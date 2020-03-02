Americans are growing less confident in Trump's coronavirus response, poll shows

Approval ratings for the coronavirus response from President Trump and the Centers for Disease Control are dipping, a new poll released by Morning Consult on Monday shows.

Of those surveyed, 49 percent approved of the job Trump is doing to prepare the U.S. for the virus, which is down 7 percent from the previous week's poll and 12 percent from earlier this month. His disapproval rating, meanwhile, jumped up from 27 percent to 37 percent.

The CDC maintains a higher rating than the president, but it dropped 3 percent in Monday's poll. There was only a 1-point change in the agency's disapproval rating, however.









Morning Consult notes the decline is likely a result of news about local outbreaks in the country, which include multiple deaths, as well as reports about false negative tests.

The poll, conducted between Feb. 28 and March 1, surveyed 1,997 registered voters. The margin of error is two percentage points. Read more at Morning Consult.

