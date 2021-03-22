Americans who don't receive direct deposit by March 24 will be mailed checks, Treasury says

The next batch of direct payments from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package will be sent this week, and Americans who don’t receive a direct deposit by March 24 will get the money via a check or a prepaid debit card in the mail, the Treasury Department announced in an update Monday.

The big picture: Some people will see the money in their accounts earlier, either as a provisional or pending deposit. The Treasury said last Wednesday it had sent $242 billion worth of payments to 90 million Americans.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The payments are the largest economic relief check disbursement yet. Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000 should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively.

Use the IRS "Get my Payment" tool to find out more information

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.