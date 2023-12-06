Americans are getting more and more sad, but happiness is a God-given right we must pursue

The holiday season can be the best time. There’s food, football, family, friends, religious renewal, reflection, and resolutions to do better. We watch “A Christmas Carol” and “It’s a Wonderful life” with lessons that last a lifetime.

For many who are isolated and lonely, it’s the hardest time. Social media can’t fill the fulfillment gap. Nor can admittedly funny but ultimately cynical, contemporary holiday movie fare. It's also clear that the road to happiness is not paved with algorithms, screens and pixels. If gadgets and access to information, misinformation and disinformation would make us happy, we’d be overjoyed.

Americans aren't very happy these days. A NORC (National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago) study found that only 14% of respondents felt “very happy” in 2020, falling 17 percentage points from two years earlier. OK, that was the pandemic. But a wide range of studies show that we haven’t rebounded much, if at all. It’s hard to be happy if one believes things are getting worse.

Americans increasingly feel that their children won’t have the opportunities that they have.

Artificial intelligence will help get work done. So far nobody has come up with a viable artificial emotional fulfillment. There’s plenty of artificial happiness. It’s just not working out so well.

Why aren’t we exercising our “unalienable right” to be happy?

Happiness has long been a topic of concern. The Founders thought it important enough to place in the Declaration of Independence. Thomas Jefferson’s language was unmistakable. God gave us the inalienable right to pursue happiness, as well as to life and liberty. These precede the societal agreed-upon rights Bill of Rights in the Constitution.

There’s been some confusion about what appeared to be a shift from a right to property to a right to pursue happiness. Jefferson relied heavily on the philosopher John Locke, who wrote of both. As Danielle Allen points out, the phrase “pursuit of happiness” was also John Adams’ preference. He elevated guaranteeing the pursuit of happiness as a major reason for government.

Happiness, as understood by the Founders and those who inspired them, is about each individual’s ability to pursue their lives according to their wishes. The commonly understood meaning of this is to do as one pleases, including pursuing all the momentary pleasures cast before us, as long as we don’t interfere with the rights of others.

They were thinking bigger - about pursuing fulfillment as each individual defines it and living a virtuous, meaningful life. Locke called this “real happiness” as opposed to the “imaginary happiness” of momentary pleasure.

So how do the Founders’ notions of happiness hold up today with our shortened attention spans? Belief in God may be on the decline, but belief in this God-given right is as important as ever. That raises the question: Can you claim a God-given right if you claim not to believe in God, or at least something beyond oneself?

The problem is we're doing happiness right. Arthur Brooks offers tips.

Arthur Brooks is becoming America’s happiness guru. His class at the Harvard Business School is in great demand. He’s co-authored a best seller with Oprah. He describes happiness as a long term process, an investment into “family, faith, friends and work,” not being a workaholic but “working to make a difference.”

We as individuals have a right to pursue happiness through our own devices, according to our own values. We’re more likely to catch it if we think beyond ourselves and strive to implement our vision of the common good

So, if one is to pursue happiness, one is more likely to get there, not through short term pleasures, but through fulfilling interactions with others.

Brooks’ recipe for getting there doesn’t involve spending solitary time online. Nor does it include obsessing over politics. If there’s to be self-absorption, it's best to be about striving to understand what moves the needle on the constructive engagement scale.

Healthy social and political engagement involves a good faith give and take among those with different visions of the common good. This isn’t happening. And we’re not happy about it.

William Lyons is professor emeritus of political science and interim associate director of The Institute of American Civics at the Howard Baker School of Public Policy and Public Affairs at the University of Tennessee. He also served as chief policy officer for Knoxville Mayors Bill Haslam, Daniel Brown and Madeline Rogero. The opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Institute of American Civics or the University of Tennessee.

