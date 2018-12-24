Americans Have No Idea How Much They Actually Need for Retirement

Do you dream about being able to retire someday? Of course, plenty of people do. And why not? The idea of spending your time doing what you enjoy is pretty appealing.

However, what that dream retirement actually entails varies greatly from person to person, a new survey by GOBankingRates found. The survey of more than 1,000 people found that Americans have different ideas about what the ideal retirement age is and how much to save for a dream retirement. And when it comes to saving for retirement, many Americans have low savings goals.

Keep reading to find out what Americans’ retirement goals are — and whether it’s possible for them to achieve a comfortable retirement.

Over a Third of Americans Are Saving Only $100,000 to $250,000 for Retirement

Dreaming about retirement can be fun. However, the survey found that plenty of Americans won’t have enough saved to afford the retirement of their dreams. GOBankingRates asked respondents how much they ideally would like to have saved for retirement by the time they retired, and 39 percent — the largest percentage in the survey — said $100,000 to $250,000. This was the lowest savings range respondents could select.

Ironically, the second most common response was “more than $2 million,” which was the highest savings range respondents could choose. However, it was a very distant second, with 13 percent of respondents choosing this answer.

Unfortunately, women are more likely than men to be aiming too low with their retirement savings goal, with 46 percent versus 32 percent saying they plan to have $100,000 to $250,000 saved. A big reason women should be saving more is because they tend to live longer than men, so their retirement savings needs to last longer.

Retirement Savings Goals, by Gender and Age $100,000-$250,000 $250,001-$400,000 $400,001-$550,000 $550,001-$700,000 $700,001-$850,000 $850,001-$1M $1,000,001-$2M More than $2M Ages 13-17 17% 7% 7% 16% 5% 14% 17% 17% Ages 18-24 10% 7% 9% 10% 5% 12% 17% 30% Ages 25-34 31% 13% 5% 7% 2% 6% 17% 18% Ages 35-44 47% 9% 5% 5% 3% 5% 11% 15% Ages 45-54 50% 10% 6% 6% 6% 7% 9% 7% Ages 55-64 52% 15% 8% 3% 2% 7% 8% 4% Ages 65 and Over 47% 12% 10% 6% 4% 11% 7% 5% Males 32% 10% 7% 6% 4% 10% 12% 17% Females 46% 11% 7% 6% 3% 7% 10% 8% *Percentages might not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Also, adults closer to retirement age are more likely than younger adults to say that they ideally want to save just $100,000 to $250,000. The survey found that 52 percent of adults ages 55 to 64 are aiming to save this much compared with 10 percent of young adults ages 18 to 24. Young adults are more likely than any other age group to say that they would like to have more than $2 million saved by the time they retire.

How Much Americans Actually Need Saved for Retirement

Certainly, a $2 million nest egg would go a long way toward giving most Americans the retirement of their dreams — as long as they don’t encounter serious health issues or other financial hurdles that could hurt retirement savings.

But a retirement savings of $100,000 or $250,000 won’t go nearly as far as people might think. Another GOBankingRates’ study found that retirees in all states will need more than $1 million saved to cover the cost of living.

How Much You Need Saved for Retirement by State State Annual Expenditures How Much You Need Saved for Retirement Alabama $43,993 $1,099,832 Alaska $64,850 $1,621,262 Arizona $46,867 $1,171,668 Arkansas $43,993 $1,099,832 California $69,854 $1,746,356 Colorado $51,474 $1,286,853 Connecticut $62,968 $1,574,197 Delaware $52,217 $1,305,432 Florida $48,997 $1,224,926 Georgia $44,984 $1,124,603 Hawaii $92,297 $2,307,419 Idaho $45,925 $1,148,136 Illinois $47,907 $1,197,678 Indiana $45,331 $1,133,273 Iowa $45,529 $1,138,227 Kansas $44,340 $1,108,502 Kentucky $45,876 $1,146,897 Louisiana $46,272 $1,156,806 Maine $57,617 $1,440,434 Maryland $64,603 $1,615,069 Massachusetts $63,216 $1,580,390 Michigan $43,944 $1,098,594 Minnesota $49,641 $1,241,027 Mississippi $41,615 $1,040,382 Missouri $44,043 $1,101,071 Montana $51,474 $1,286,853 Nebraska $46,272 $1,156,806 Nevada $54,645 $1,366,121 New Hampshire $55,487 $1,387,176 New Jersey $58,658 $1,466,443 New Mexico $46,025 $1,150,613 New York $66,337 $1,658,418 North Carolina $46,520 $1,162,998 North Dakota $49,047 $1,226,165 Ohio $45,925 $1,148,136 Oklahoma $43,746 $1,093,640 Oregon $64,405 $1,610,115 Pennsylvania $50,137 $1,253,413 Rhode Island $60,540 $1,513,508 South Carolina $48,700 $1,217,495 South Dakota $50,137 $1,253,413 Tennessee $44,291 $1,107,264 Texas $45,232 $1,130,796 Utah $47,858 $1,196,439 Vermont $58,162 $1,454,058 Virginia $50,582 $1,264,560 Washington $53,654 $1,341,350 West Virginia $47,957 $1,198,916 Wisconsin $47,709 $1,192,724 Wyoming $45,281 $1,132,035 Source: GOBankingRates’ “Here’s Exactly How Much You Need Saved for Retirement in Your State” study

To determine the ideal retirement savings in every state, the study evaluated the cost of living in every state (housing, utilities, food, healthcare, etc.) and assumed that retirees would use 4 percent of their savings each year to pay for these living expenses.

Depending on where you live, you might need more (or less) saved for retirement. In the more expensive states where cost of living is high — Massachusetts, Oregon, Maryland, Alaska, New York, California and Hawaii, for example — you’ll need anywhere between $1.6 million to $2.3 million saved for retirement. But in states like Mississippi and Oklahoma, which both have a much lower cost of living, you’ll need slightly more than $1 million saved for retirement.

Over 40% Dream Of Eliminating Mortgage and Credit Card Debt Before Retirement

Although the survey found that many Americans likely aren’t saving enough for their dream retirement, they do want to eliminate big expenses that could be a drain on their savings. The survey found that the most common expense Americans want to eliminate before retiring is mortgage debt, with 46 percent choosing this option.

The second most common debt Americans want to tackle before retiring is credit card debt. However, it’s the most common expense women want to get rid of before retirement. Another GOBankingRates’ survey found that women are more likely to have more credit card debt than money in savings, which might explain why they’re more interested in paying it off.