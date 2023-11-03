Americans escape Gaza as Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies
Americans, including a Camarillo mother and an LA City employee, fled Gaza as the Israel-Hamas conflict intensified.
Americans, including a Camarillo mother and an LA City employee, fled Gaza as the Israel-Hamas conflict intensified.
Limited evacuations began out of Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt on Wednesday as President Biden called for a humanitarian "pause" in the war.
TikTok is pushing back on critics who claim the video app is falling short in its content moderation duties amid the Israel-Hamas war.
As the war rages in Gaza — and the civilian death toll continues to climb — the conflict is playing out in classrooms and on college campuses in the United States, where threats to Jewish and Muslim students and faculty are on the rise.
Understanding the arguments for and against Israel’s current operation against Hamas.
The heavy bombings in Gaza have taken a toll on reporters and their families.
Oil jumped as much as 3% after the Israeli army said it would expand its ground operations in Gaza, signaling it was moving closer to an invasion.
A resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict may seem more remote than ever. But experts say Israel can still fight Hamas in a way that leaves open the possibility of peace.
In a speech from Tel Aviv, President Biden forcefully denounced the militant group Hamas, which is responsible for the massacre of some 1,300 Israelis, including many women and children, since its Oct. 7 attack.
Judith and Natalie Raanan of Evanston, Ill., were visiting family when they were taken during the Oct. 7 attacks.
A powerful regional force, Egypt has ties to both the United States and Israel. So far, it has done little to help Gazans displaced by Israeli bombing.
The legislators cited the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza as Israel prepares for a likely ground invasion.
According to Human Rights Watch, an international organization that conducts research and advocacy on human rights, attacks on civilian targets violate international humanitarian treaties such as the Geneva Conventions.
The Hamas attacks on Israel, which killed 1,600 people, have been a cause of celebration for some.
The European Union has expanded its warning about illegal content and disinformation targeting the Israel-Hamas war circulating on social media platforms to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Yesterday the bloc's internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, published an urgent letter to Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter) -- raising concerns the platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and spread potentially harmful disinformation in the wake of Saturday's surprise attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists based in the Gaza Strip.
The violence in the area has resulted in scores of false claims.
During their surprise attack in Israel that left more than 1,200 people dead, Hamas militants targeted several communal settlements known as kibbutzim near the border with Gaza.
The State Department said roughly 20 Americans are still missing following the attack on Saturday.
A top European Union official is warning Elon Musk about the spread of misinformation on X amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Gerry's agonizing rejection selection is made even more painful for viewers as his choice isn't revealed at show close.
A standoff between FIFA and officials in Los Angeles, including Rams owner Stan Kroenke, could jeopardize LA's involvement in the 2026 World Cup, which will be played across North America.