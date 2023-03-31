Americans react to Trump indictment

Yahoo Finance Video

Donald Trump becomes the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges after a NY grand jury moved to indict him relating to an alleged hush money payment to cover up affairs. The former president’s indictment is “potentially destabilizing one way or the other” for markets, says The Bulwark Editor-At-Large, Bill Kristol. In addition to this unprecedented indictment, Trump still faces multiple other major investigations such as the Jan. 6 riot and the handling of White House documents. Kristol says two things are known, “one thing we know is there will be several indictments. The second thing we know, is we don't know what’s exactly going to be in them…I think we're in a time of pretty real uncertainty going forward.”You can watch Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Jared Blikre's full interview with Bill Kristol and Greg Valliere here. Key video moments:00:00:10 Market reaction to Trump indictment 00:00:19 Potential market impacts