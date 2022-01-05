Americans fed up with robocalls; complaints jump 25%

FILE PHOTO: FTC seal at commission headquarters in Washington
Diane Bartz
·1 min read

By Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Americans were more annoyed by robocalls and other telemarketing calls last year, lodging a 25% increase in complaints with a federal regulator.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday it received more than 5 million complaints about violations of the Do Not Call Registry in the last fiscal year to Sept. 30.

The top complaints included callers pretending to be a government official or family member and calls to offer warranties, protection plans, debt relief or computer technical assistance, the FTC said.

"Consumer complaints about illegal calls — especially robocalls — have increased significantly," the agency said.

The 2021 number was up from 4 million in the 2020 fiscal year but slightly less than 5.4 million complaints in 2019, according to FTC data.

More than 2.8 million people added their phone numbers to the Do Not Call list in 2021, bringing the total to 244 million.

The FTC attributed the troublesome calls in part to technology that allows scam artists and telemarketers to conceal their identities or "spoof" the phone number they are calling from.

Automated dialing and recorded or robocalls enable callers to reach large numbers of people easily, and the agency cannot easily track down offenders, it said in the report.

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology makes it inexpensive for scam artists to make calls from outside the United States.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon driver kept thousands of stolen packages throughout home, Oklahoma cops say

    Hundreds more packages were found dumped in several locations, cops say.

  • Dognapping thieves targeting French bulldogs

    The popular dog breed has become a prime target for thieves, with a rash of dognappings being caught on camera.

  • Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley opens following big snowfall

    Skiers and snowboarders packed the slopes on Monday.

  • Mother Charged With Son's Christmas Eve Death, Claims He Was Injured By A Truck

    A mother in Georgia was charged with her son’s murder after a postmortem examination failed to support her claims that the child was injured by a truck, say police. Oluwadamilola Imafiabor, 29, is accused of failing to seek proper medical attention for her 1-year-old son, according to a Jan. 2 press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department. The boy, whose name has not been released, was found dead by police when they responded to a call to 231 Seasons Parkway in Norcross on Christmas D

  • 'Follow the facts wherever they lead': Garland vows to pursue Jan. 6 'perpetrators, at any level'

    Attorney General Merrick Garland, in an address at the Justice Department on Wednesday, vows to 'follow the facts wherever they lead.'

  • Kazakh president seeks help from Russia-led security bloc

    NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday that he had appealed to a Russia-led security bloc to assist Kazakhstan in overcoming what he called a "terrorist threat". Tokayev made a second televised speech in the space of a few hours as the Central Asian republic faces the worst unrest https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/kazakhstan-government-resigns-after-violent-protests-over-fuel-price-2022-01-05 in more than a decade, initially triggered by a fuel price rise. "It is actually no longer a threat, it is an undermining of the integrity of the state and most importantly it is an attack on our citizens who are asking me... to help them urgently," Tokayev said.

  • A massive, $1 billion biotech campus is being planned for Morrisville

    The project could eventually feature 1.5 million square feet of lab and manufacturing space.

  • Atlanta’s School Girl Killer Finally Unmasked After DNA Breakthrough

    Family handout via Atlanta PoliceAuthorities have identified a suspected killer in the 1995 cold case of a teenage girl who was en route to school when she was raped and shot twice in the face by a man who then eluded investigators for 26 years.Atlanta police say Kelvin Arnold, 49, who died in 2021 before he could be identified, brutally assaulted and fatally shot 14-year-old Nacole Smith on June 7, 1995, as she tried to shortcut through a wooded area on her way to school.“There are literally bo

  • Prosecutor: Illinois cop was disarmed, killed with own gun

    A police officer who was killed at a northern Illinois hotel pleaded for her life before a man allegedly shot her with her own gun after she was disarmed during a struggle, a prosecutor said. Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey, were shot on Dec. 29 while investigating a noise complaint regarding dogs barking in a parked car outside a Comfort Inn. Bailey remained hospitalized Monday and is “fighting for his life,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during a bond hearing for Xandria Harris.

