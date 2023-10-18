Americans overwhelmingly back Israel in war with Hamas but fear wider conflict: Poll

WASHINGTON − Roughly three-quarters of voters think supporting Israel is in the national interest of the United States, according to a Quinnipiac University Poll taken after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

But 85% are either very concerned (49%) or somewhat concerned (36%) that the war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas will escalate into a wider war in the Middle East.

And there’s a stark generational divide among Americans on sending weapons to Israel.

The survey, conducted from Oct. 12 through Oct. 16, was released Tuesday night as President Joe Biden was on his way to Tel Aviv to show support for Israel while trying to prevent the war from expanding into a regional conflict.

"I come to Israel with a single message: You are not alone," Biden said in Tel Aviv.

He arrived just a week and half after the militant group Hamas staged an assault that killed more than 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers. Thirty-one Americans have been killed, and 13 others are missing. Hamas, which controls Gaza, also is holding at least 199 hostages.

On Tuesday, hundreds were killed by an explosion at a Gaza City hospital, a blast that prompted worldwide outrage over the deaths of civilians. The Israelis and Palestinians blamed each other. Biden said Wednesday it didn't appear Israel was at fault.

Nearly two-thirds of voters surveyed by Quinnipiac said they approve of the U.S. sending weapons and military equipment to Israel.

But among voters aged 18-34, only 39% backed sending arms to Israel while 51% disapproved.

The U.S. has already given Israel munitions and interceptor missiles. Biden said Wednesday he will be asking Congress for an “unprecedented” package of support for Israel, which will keep its Iron Dome defense system fully supplied.

Asked whether their sympathies lie more with the Israelis or more with the Palestinians based on what they know about the situation in the Middle East, 61% of registered voters surveyed said the Israelis, while 13% picked the Palestinians.

That marked an all-time high of voters siding more with the Israelis since the Quinnipiac University Poll first asked this question of registered voters in December 2001.

When asked who they thought was more responsible for the outbreak of violence in the Middle East, regardless of their overall feelings toward the Israelis and the Palestinians, 72% said Hamas and 10% blamed Israel.

“Which side is to blame for the spiraling crisis?” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy. “No ambivalence there...it is Hamas, say registered voters, who deeply worry the conflict could metastasize and consume the Middle East.”

