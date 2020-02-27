Americans are being told to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak — but US health agencies lack funding, and disease testing lags behind

US passengers leave the Daikaku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama port, next to the Diamond Princess cruise ship, on February 17, 2020.

Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images

CDC officials warned on Tuesday that the coronavirus could spread in the US.

Health experts say the US is already lagging behind other countries in terms of testing for the virus.

The nation is also 270 million masks short of the total it needs to protect healthcare workers, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday.

For the latest case total, death toll, and travel information, see Business Insider's live updates here.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

US health officials issued a dire warning to American citizens on Tuesday: Prepare for a coronavirus outbreak.

"It's not so much of a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more of a question of exactly when this will happen," Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said in a press briefing. "We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad."

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control reported the first US case in which a patient got the virus from an unknown source — the person did not travel to China or knowingly interact with someone who got the illness, known as COVID-19.

"The patient's exposure is unknown," the agency said in a statement. "It's possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States."

That announcement followed a dramatic spike in cases outside of China, especially in South Korea, Italy, and Iran. On Tuesday, the number of new cases reported outside of China exceeded the number of new cases reported in China for the first time.

The virus so far has killed nearly 2,800 people and infected more than 81,000 since December.

For now, the CDC doesn't recommend that Americans take any action other than continuing to practice good hygiene, like washing their hands frequently. But that could change, Messonnier said. If an outbreak were to become widespread in the US, schools may be forced to close, religious observances might be halted, and employees could be asked to work from home.

"I and many others were much more nervous this Tuesday then we were last Tuesday," William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, told Business Insider. "I think we need to implement much more widespread testing."

But the rate of coronavirus testing in the US has lagged behind that of other nations. As of Wednesday, the US has only tested 445 people for the virus, compared to around 35,000 people who have been tested in South Korea. Switzerland, whose population is 38 times smaller than that of the US, said it's capable of conducting around 1,000 tests per day.

"I know the infectious-disease community and the public health community desire to do much more testing than is currently feasible," Schaffner said. "There's been a delay in making testing more readily available, more quickly available across the country — and we're all waiting for this."

The CDC was short on funds before the outbreak

The CDC has developed a laboratory test for the new coronavirus, but only three of the nation's more than 100 public-health labs have verified it for use, the Association of Public Health Laboratories said last week.

The tests have also been faulty, causing more than half of state labs to receive inconclusive results. The labs are now waiting for replacement tests. In the meantime, they have to send samples to the CDC in Atlanta to confirm a case.

"At first, CDC was the only place where testing could be performed," Richard Martinello, an associate professor of infectious disease at the Yale School of Medicine, told Business Insider. "For a country of our size, when you only have a single site doing that, it limits the resources available for testing."

Commuters wear masks in Singapore on February 18, 2020. More

REUTERS/Edgar Su

A single coronavirus test can cost around $250 to run, Politico reported. But in 2018, the Trump administration slashed the CDC's global disease-fighting budget. As a result, the agency was forced to scale back on efforts to prevent disease outbreaks.

Whereas the CDC had previously helped nearly 50 countries prepare for future epidemics, in 2018 it limited its involvement to just 10 "priority countries." The Trump administration's proposed budget for 2021 includes another 16% cut to the CDC budget.