  • Gold will outperform the S&P 500 and bitcoin in 2022, Gareth Soloway predicts

    InTheMoneyStocks.com&nbsp;President and CFO Gareth Soloway joins Yahoo Finance Live to share his predictions on 2022, including how he thinks gold will outperform both the S&P 500 and bitcoin.

  • Biden hails 5G wireless deal averting aviation safety crisis

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden hailed a deal between wireless carriers and U.S. regulators that will allow the deployment of new 5G wireless in two weeks and averted an aviation safety crisis. AT&T and Verizon Communications agreed late Monday to delay C-Band wireless spectrum deployment until Jan. 19 but won key assurances that they will be able to start service this month, according to a Transportation Department letter seen by Reuters. The delay came after pressure from the White House, aviation unions and a threat by airlines to file suit to block the deployment that could have disrupted thousands of daily flights.

  • Walmart, Kroger raise at-home Covid test prices after White House agreement expires

    Walmart and Kroger raised the price of Abbott's at-home Covid-19 test kit after an agreement with the White House to sell the tests at a reduced price expired.

  • Biden unveils $1 billion plan to increase meatpacking competition, lower consumer prices

    Biden's plan includes $375 million in financing to jumpstart independent beef, pork and chicken processing. Rising meat prices have spiked food costs.

  • Tribes' hunting and fishing rules mostly mirror Oklahoma's regulations, but there are differences

    Tribes' hunting and fishing rules mostly mirror Oklahoma's, but there are differences

  • Exclusive-SEC's Texas office probes banks over disclosures on guns, fossil fuels -sources

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)'s Texas office has launched a preliminary probe into lenders' disclosures about their policies on hot-button issues like climate change and gunmakers, according to two people familiar with the matter. The inquiry appears to relate to two Texas laws, enacted last year, banning state entities from working with companies that discriminate against firearms or fossil fuel companies, the sources said. Amid pressure from investors and employees, banks have become active on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, eschewing gunmakers, backing racial equity projects and pledging to phase out fossil fuel lending, sparking a backlash from Republican lawmakers who worry sectors of the economy may lose access to credit.

  • US close to ending buried nuke waste cleanup at Idaho site

    A lengthy project to dig up and remove radioactive and hazardous waste buried for decades in unlined pits at a nuclear facility that sits atop a giant aquifer in eastern Idaho is nearly finished, U.S. officials said. The U.S. Department of Energy said last week that it removed the final amount of specifically-targeted buried waste from a 97-acre (39-hectare) landfill at its 890-square-mile (2,300-square-kilometer) site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory. The targeted radioactive waste included plutonium-contaminated filters, graphite molds, sludges containing solvents and oxidized uranium generated during nuclear weapons production work at the Rocky Flats Plant in Colorado.

  • Biden Launches Plan to Fight Meatpacker Giants on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden promised to “fight for fairer prices” for farmers and consumers Monday as he announced plans to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kr

  • Three Marion locations seek medical marijuana dispensary licenses. See the list

    About 230 entities submitted more than 1,400 applications to operate a medical marijuana dispensary in Ohio.

  • Biden meatpacking reforms lack punch, say critics

    Critics of the nation's largest meatpacking companies say President Biden's efforts to make the industry more competitive don't go far enough and are urging him to take more meaningful steps to help smaller industries.These advocates say that while Biden's rhetoric and the administration's plans to provide $1 billion to fund the creation of regional slaughterhouses is welcome, it stops short of the reforms that would make a difference in the...

  • AT&T, Verizon delay new 5G service after Buttigieg request

    AT&T and Verizon said Monday they will delay activating new 5G wireless service for two weeks following a request by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who cited the airline industry’s concern that the service could interfere with systems on planes. The announcement reversed the companies’ decision just a day earlier to reject any postponement in new 5G service. In a statement Monday night, AT&T also repeated its promise to further reduce power of the networks around airports — an approach used in France — for six months to give regulators more time to study potential interference with aviation.