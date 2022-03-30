Some Americans are going to Mexico for cheaper petrol

·3 min read
Stock image of a man paying for petrol at a fuel pump
Stock image of a man paying for petrol at a fuel pump

As petrol prices across the US continue to rise, Americans are looking for cheaper ways to fill their tanks - and some are even are seeking deals in another country.

In the US state of California, which consistently ranks among the highest in the nation for petrol prices, some are heading across the US-Mexico border in search of savings.

Even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, the cost of gas in the US was ticking upwards. According to the US Department of Labor, petrol prices rose 40% from January 2021 to January 2022.

Russia is the world's third-biggest oil producer and the conflict sent petrol prices soaring in the US and elsewhere. Earlier this month, the average cost of a retail gallon of gasoline hit $4.33 (£3.31) - reaching 14-year highs - according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The average price of petrol in California is currently $5.91 per gallon and $4.24 per gallon nationally, AAA data says.

It's a different story in Mexico, where earlier this month President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised to control petrol prices by subsidising fuel.

On TikTok, Julio Vaquero, a resident of San Diego, just 17 miles (23km) from the border, posted a video showing how he filled up his Honda Civic in Tijuana for $40.

"Eight hundred pesos, filled it up. Full tank," he said, showing the petrol station's pump display and his car's full fuel gauge.

The short TikTok has over 1,900 likes.

He told the BBC that one week later it cost him $70 to fill up in California.

Mr Vaquero lives about 20 minutes from Tijuana and tends to visit every other month, but he said if prices keep going the way they are, he's going to start making weekly trips to Mexico for cheaper petrol.

When he calculated the gallon price, he said $3.75 per gallon at a Chevron in Mexico was a steal compared to nearly $6 per gallon in San Diego.

The price at Pemex, a state-owned Mexican company, he noted, was even cheaper at $3.30 per gallon.

Another southern California resident, Ken Barnes, told the BBC that while he and his wife don't currently make specific trips to Mexico for gas, they do "purposefully avoid filling up in the US before leaving".

Mr Barnes lives about 20 miles from the border, but he said that if he has plans to go to Mexico, he is sure to "cross the border, then fill up".

The couple is also relying on their electric vehicle more, he said.

Despite the high prices, demand for gas has still risen nationally, according to GasBuddy, which provides real-time petrol price updates, It rose 2.9% in mid-March, though why demand has risen is unclear.

For people looking for a deal, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said driving further for lower-priced petrol can pay off - but it all depends how much cheaper it is and how far you need to go to find the savings.

"Generally, small cars must save one cent per gallon for each mile they drive out of their way, while SUVs need to save at least two cents per gallon for each mile they drive out of their way," he said. "Smaller vehicles get better miles per gallon so it means they spend less driving out of the way."

Mr De Haan also cautioned about the time investment of crossing the border twice, saying it might not be "worthwhile unless you have a massive tank, such as an RV". GasBuddy recommends limiting fuel consumption and driving in a way that maximises fuel efficiency instead.

Recommended Stories

  • Marketmind: King cash is naked

    Storing wealth in cash is clearly a counter-intuitive call when inflation is surging towards double-digit figures for the first time in a generation. BofA analysts also warned that commodity prices were on track for their biggest increase in over a century while government bonds were set for their worst year since 1949 as central banks raise interest rates to tame surging inflation. With equity markets losing more than 5% so far this quarter, many investors may feel vindicated in deserting risky stock markets where dividends and capital gains are looking less attractive compared to fast-rising government bond yields.

  • Canada to present its 2022 budget next week as inflation soars

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's federal government will present its 2022 budget on April 7, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday, as it plans to boost spending on defense and other programs even as it grapples with hot inflation. Freeland said the Liberal-led government is committed to growing Canada's economy, making life more affordable and continuing to build a society where no one is left behind. "That is exactly what we are doing, and that is what we're going to continue to do in the budget that I will present to this house on April 7," Freeland said during question period in parliament.

