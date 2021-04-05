Some Americans Are Eligible for a 'Plus-up' Payment with Their Latest Stimulus Check

·2 min read

Getty U.S. currency

Recently submitted your 2020 tax returns? Another stimulus check may be on your way.

Millions of Americans have received the third round of stimulus payments meant to provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some will be getting additional funds in the form of a "plus-up" payment, the IRS announced on Thursday.

So, who's getting the extra cash? According to the IRS, those who submitted their 2020 tax returns and saw their income drop significantly in the past year will be eligible for the plus-up payment. That's because the previous rounds of stimulus payments were calculated based on 2019 tax returns.

"This batch includes the first of ongoing supplemental payments for people who earlier in March received payments based on their 2019 tax returns but are eligible for a new or larger payment based on their recently processed 2020 tax returns," the IRS said in a press release from April 1.

RELATED: If You Haven't Received Your Stimulus Money Yet, It Could Still Arrive in the Next Few Weeks

People who had a baby in 2020 or have a new dependent to claim may also qualify for the extra funds.

"These 'plus-up' payments could include a situation where a person's income dropped in 2020 compared to 2019, or a person had a new child or dependent on their 2020 tax return, and other situations," the IRS said.

RELATED: The Timing of Your Stimulus Check Deposit Might Depend on Which Bank You Have — What to Know

In all, more than 4 million people will be getting money during the third round of payments from the government, totaling more than $10 billion.

Two million people will receive their money by way of paper checks, while the other half will see theirs arrive via direct deposit into their bank accounts.

The funds will be sent out to eligible recipients on a weekly basis as the IRS continues to process tax returns from the last two years, they explained.

RELATED VIDEO: Single Mom Whose Net Worth Reached $750K in 4 Years Shares Her Budgeting and Investing Advice

Those who want to check on the status of their payments can visit the IRS' "Get My Payment" tool, which was set up during the first round of checks last year.

Upon clicking the "Get My Payment" button, users will be asked to enter their social security number or individual tax number, their birthday and their address.

At that point, they should be redirected to a page that says "Payment Status," which will let users know when they should expect their money.

If for some reason a pop-up appears that reads "Payment Status Not Available," that means one of three things: the IRS has not yet processed the payment, the IRS does not have enough information to issue the user a payment or the user is not eligible for a payment.

Recommended Stories

  • Latest batch of stimulus checks going out includes ‘plus-up’ payments. Who’s eligible?

    About 4 million more payments have been sent out, the IRS said.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Latest Batch Includes Extra Money for Some Recipients

    The IRS has been busy pumping out stimulus checks ever since the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was signed into law in mid-March. More than 130 million payments have been sent out already for a total of roughly $335 billion, and more money is still on the way. The most recent batch of stimulus payments should've hit recipients' bank accounts by March 31, while checks from that batch may take longer to trickle in.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • How Americans are spending their $1,400 stimulus checks

    Derrick Fung, Cardify CEO, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss how people are spending their stimulus checks.

  • What's A 'Plus-Up' Payment? Extra Money from the IRS, Explained

    Extra money from the IRS could be coming to your bank account via direct deposit.

  • 3 Reasons There Could Be a Fourth Stimulus After All

    The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan made a lot of Americans happy -- namely because it allowed for a third stimulus check to go out to the public. Or could Americans be in line for a fourth stimulus check? The jobless rate has been steadily declining since reaching a record high back in April of 2020.

  • Stimulus checks: IRS will correct miscalculated payments claimed on tax returns

    The Internal Revenue Service will automatically correct miscalculations taxpayers make when claiming their first and second stimulus checks on their 2020 tax returns.

  • A lactation specialist weighs in on the best products to feed your baby

    'You can feed your baby in so many different ways.'

