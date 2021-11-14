Americans' conversation about police reform isn't going away. Here's an updated look.

As people absorb the Supreme Court's recent about face on qualified immunity, there's still a drumbeat of new cases and opinion around the country.

It's a key issue in the national conversation on police reform. It's the topic of an ongoing series at USA TODAY Opinion, an issue in political campaigns, fodder for state lawmakers and an item on numerous court dockets.

Here's a look at the latest headlines.

The latest from USA TODAY

By Sylvia Gonzalez

"The mayor and his allies broke the law, violated the U.S. Constitution, ignored the people who voted for me and now plead qualified immunity to avoid responsibility. My civil rights were denied because I did not receive equal treatment under the law and my right to freedom of speech was violated. I was arrested and thrown in jail because the city officials who didn’t like the criticism against them decided their best move was to silence me. The right to disagree with the government is the very essence of our democracy, and I was punished for exercising my right to do so," Gonzalez wrote.

By John M. Aughenbaugh

"I suspect government labor unions, beyond those who collectively bargain for police officers and school teachers, will also be interested in what happens to qualified immunity. What advocates for ending or changing the doctrine have to keep in mind is, even if it has been used to protect despicable police officer behavior, it reflects the classic balancing act found in public law. As Justice Samuel Alito said, 'Qualified immunity balances two important interests – the need to hold public officials accountable when they exercise power irresponsibly and the need to shield officials from harassment, distraction, and liability when they perform their duties reasonably,' " Aughenbaugh wrote.

Story continues

USA TODAY Opinion series: Faces, victims, issues and debates surrounding qualified immunity

Opinion elsewhere

In Reason: Even if a police officer is charged with a crime, qualified immunity may protect him from civil penalties

In The Washington Post: The Supreme Court has abdicated its responsibility to the Bill of Rights

In the news

In Iowa: Court denies qualified immunity to police officer in Bettendorf.

In Washington, D.C.: The Institute for American Police Reform argues that qualified immunity should be reformed, not abolished

This is part of a series by the USA TODAY Opinion team examining the issue of qualified immunity. The project is made possible in part by a grant from Stand Together. Stand Together does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Qualified immunity: How is police reform progressing?