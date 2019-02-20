Some Americans face a costly surprise this tax season: tiny refunds or bigger bills

For some Americans, this tax season so far has come with an unwelcome surprise – either a smaller-than-expected refund or, even worse, a jarring bill from Uncle Sam.

Most got their tax savings in their paychecks during the year, but the loss of a sizable refund is hitting their finances now. Some are getting refunds that are half their normal size, while others are thousands of dollars in the hole for the first time.

To manage, they are readjusting their spending plans to align with a tinier refund. People who owe are pulling from savings, taking out a loan or signing up to pay off the IRS in installments. They plan to consult with tax pros, so they can avoid another money disaster next year.

"We’re finding out that those with the biggest refund change are those that didn’t do tax planning last year,” said Lynn Ebel, director of The Tax Institute at H&R Block.

So far, according to IRS statistics, the average refund is down 8.7 percent from this time last year. The share of returns getting a refund is also slightly lower than a year ago. The IRS doesn't offer figures about what people owe.

That's my refund?

Americans love their tax refunds – even if they give the federal government interest-free loans for the year by having too much withheld in each of their paychecks. Many prefer the money returned to them as a big check in the spring. The forced savings helps them preserve a predictable windfall, one they can’t dip into during the year.

Past taxpayer surveys show they use those funds to reduce debt, pad savings, pay for a vacation or other large purchases. Overall, about three-fourths of taxpayers get a refund, which last year averaged just under $3,000.

Jennifer and Daniel Yuen planned to use their refund to support their oldest daughter, who moved to Washington, D.C., to train with the Washington Ballet. The couple pays for her tuition and rent.

Last year, they got almost $800 back. This year, they owe more than $5,000 – a major burden for the Chicago couple.

“We’re strapped,” said Jennifer, a special education teacher. "That's three to four months of my daughter’s rent or half of her tuition.”

Instead, they are considering a payment plan with the IRS because they can't afford to write such a big check. Those extra monthly payments will dent other plans they had for this year, too.

“This will put off the car that was supposed to replace our 11-year-old one," Jennifer said.

Who owes taxes?

Jennifer says the elimination of the unreimbursed employee expenses deduction hit their taxes hard. Both she and her husband, who is a stagehand, often spend their own money on job supplies — all of which used to be tax-deductible.

“That's what really killed us," she said.

The Yuens fit the profile of those taxpayers most at risk for smaller refunds or owing the government, Ebel said.

Homeowners in high tax states, employees with a lot of unreimbursed expenses and people who itemize with no dependents all could experience an unpleasant tax season.

Kathleen Trisdale expected to owe something this year. “Maybe a few hundred dollars,” said the resident of California, a state with high taxes.

Instead, she owes more than $2,000, a hardship for the disabled veteran, who depends on her military pension and Social Security for income.

“I actually had to take out a signature loan from my credit union to pay my taxes and had to increase my monthly deductions by $300 to make sure I'm not hit hard next year,” Trisdale said. “So not only am I hit with this tax hike, I am now more in debt and I have less income at my disposal each month.”

She’s not entirely sure why her taxes ended up this way. She noticed that she couldn’t deduct her college tuition and other school expenses. She’s pursuing a four-year degree in environmental science and management.

Trisdale, 54, also couldn’t write off the interest she paid on her mortgage because she took the standard deduction.

She plans to see a tax professional for help, “which will cost me even more,” she said. "I’m a low-income person so I didn’t think I would be affected this much.”