Americans assaulted and kidnapped in Mexico, State Department urges Americans not to visit
Officials are searching for four Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico. The Americans were reportedly there to buy medicine.
Officials are searching for four Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico. The Americans were reportedly there to buy medicine.
The FBI is searching for the four who were taken at gun point.
UN chief Antonio Guterres was traveling to Ukraine Tuesday to meet in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his third trip since Russia's full-scale invasion, his spokesman said.Guterres was due to arrive in Kyiv later Tuesday before meeting with Zelensky Wednesday morning "to discuss the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (grain export scheme) in all its aspects, as well as other pertinent issues," the spokesman said.
The FBI is searching for four U.S. citizens who have been kidnapped, the U.S. embassy in Mexico City said Sunday.
Ohio State will play in the first game of the tournament against Wisconsin Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico by armed gunmen, FBI says
(Bloomberg) -- Turkish politicians picked the head of the main opposition party to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in elections in two months’ time, hoping a familiar face can reverse a shaky campaign to unseat the country’s longest-serving leader. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices f
Siafa Lewis reports.
The Russian government has donated 20,000 tons of fertilizer to Malawi as part of its efforts to garner diplomatic support from various African nations. Russia will give 260,000 tons of fertilizer to countries in the continent, Russian Ambassador to Malawi Nikolai Krasilnikov said at a handover ceremony Monday at the capital, Lilongwe.
Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down what to know in Jerome Powell's comments today and how stocks could be poised to rally in the face of a hawkish Fed.
Musk has said repeatedly in recent months that Tesla would focus on bringing prices down to drive demand and that it had seen success in sparking orders with global discounts introduced in January. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the most recent price cuts.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. has a request for every hitter the Marlins face during spring training.
Medical research is one of the keys in providing health care. SJ Objio for Unsplash, CC BY-SAThe leading U.S. medical journal, read regularly by doctors of all specialties, systematically ignores an equally reputable and rigorous body of medical research that focuses on Black Americans’ health. The American Medical Association created a segregated “whites only” environment more than 100 years ago to prohibit Black physicians from joining their ranks. This exclusionary and racist policy prompted
Mikaela Shiffrin chases the Alpine skiing World Cup wins record in a giant slalom on Friday and a slalom on Saturday in Åre, Sweden, live on Peacock.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bedfellows holds him hostage, Uri Dromi writes.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican and U.S. authorities said on Monday they were working to find four Americans who were shot at by gunmen in northern Mexico and then kidnapped shortly after crossing the border. The four Americans were in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates when they entered Matamoros, Tamaulipas, on Friday, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico said, seeking the public's help in identifying the kidnappers. The gunmen fired on the passengers shortly after their vehicle crossed into Mexico and then herded them into another vehicle before fleeing the scene, the embassy said.
Responders are scrambling to contain the leak from a sunken tanker which has reached coastal villages.
Transgender athletes must be allowed to compete in the women’s division of USA Powerlifting following a decision in a discrimination court case.
The penthouse is completely turnkey—right down to the Frette sheets.
“I’m pretty frugal with my money. I’m not going to go out and blow it. Put it in the bank and let it rest.”
During excavations, archaeologists have found hundreds of significant finds.