  • Federal Judge Rules Trump ‘More Likely Than Not’ Committed a Felony

    Tasos Katopodis/GettyFormer President Donald Trump “more likely than not” committed a felony when he attempted to obstruct Congress and overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, a federal judge ruled on Monday.U.S. District Court Judge David Carter made the extraordinary statement as he handed down an order requiring John Eastman, a Trump attorney and ally, to turn over 101 emails to the House committee investigating the Capitol riot.“Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more

  • US job openings, quitting at near record high in February

    Job openings hovered at a near-record level in February, little changed from the previous month, continuing a trend that Federal Reserve officials see as a driver of inflation. There were 11.3 million available jobs last month, matching January's figure and just below December's record of 11.4 million, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

  • Royals plan to start a new tradition this season, and they seek the help of KC fans

    The Royals plan to have their own “bat signal” of sorts this season.

  • Fed Pivots Toward Jumbo Hikes After Being Slammed as Too Slow

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosBiden’s $5.8 Trillion Budget Would Hike Taxes on the WealthiestVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleFederal Reserve officials, rattled by persistent infl

  • Massive food market in Mexico City poised to harness sunshine for power

    A sprawling fruit and vegetable market in Mexico's capital wants to spark a greener future as the world's biggest urban solar farm, with thousands of photovoltaic panels set to be installed this year on the seemingly endless roofs of its buildings. The 400 million peso ($19.9 million) roof-top solar project will cover a chaotic wholesale market that serves half a million customers daily, extending over a land equivalent to about 400 football fields. The project marks a rare green initiative during the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has mostly sought to prioritize fossil fuel production and power generation via two state-run energy giants - national oil company Pemex and electricity utility CFE.

  • Honda launching new EV, hybrid crossovers in Europe next year

    Honda announces new electric and hybrid crossover SUVs for Europe next year. They will offer more range than the Honda e, some may be based on the HR-V.

  • 'Double agent' warns Whitmer kidnap suspects: I could hurt you if I testify

    An undercover FBI informant is pleading with a judge not to force him to testify in the Whitmer kidnap trial.

  • Americans are getting fewer car repairs, but here’s the bad news

    While the volume of repair orders declined, the severity of issues requiring repair went up. Here's how much the average car repair costs.

  • Biden wants to make sure billionaires pay at least a 20% income tax — including on their massive pandemic-era stock gains

    Billionaires added $1.7 trillion to their cumulative wealth during the pandemic. President Biden's proposed tax would raise $360 billion in 10 years.

  • Two sailors killed in Pearl Harbor attack identified 80 years later

    The two were identified as Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class George Gilbert​ and Navy Seaman 1st Class Wilbur F. Newton​.

  • NFL's highest paid running backs: Ranking RBs by salary for 2022 NFL season

    18 NFL runningbacks currently make at least $4 million in average salary per year, led by Christian McCaffrey.

  • Nordstrom Rack's Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can't-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Calvin Klein & More

    Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for springtime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially […]

  • 31 Surprising Facts About Retiring You Probably Didn’t Know

    It's never too early to start thinking about how you want to spend your time -- and your money -- in retirement. No matter if you're hoping to retire as early as possible or plan to work until you...

  • Biden admin offering vaccines to illegal immigrants despite seeking billions in COVID-19 funding

    The Biden administration continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines to illegal immigrants crossing over the southern border despite having urgently requested $22.5 billion for more vaccines and treatment.

  • Lockheed Martin takes big step toward winning Canada jet race

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada has picked Lockheed Martin Corp as the preferred bidder to supply 88 new fighter jets, Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi said Monday, in a clear sign the U.S. company is set to win the multibillion-dollar contract. The move indicates Canada - under pressure to boost defense spending as the war in Ukraine rages - is closer to making a decision that has dragged out for more than a decade. "This announcement marks another important milestone in Canada's competitive process to purchase modern fighter jets for the Royal Canadian Air Force," Tassi said.

  • Stefanski: ‘I really like Odell’, ‘love Jarvis’ as possible returns linger

    Stefanski talked about Landry and Beckham as possibilities depending on how things "play out." He used "like" for one and "love" for the other:

  • Herd of deer runs amok at Wisconsin bar, video shows. ‘Just wanted a Bloody Mary’

    The deer used the Irish pub as their playground.

  • Biden’s budget sees inflation running below economists’ forecasts — here’s why

    The Biden administration on Monday defends its low-ball forecasts for U.S. inflation, as officials roll out the president's proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year.