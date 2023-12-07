Americans are free to pursue their happiness but not to infringe on other citizens' rights

Editor's note: This is a regular feature on issues related to the Constitution and civics education written by Paul G. Summers, retired judge and state attorney general.

The study of American government begins with understanding our founding documents. We have reviewed the principles of the Declaration of Independence of 1776 and the Constitution of the United States, proposed 11 years later.

The 56 Founding Fathers who signed the Declaration were courageous and brave, as considered by many of their fellow colonists. As viewed by the King of England, they probably were deemed traitors. After the Revolutionary War, we were free from Great Britain, but we had no Constitution. Then the Constitution was ratified by nine of the new states. We had a government. But that was only a start.

Our Declaration of Independence declared our independence from Great Britain. John Hancock and 55 other courageous men signed the Declaration.

On that July 4th those 56 Founders did not know if they were signing their death warrants or a declaration that we would separate from the King of England. They signed because they thought it was right and just. They were concerned with freedoms. They apparently were not concerned with polls, politics, or matters of that nature. The Declaration, and later the Constitution, were just the beginning.

American are born with their rights, not granted them by the government

In America, no one person has constitutional rights that are superior to another person. We do not get these rights from the government.

Natural rights, we are born with them.

Men and women “…are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

We can pursue our happiness as we wish, so long as we do not trample on or impede someone else’s constitutional rights. We must have respect for others as they have for us. We are all equal in our constitutional republic.

The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution are the bedrock documents of our government in the United States. They are considered to be our founding documents.

Clearly, the Constitution is the supreme law of the land, but one can read the Declaration to shed light on the words of our Constitution. When our Founders started to draft the Constitution they looked to the Declaration’s principles. From that document we learn the moral and legal principles upon which our Constitution and its provisions are based.

Power belongs to the federal government, the states and the people

Let us start with the Preamble to the Constitution. It begins with “We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility …”

It declares that all power and authority come from the people.

We understand that all power is delegated from the people by the Constitution. That delegated federal power is limited.

Our Constitution is primarily a document of delegated powers. Powers not delegated to the federal government, and not prohibited by the Constitution to the States, are reserved. They are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people. That is the essence of the 10th Amendment to the U. S. Constitution.

Are powers delegated, or prohibited?

We will explore these delegated powers and powers not delegated to the United States in future articles. For example, what do we mean by federalism or states’ rights? We will learn what these concepts are and answer those questions.

Answers depend on reading the Constitution and seeing what powers are delegated to the federal government. If no powers are delegated, we must see if the same powers are prohibited by the document to the States.

Paul G. Summers is a lawyer. He is a former appellate and senior judge, district attorney general, and the attorney general of Tennessee. Raised in Fayette County, Judge Summers lives in Nashville and Holladay.

