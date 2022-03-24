American weekly jobless claims at lowest level since 1969

FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros, during a job fair at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, as layoffs continue to decline amid a strong job market rebound. Jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 214,000 for the week ending March 12, 2022 down from the previous week's 229,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday, March 17. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MATT OTT
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level in 52 years as the U.S. job market continues to show strength in the midst of rising costs and an ongoing virus pandemic.

Jobless claims fell by 28,000 to 187,000 for the week ending March 19, the lowest since September of 1969, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs.

The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, also fell to levels not seen in five decades. The Labor Department reported that the four week moving average tumbled to 211,750 from the previous week’s 223,250.

In total, 1,350,000 Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended March 12, another five-decade low.

Earlier this month, the government reported that employers added a robust 678,000 jobs in February, the largest monthly total since July. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.8%, from 4% in January, extending a sharp decline in joblessness to its lowest level since before the pandemic erupted two years ago.

U.S. businesses posted a near-record level of open jobs in January — 11.3 million — a trend has helped pad workers’ pay and added to inflationary pressures.

The Federal Reserve launched a high-risk effort last week to tame the worst inflation since the early 1980s, raising its benchmark short-term interest rate and signaling up to six additional rate hikes this year.

The Fed’s quarter-point hike in its key rate, which it had pinned near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, marks the start of its effort to curb the high inflation that followed the recovery from the recession. The rate hikes will eventually mean higher loan rates for many consumers and businesses.

The central bank’s policymakers have projected that inflation will remain elevated, ending 2022 at 4.3%.

Earlier this month, the government reported that consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year, the sharpest spike since 1982.

Recommended Stories

  • Kohl’s activist investor Macellum pushes to oust board of directors

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi reports new details from the activist campaign against Kohl's.

  • Fed policymakers call for bigger rate hikes to fight inflation

    (Reuters) -Federal Reserve officials are helping shape market expectations for sharper interest-rate hikes to curb the surge in inflation, but have not managed to dispel fears the tightening cycle could blow a hole in the economy and labor market. "The Fed needs to move aggressively to keep inflation under control," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday, calling for the central bank to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate to 3% this year. Bullard dissented last week as the rest of his colleagues agreed to raise the federal funds rate by just a quarter of a percentage point from the near-zero level it had been since March 2020.

  • Your Daily CatScope for March 24, 2022

    While Whiskers may not be able to communicate his needs purrfectly, today’s planets certainly can. With only your sun sign, you can use Catscope to translate the feelings of your feline friend.

  • NATO Estimates Steep Russian Losses in Ukraine as Biden Arrives in Europe

    Alliance officials say Russia may have lost as much as one-fifth of its combat forces in about a month of fighting in Ukraine, and alliance leaders are gathering for a summit in Brussels to discuss further support to Kyiv.

  • Russia's ruble rescue

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals Russia's ruble has rebounded sharply in recent weeks, as officials cobbled together an unorthodox defense of the currency after it collapsed from Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.Driving the news: The latest effort to shore up support came in the form of a direct demand from President Vladimir Putin that Europe — or as he put it, "unfriendly countries" — pay for Russian natural gas using rubles, rather than dollars or euros. Get market news

  • Weather Forecast

    Expect showers and storms this morning. A wintry mix is possible northwest of New York City. Scattered showers later. High: 51

  • Russia to only accept roubles for natural gas supplied to ‘unfriendly countries,’ Putin says

    Russian rouble collapses to record low just days after Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine invasion

  • Alina Kabaeva: Switzerland urged to deport Putin’s rumoured lover

    Campaign urges Swiss authorities not to host her and her family ‘whilst Putin is destroying the lives of millions’

  • Russian oligarch assets worth $880 mln frozen -France

    STORY: On March 21, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on TV channel LCI that France so far had frozen some 150 million euros on private citizens' bank accounts with French financial institutions in France and 539 million euros worth of real estate on French territory, corresponding to about thirty properties or apartments.France also had immobilized two Russian-owned yachts worth about 150 million, Le Maire has said, adding that some 850 million euros worth of Russian assets had been frozen."This is indeed our goal - to do everything, to try everything to stop this war by making it impossible to finance," Attal said.

  • Zelensky calls for more NATO military support: 'We want to survive'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called on NATO to increase military assistance against Russian forces, warning that eastern members of the alliance could be Russia's next target."I am sure you already understand that Russia does not intend to stop in Ukraine. Does not intend and will not," Zelensky said in a translated video address at the NATO summit in Brussels. "It wants to go further. Against the eastern members of NATO....

  • US to accept up to 100K Ukrainian refugees: report

    President Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that the U.S. will accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.The report comes as President Biden is in Brussels to meet with European leaders and organize a Western response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.According to the report, the Ukrainian refugees would come to the U.S. through family-based visas, humanitarian parole, as well as...

  • North Korea tests first ICBM since 2017

    North Korea on Thursday test-fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) since 2017, intensifying the pressure on the Biden administration and world leaders to accept Pyongyang as a nuclear power.The missile covered 671 miles in about 70 minutes before it crashed into waters west of Japan, according to The Associated Press. It reached a maximum altitude of 3,852 miles.Japan's deputy defense minister, Makoto Oniki, said its flight...

  • Stefanik says Putin 'is committing genocide'

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) on Thursday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of genocide and war crimes in his country's invasion of Ukraine. "Putin is an authoritarian, he is committing genocide, he is a war criminal," Stefanik told reporters at the House GOP's annual retreat in Florida. "The House Republican caucus has been consistent in this."Stefanik's remarks came little more than...

  • ‘Unwell’ Russian defence minister and potential Vladimir Putin successor disappears from public view

    Russia’s usually high-profile defence minister has not been seen in public for almost two weeks amid reports he is suffering from ill health as the Kremlin’s invasion suffers setbacks in Ukraine.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims lowest since 1969; continuing claims shrink

    New applications for U.S. jobless benefits dropped to a 52-1/2-year low last week, while the number of Americans on unemployment rolls continued to shrink, pointing to rapidly diminishing labor market slack that will keep wage inflation rising. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 28,000 to a seasonally adjusted 187,000 for the week ended March 19, the lowest level since September 1969, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

  • Bank of England delays stress tests amid uncertainty caused by Ukraine war

    The central bank said that despite the UK’s limited exposure to Russia, the current conflict could pose further risks to the financial system, and was likely to increase pressure on real incomes for businesses and consumers.

  • U.S. to welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

    The crisis in Ukraine has quickly unfolded as the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson Visibly Moved at Confirmation Hearing as Cory Booker Calls Her His 'Harbinger of Hope'

    Sen. Cory Booker praised Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for her historic nomination following an intense session of questions at her confirmation hearing Wednesday

  • Video: Chilly rain, icy mix overnight

    Meteorologist Mike Haddad says a chilly rain and mix overnight could mean slippery roads.

  • The Items That You Should Continue To Stock Up On

    Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...