family not been attacked by FARC terrorists," Potes told Reuters in a recent interview, referring to the rebel group Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, which in 2016 signed a peace deal with the government after five decades of civil conflict in Colombia that left 260,000 dead and millions displaced. Potes's journey from the battlefield of Colombia to Oxford has also seen difficulty in the U.S. Potes said his family home was raided by U.S. immigration agents when he was a pre-teen. His father - who himself would be deported later on - told the young Potes to "take one thing" as they fled the house. "I chose to take my school backpack because I still wanted to go to school," he said. The DACA program was created by U.S. President Barack Obama in 2012 and benefitted some 700,000 children brought to the United States. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a bid by U.S. President, Donald Trump, to end the program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants - often called "Dreamers." Potes has advocated for DACA recipients on CNN.com among other publications The scholar will look to focus on Chinese history during the 1978-1989 reign of Deng Xiaoping during his time at Oxford. Initially drawn in by a love for China's language and literature, Potes has come to realize the geopolitical utility the specialization brings him. China has an "incredibly interesting history and especially you know, with its really consequential position that it holds today, as it relates to global affairs. And so I think that's how I became interested in China," he said. Despite winning the scholarship, Potes is humble. "I feel like this scholarship is not meant for me," he said. "It's meant for people who have had perfect grades, you know, who are just like perfect people. And I'm just definitely not that." Potes's intellectual curiosity is supplemented by a musical flair for violin playing, which he showed off to Reuters with a rendition of Maurice Ravel's "Tzigane." His ultimate interests are centered on security policy, he said, with the aspiration of working as an advisor to a U.S. senator as a potential career. (Production by: Dan Fastenberg)

  • A Lincoln Project ad reportedly turned Trump against Mike Pence. Pence is now bending.

    President Trump has turned against everyone he thinks isn't fighting to keep him in office after he lost the Nov. 3 election, according to several reports and Trump tweets. And among those the president considers insufficiently loyal is Vice President Mike Pence, Axios reports. "A source who spoke to Trump said the president was complaining about Pence and brought up a Lincoln Project ad that claims that Pence is 'backing away' from Trump. This ad has clearly got inside Trump's head, the source said," per Axios.Some of the Lincoln Project's ads are explicitly aimed at getting inside Trump's head, and one spot about former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale reportedly helped lead to Parscale's ouster. Pence appears to be taking Trump's feelings seriously. Trump can't fire Pence, but "the vice president does not want to leave on bad terms with the president, I can assure you that," an administration official with knowledge of Pence's thinking told The Washington Post.When Pence addressed the pro-Trump group Turning Point USA in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, he fed them "the mirage that the election fight was not yet over," the Post reports. "As our election contest continues, I'll make you a promise: We're going to keep fighting until every legal vote is counted," Pence said. "We're going to win Georgia, we're going to save America, and we'll never stop fighting to make America great again." Trump's loss in Georgia has already been affirmed several times, including after both a hand recount and a machine recount.The big challenge for Pence will be presiding over the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress that will ratify President-elect Biden's electoral victory. "Pence's role on Jan. 6 has begun to loom large in Trump's mind," Axios reports. "Trump would view Pence performing his constitutional duty — and validating the election result — as the ultimate betrayal." Pence and his advisers "have begun thinking about how to handle Jan. 6 and escape Trump's ire, but no final decisions have been made," the Post adds.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Christmas What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? Our pandemic half-lives

  • Australian held in China hopes for justice despite torture

    A Chinese-Australian writer has told family he has been tortured during almost two years in detention in China but maintains confidence he will receive justice in court. Yang Hengjun was taken into custody upon arriving in Guangzhou in southern China from New York in January last year with his wife, Yuan Xiaoliang, and his 14-year-old stepdaughter. “After two years, especially with torture, more than 300 interrogations and a lot of verbal abuse, I am now in a place of deeper retrospective and introspective meditation,” Yang wrote in a recent holiday season letter addressed to his wife, sons and friends, colleagues and readers.

