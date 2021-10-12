Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August

A sign in the parking lot of Mariano's grocery store advertises the availability of jobs Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Chicago. One reason America’s employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday, Oct. 12: Americans are quitting in droves. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — One reason America's employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday: Americans are quitting in droves.

The Labor Department said that quits jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July. Hiring also slowed in August, the report showed, and the number of jobs available fell to 10.4 million, from a record high of 11.1 million the previous month.

The data helps fill in a puzzle that is looming over the job market: Hiring slowed sharply in August and September, even as the number of posted jobs was near record levels. In the past year, open jobs have increased 62%. Yet overall hiring, as measured by Tuesday's report, has actually declined slightly during that time.

The government said Friday that job gains were weak for a second straight month in September, with only 194,000 jobs added, though the unemployment rate fell to 4.8% from 5.2%. Friday's hiring figure is a net total, after job gains and quits, retirements and layoffs are taken into account. Tuesday's report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, includes raw figures, and showed that total hiring in August fell sharply, to 6.3 million from 6.8 million in July.

The data is “highlighting the immense problems businesses are dealing with,” said Jennifer Lee, an economist at BMO Capital Markets, in an email. “Not enough people. Not enough equipment and/or parts. Meantime, customers are waiting for their orders, or waiting to place their orders. What a strange world this is.”

The jump in quits strongly suggests that fear of the delta variant is partly responsible for the shortfall in workers. In addition to driving quits, fear of the disease likely caused plenty of those out of work to not look for, or take, jobs.

As COVID-19 cases surged in August, quits soared in restaurants and hotels from the previous month and rose in other public-facing jobs, such as retail and education.

Compared with a year ago, the number of people quitting their restaurant and hotel jobs has almost doubled.

Quits also rose the most in the South and Midwest, the government said, the two regions with the worst COVID outbreaks in August.

When workers quit, it is typically seen as a good sign for the job market, because people usually leave jobs when they already have other positions or are confident they can find one. The large increase in August does include some goods news: It likely reflects the fact that with employers desperate for workers and raising wages, many workers feel they can get better pay elsewhere.

But the fact that the increase in quits was heavily concentrated in sectors that involve close contact with the public is a sign that fear of COVID also played a large role. Many people may have quit even without other jobs to take.

The sharp increase in job openings also has an international dimension: Job vacancies have reached a record level in the United Kingdom, though that is partly because many European workers left the U.K. after Brexit.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU pledges 1 billion euros for Afghan people at virtual G-20

    The European Union warned that humanitarian aid for Afghans won't suffice in itself to keep hunger at bay as winter approaches after the bloc announced a support package worth 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion) on Tuesday. The 27-nation bloc made the pledge during a virtual summit of the Group of 20 dedicated to Afghanistan. The Italian government, which holds the G-20 presidency, said the aim of the meeting was to address “urgent” humanitarian support for Afghans, the fight against terrorism and freedom of movement for Afghans inside the country and out.

  • Do Hedge Funds Love Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC)?

    With the second-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the third quarter of 2021. One of these stocks was Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Is Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation […]

  • Pandora Papers leak solves riddle: the ID of Saudis behind Florida real estate shopping spree

    In the shadow of Walt Disney World’s iconic palace, a Middle Eastern family with ties to royalty amassed a real estate empire.

  • EU may consider deal on Merck's COVID pill after approval procedure begins -source

    (Reuters) -The European Union may consider signing a supply deal with U.S. drugmaker Merck for its experimental COVID-19 pill, but only after the company starts the process of seeking approval for the drug in the bloc, a senior EU official said on Tuesday. The oral antiviral treatment molnupiravir has been developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. The EU would consider a joint procurement of molnupiravir, "if Merck engages with EMA", the EU official told Reuters, referring to the European Medicines Agency.

  • PHT Morning Skate: Lightning up for three-peat challenge; Matthews out this week

    Tuesday's collection of links.