  • 9 Common Vaccine Myths, Debunked

    Reading, PA – April 1: A detail photo of glass vials of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. At the Olivet Boys and Girls Club Pendora site in Reading, Pennsylvania where the club was running a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in conjunction with The Forge and pharmacist Eric Esterbrook from the West Reading Drug Store giving doses of the Moderna vaccine Thursday afternoon April 1, 2021. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images) If you’ve spent as much time scrolling through the dark, foreboding trenches of social media as I have, you may be aware that (gasp!) not everything you’ll read there is totally accurate. And in the age of COVID-19, many of the false claims being disseminated through social media, in forwarded email chains, and even (in an old fashioned, Laura Ingalls twist) by word of mouth, have to do with the virus. There are myths about how it’s contracted, about its symptoms, and, of course, about the COVID-19 vaccines. The misinformation isn’t surprising, says Jessica Malaty Rivera, MS, an infectious disease epidemiologist and the science communication lead at The COVID Tracking Project. “Vaccine hesitancy… has been a persistent problem for many years,” she notes. She points to since-retracted 1998 study that falsely linked the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine to autism as one major source of modern anti-vaccine sentiment, though it even existed in colonial times, in response to the smallpox vaccine. “Many of these myths have been used for decades,” says Glen Nowak, PhD, a director at the University of Georgia’s Center for Health and Risk Communication, who formerly worked in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Immunization Program. “They tend to come from websites and people who are actively working to seed vaccine hesitancy and reluctance. Social media increases the visibility and sharing of those claims.” While the misinformation stems from many different sources, at least some misleading claims seem to be spread by the same websites and people that disseminated election-related falsehoods, The New York Times reports. We asked Dr. Nowak, Malaty Rivera, and other experts to identify — and debunk — the most common misconceptions they come across. But if you hear a surprising or suspect claim that didn’t make this list, Dr. Nowak suggests asking your doctor if it’s true before believing it. Myth: The COVID-19 vaccines aren’t safe because they were developed and tested too quickly. Fact: Although Operation Warp Speed cut much of the bureaucratic red tape that often holds up proposals for a new vaccine, the process of testing the vaccines through clinical trials was no less rigorous. For example, vaccine makers were authorized to conduct pre-clinical trials (which test the vaccine in animals) and phase one clinical trials (which test the vaccine in humans) at the same time, rather than one after another, to save time, Malaty Rivera notes. But each trial lasted as long and looked at as many subjects as it normally would have. “Every single milestone and objective that needed to be met was,” Malaty Rivera stresses. The Food and Drug Administration also required that manufacturers monitor trial participants and gather safety data for eight weeks post-vaccination before applying for emergency use approval, to guarantee there were no adverse effects, a supremely cautious move given that most adverse effects crop up within minutes or days of the jab, Malaty Rivera adds. What’s more, researchers have been studying mRNA, the foundation of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, for more than a decade. “Honestly, Operation Warped Speed was a terribly named initiative,” Malaty Rivera admits, echoing a sentiment Anthony Fauci, MD, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, expressed this fall. “But I’m grateful it happened, it provided a continuous flow of financial resources to keep the research going.” Myth: The COVID-19 vaccines could give you COVID-19. Fact: The vaccines that have gotten emergency use authorization in the U.S. don’t contain the virus that causes COVID-19, so they can’t give it to you. You might experience some side effects, including pain at the site of the injection, headaches, chills, fatigue, and muscle pain, but these are symptoms of your body’s reaction to the vaccine, not the virus. Myth: The negative side effects of the vaccines can be fatal. Fact: This is a relatively widely circulated falsehood, but there’s no evidence that COVID vaccines cause death, the CDC notes. They are proven to prevent death, though, and to protect those around you. One twist on this myth is the claim that COVID-19’s mortality rate is “only” 1%, and therefore not all that dangerous. But “a 1% mortality rate is 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu,” the Mayo Clinic points out. “In addition, the mortality rate can vary widely and is influenced by age, sex, and underlying health condition.” The bottom line: The vaccines save lives. Myth: The COVID-19 vaccines could alter DNA. Fact: This just isn’t true. The misconception may come from the fact that both the Modera and Pfizer vaccines contain messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), genetic material our cells use to “read” proteins. The mRNA in the vaccine helps the body recognize and fight back against a key piece of the virus that causes COVID-19; it doesn’t interact with or have anything to do with your cells’ DNA. The mRNA that’s in the vaccine will be broken down and flushed from your body over time. “[Anti-vaccine political groups] are saying mRNA vaccines cause ‘genetically modified humans,’ using the GMO metaphor,” explains Peter Hotez, MD, PhD, a professor at Baylor College of Medicine and the