  • HK court grants tycoon Jimmy Lai bail in national security, fraud case

    A Hong Kong court granted HK$10 million ($1.3 million) bail on Wednesday to media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the highest profile pro-democracy activist charged under the city's new national security law on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces. Lai is one of the financial hub's most ardent critics of Beijing, while his Next Media group is considered one of the key remaining bastions of media freedom.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers defend divorce plan

    Ghislaine Maxwell only discussed getting a divorce from her husband before her arrest to "protect" him from the "terrible consequences" of being publicly linked to her, according to new court documents. As Ms Maxwell seeks bail prosecutors have argued that the divorce discussions undermined her claim that her marriage to tech CEO Scott Borgerson was a strong reason for her to stay in the United States to face trial. In a newly filed claim, lawyers for Ms Maxwell said: "Prior to her arrest Ms Maxwell and her spouse had discussed the idea of getting a divorce as an additional way to create distance between Ms Maxwell and her spouse to protect him... from the terrible consequences of being associated with her." They argued there was later no reason to continue the idea of a divorce, which "neither of them wanted in the first place", and that the US government had offered "nothing but unsupported innuendo." They added that the suggestion was "particularly callous and belied by the facts".

  • Neilia Hunter Biden: How the death of Joe Biden’s first wife shaped his career in Washington

    Young Delaware senator’s devastating losses shaped life and career in Washington

  • Christmas in Florida: Chilly forecast, falling iguanas

    With unexpectedly cold weather in the forecast and pandemic-related curfews in some places, Florida is about to have a Christmas unlike any other in recent memory, and it may involve falling iguanas. The National Weather Service earlier this week warned that South Florida could experience the coldest Christmas Day in 21 years. Morning lows on Saturday could drop into the low 30s and 40s degrees Fahrenheit, the weather service said.

  • Should You Be Living in a Hotel?

    7 extended-stay accommodations that transform work-from-home into work-from-anywhereOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 'Best gift in 2020': COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Latin America

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico on Thursday inoculated its first person against COVID-19 to kick off a fightback from a pandemic that has killed 120,000 people in the country and battered the economy, celebrating a Christmas roll-out that also began elsewhere in Latin America. In a ceremony broadcast on national media and watched by the president, officials directed the administration of the Pfizer vaccine to 59-year-old nurse Maria Irene Ramirez, head nurse at the intensive care unit of Mexico City's Ruben Lenero hospital. Afterwards, the government broadcast the vaccine being given to medical personnel in other parts of Mexico.

  • Ethiopia's army kills 42 in response to brutal massacre, officials say

    The Ethiopian army has killed 42 people it claims were responsible for massacring more than 100 civilians this week in the west of the country, officials said on Thursday. Eyewitnesses and officials said that at least 102 people were killed in a horrific ethnically fuelled pre-dawn massacre in the Metekel zone in the Benishangul-Gumuz early on Wednesday. The attackers reportedly set fields and homes ablaze, burning people alive as they slept. News of the massacre comes at a turbulent and dangerous moment in Africa’s second-most populous nation. Since early November the federal government and allied regional forces like Eritrea has been conducting a deadly military campaign in the northern Ethiopian province of Tigray to oust the powerful regional government there. The Tigray conflict has killed thousands and humanitarians estimate more than 1m people have been internally displaced in the northern region itself. The latest massacre in Benishangul-Gumuz is wholly separate from the conflict. But the conflict has been sucking up the government troops and resources, raising fears of a security vacuum elsewhere in regions prone to deadly ethnic violence. According to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, a government-affiliated body which first reported the massacre, no security forces were stationed in the area when the attack occurred. Separately from Tigray, prime minister Abiy Ahmed faces myriad challenges, including attempts to promote national unity in a country with more than 80 ethnic groups. Ethnic violence has been a significant problem since Mr Abiy was swept to power in 2018 on the back of widespread protests against the old ruling clique. Many fear the so-called ‘Balkanisation’ Ethiopia — break up of the country along ethnic lines. Contests over land and resources in Benishangul-Gumuz have spurred violence between ethnic groups, and this week’s massacre was just the latest gruesome atrocity in the region in recent months. Mr Abiy said he had sent a “joint force” to the area to “solve the problem.” “The Ethiopia Defence Force has destroyed 42 anti-peace forces who attacked civilians yesterday” in the Metekel zone, the regional government said in a statement on Thursday.