  • U.K. Payrolls Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

    Oct.12 -- British companies pushed the number of workers on payroll above pre-pandemic levels last month. It’s an indication of the strength in the labor market in the U.K. Bloomberg’s Lizzy Burden reports on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

  • Do we have no one left to pull a pint? Record job availability but London unemployment highest in UK

    Vacancies in London are estimated at around 250,000 but 5.8% are out of work

  • Navy couple charged with selling US submarine secrets could face life in prison if convicted, prosecutors say

    Maryland couple, including naval engineer, face espionage-related charges following year-long FBI sting involving nuclear submarine designs

  • Obama to campaign for McAuliffe in tight race for Virginia governor

    Obama's event with McAuliffe next week will follow assists from first lady Jill Biden and Stacey Abrams.

  • Losing a Child in the Limelight

    Annika Noelle got her first Daytime Emmy nomination for playing a pregnancy loss storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful. She never imagined that one day it would become incredibly personal.

  • China's coal convulsion threatens climate goals

    China's energy crisis is a wild card in the fraught efforts to secure a meaningful deal at the UN climate summit in Glasgow.Driving the news: Power shortages and the push for more coal supplies are in tension with calls for Chinese officials to accelerate their climate efforts.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, per state media, said officials must "take into account...the contradiction between the supply and demand of electricit

  • More women and older workers gave up on looking for jobs last month

    Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals The silver lining in Friday’s mediocre jobs report was this milestone: The unemployment rate dropped below 5% for the first time since the pandemic sent workers home in droves. Yes, but: Part of what pushed it down was shrinking labor force participation. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: The labor force, which includes anyone who either has a job or is ac

  • Colts don't get their kicks in 31-25 OT loss to Ravens

    Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was warming up before facing the Ravens when suddenly he felt a twinge in his hip that would last the entire night. Blankenship missed a conversion, had one field goal try blocked and was wide left on a 47-yard attempt at the end of regulation. The misfires were just part of an overall collapse by Indianapolis, which held a 25-9 lead with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter before fading to defeat.

  • Poll: Young Americans say spending could offset sagging Biden approval

    Data: The Generation Lab; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosTwo-thirds of adults under 30 want Congress to pass some mix of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal and President Biden's bigger social spending package — but they're torn over the legislative strategy or how big to go — according to new Generation Lab/Axios polling.Why it matters: In the face of their own generation's declining approval of Biden, a plurality thinks passing either plan would improve Democrats' chances of keeping control of Co

  • MPM Capital secures biggest yet biotech impact fund

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman speak with Christiana Bardon, BioImpact Capital Co-Managing Partner, about MPM Capital’s second Oncology Impact Fund, and outlook for the biotech space.

  • Magic Leap reveals new AR headset and fresh funding

    The firm secures an extra $500m in funding from investors as it announces a new headset.

  • Kim Jong Un vows to build 'invincible' military while reviewing missiles developed to reach the U.S.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviewed powerful missiles developed to launch nuclear strikes on the U.S. mainland, as he vowed to build an “invincible” military to cope with what he called persistent U.S. hostility, state media reported Tuesday.

  • Pandemic Memorial Installation

    Pandemic Memorial Installation

  • Fiona Hill says January 6 was a "dress rehearsal"

    Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council official, served as a key witness in the 2019 Trump impeachment hearings.

  • Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law

    The Biden administration urged the courts again Monday night to step in and suspend a new Texas law that has banned most abortions since early September, as clinics hundreds of miles away remain busy with Texas patients making long journeys to get care. The latest attempt comes three days after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the nation's most restrictive abortion law after a brief 48-hour window last week in which Texas abortion providers — following a blistering ruling by a lower court — had rushed to bring in patients again. The days ahead could now be key in determining the immediate future of the law known as Senate Bill 8, including whether there is another attempt to have the U.S. Supreme Court weigh in.