co-director of the Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development. “That’s clearly not the case.” Myth: The COVID-19 vaccines can cause infertility or miscarriages. Fact: No evidence has linked the vaccines to infertility and miscarriages, but fear-mongering misinformation campaigns continue to call the COVID vaccine “female sterilization.” “There is zero science to this claim,” Malaty Rivera says. “This is a myth that is so damaging. It’s made up to incite fear, and is ripped straight from the anti-vax playbook from the HPV vaccine. It’s an unoriginal and unscientific claim.” More than 69,000 pregnant people have been vaccinated to date, and early data being tracked by the CDC indicates that vaccines are likely safe and effective during pregnancy. Pregnant people are eligible to get the vaccines in more than 40 states now, and a new study from the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology showed that the vaccines offer strong immunity to people who are pregnant. While it’s up to every individual to assess their own risk and comfort levels, Malaty Rivera says that the benefits of the vaccine seem to outweigh the risk of getting COVID-19 for pregnant people — who are more at risk for severe illness if they contract the virus. Myth: The COVID-19 vaccines were developed using fetal tissue. Fact: None of the vaccines contain aborted fetal cells or tissue, and no fetal tissue was used in the development or production of the vaccines. The confusion comes from the use of what are called fetal cell lines, which are lab-replicated fetal cells. They are derived from cells taken from elective abortions that took place decades ago, which have multiplied into new cells over the course of decades. Fetal cell lines offer a way to test treatments on human cells, and are often used medically. They’ve been used, for example, to test treatments for conditions like Parkinson’s. Pfizer and Moderna used fetal cell lines in their vaccine testing, and Johnson & Johnson used them in development and production. But the vaccines themselves contain no fetal cells. Even the Vatican has said that it’s okay for Catholics to get all three vaccines. The Church has hinted that Catholics should try to get a vaccine other than the J&J one if possible, but ultimately says that Catholics have a moral duty to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus by being vaccinated. “If someone wants to morally object to an abortion that happened 50 years ago, that’s one thing,” Malaty Rivera says. “But to prevent life-saving therapies and treatments for people because of one event seems actually morally more reprehensible to me.” Myth: You don’t need a vaccine if you’ve already had COVID-19 and recovered. Fact: You should get one of the vaccines whether or not you’ve already contracted the virus. Although coming down with COVID appears to give you some immunity to the virus, we still don’t know how long that immunity will last, how powerful it is, and how much it will protect you from other COVID-19 variants, Saskia V. Popescu, PhD, an infectious disease epidemiologist and assistant professor at George Mason University, previously told Refinery29. The CDC gives two exceptions: If you’re currently COVID positive, you should wait to receive a vaccine until after you’ve quarantined and have recovered; and if you were treated for the virus with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait for 90 days post-treatment to get your jab. Myth: The COVID-19 vaccines are injected with a bar code or microchip to keep track of people. Fact: Although this would make a great sci-fi movie, it’s not true. This bizarre claim originated in a widely distributed Facebook video that contains manipulated footage of Bill and Melinda Gates and Jack Ma, and calls out a company called ApiJect, which in November received a $590 million loan to produce injectors for the vaccines. ApiJect does offer optional “Radio Frequency Identification chip” technology. These chips are meant to go on a syringe’s label and confirm that a vaccine is authentic, unexpired, and unused, Steve Hofman, an ApiJect spokesperson, told Reuters. They would never be injected into a human. Plus, as of December, no COVID vaccines being used in the U.S. actually opted in to using the chip technology. (ApiJect has not yet responded to Refinery29’s request for comment.) Myth: The Johnson & Johnson vaccine isn’t as effective as the other two vaccines. Fact: Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has been shown to be 66% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 globally, and 72% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 in the U.S. This efficacy rate was technically lower than Moderna’s and Pfizer’s (both are above 90%). But J&J’s vaccine was shown in the trial to have 100% efficacy against hospitalizations and deaths 28 days after vaccination, and that’s the more important figure. “People see the numbers in the headlines, but they miss the nuance,” says Bruce Gellin, MD, MPH, the president of Global Immunization at Sabin Vaccine Institute. The three vaccines being used in the U.S. right now can’t be compared directly, since the trials were conducted at different times, in different parts of the world, and with different COVID-19 variants in play. (For more background info, check out Vox’s comprehensive explainer.) All we need to know is that they were all deemed protective enough to be approved by the FDA, and that they’re all great at keeping us alive. With that perspective, you can’t go wrong — except by not getting vaccinated at all. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vox (@voxdotcom) Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Vaccinated People Can't Carry Or Spread COVIDVaccine Passports Are ComingWhy Do I Feel Guilty About Getting The Vaccine?

  • What Is My Tax Bracket, and How Does It Effect My Return?

    According to the experts, it plays a major role in determining how much federal income tax you pay each year.

  • WH: Biden didn't push for MLB All Star decision

    The White House says President Joe Biden didn't push Major League Baseball to move the All Star game out of Atlanta after the state approved new restrictive voting laws. (April 5)

  • The surprising ways 3 women secretly fought the Nazis in Poland

    The Warsaw ghetto uprising that began on April 19, 1943, was the such revolt of World War II and inspired similar rebellions across occupied Europe.

  • Drake Shares Adorable Video of 3-Year-Old Son Adonis Playing Basketball

    Drake shares his son Adonis with artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux

  • Why the Democrats' Infrastructure Bill Hinges on One Ruling

    Why the fate of the $2 trillion plan will most likely come down to the ruling of Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough.

  • Don't Claim Social Security Benefits Until You Can Answer These 3 Questions

    There are a few decisions that have a profound impact on your retirement. When you claim your Social Security benefits is one of them. Unfortunately, many people don't really understand how to decide when to claim Social Security, or even why this matters.

  • California man charged with 4 counts of murder in L.A.-area office shooting

    The man accused of going on a shooting rampage in a suburban Los Angeles real estate office last week, killing three adults and a child, has been formally charged with four counts of murder, prosecutors said on Monday. Arraignment of the suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, who was himself wounded by gunfire before being arrested, was postponed until Tuesday due to his medical condition, according to a spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Kimberly Edds. He is accused of opening fire with a semi-automatic pistol last Wednesday inside the office suite of a mobile home reality company in the city of Orange, south of Los Angeles, after first chaining shut the access gates of the business complex.

  • Remote working: Is Big Tech going off work from home?

    After much hype about working from home, some tech companies are getting cold feet.

  • The final season of 'The Walking Dead' will premiere in August

    The final season of AMC's hit series will kick off with eight new episodes. Showrunner Angela Kang teases "never-before-seen" locations to come.

  • Matthews, Tavares lead Maple Leafs to 4-2 win over Flames

    Auston Matthews and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 Sunday night. Morgan Rielly and Alex Galchenyuk also scored for the Maple Leafs, who are 6-3-1 in their last 10 and continue to top the NHL’s North Division. Michael Hutchinson made 32 saves.

  • 11 times women made history in 2021

    Youn Yuh-jung became the first Asian woman to win any individual motion picture category at the SAG Awards on Sunday.