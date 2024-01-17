This is how Americans define financial independence

The average American says financial independence is making upwards of $94,000 per year and 60% feel optimistic they can reach this money milestone. In a recent poll of 2,000 U.S. adults, spenders and savers say financial freedom is synonymous with resilience and independence: not needing money from family and friends (47%), reaching a certain net worth (44%) and contributing to a 401(k) (42%). The new study by financial services company Empower, conducted by OnePoll, reveals that more than 2 in 5 define “making it” as reaching financial independence (44%). Doing so is important to 67% of Americans, though nearly a quarter (24%) say they haven’t yet achieved it. Definitions of success extend beyond Americans’ wallets to the workplace by moving up in their career (39%) and having a job they love (37%).

