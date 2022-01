Eat This, Not That!

One of the most damaging effects of COVID-19 is that for many people, even after a mild infection, certain terrible symptoms never go away. Yesterday on SiriusXM Doctor Radio's "Doctor Radio Reports," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky spoke with show host Dr. Marc Siegel about how the CDC works with pandemic data, in real time, and discussed Long COVID, as well as how long you should quarantine if you get COVID—she also talks about masks. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure you