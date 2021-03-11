Americans seek compensation for failed COVID-19 treatments from U.S. fund

FILE PHOTO: The drug hydroxychloroquine, pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump and others in recent months as a possible treatment to people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is displayed by a pharmacist in Provo
Tom Hals
·4 min read

By Tom Hals

In March of last year, Steve Cicala took his wife, Susan, to the emergency room at Clara Maass Medical Center in New Jersey to treat a worsening cough and fever, unaware she had COVID-19.

As her breathing and blood pressure deteriorated, she was given azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine and put on a ventilator. Eleven days after being admitted to the same hospital where she had worked for years as a nurse, Susan went into cardiac arrest and died at age 60.

Steve Cicala is now the first person known to be pursuing a COVID-19 claim with a decade-old U.S. government fund that has up to $30 billion that can be used to compensate for serious injuries or deaths caused by treatments or vaccines in the fight against the pandemic.

COVID-19 presents the first serious test of the Countermeasure Injury Compensation Program (CICP) overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The program so far has denied compensation in 90% of the cases filed prior to the pandemic, mostly for H1N1 flu vaccines.

Cicala's claim has not been previously reported.

He could receive around $367,000 from the virtually untapped fund if he can show the treatment caused his wife's death. He is not alleging negligence against the hospital, which is largely protected from liability by an emergency health law.

"There's nothing that's going to bring her back," said Cicala, "but obviously with our two children and now two grandchildren, if there's something that we could do to help them out, that would be nice."

Cicala, 58, said he believed the hospital provided the best care possible. Clara Maass declined to comment.

A DEADLY COMBINATION

The government does not publish specifics of claims to the fund, the amount of payouts or why claims are denied. HHS declined to comment.

A Freedom of Information Act disclosure brought by a law professor and viewed by Reuters shows 48 claims were filed this year and were pending as of Feb. 16, for serious injuries and deaths from vaccines, ventilators and drugs - figures that have not previously been reported.

All of these claims were related to COVID-19.

To encourage life-saving efforts during a declared public health emergency, healthcare providers and drug companies can be shielded from nearly all lawsuits, and claims for serious injuries or deaths are instead filed with the CICP.

That legal protection extends to COVID-19 vaccines by Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE, and Johnson & Johnson, as well as approved medicines, which briefly included the antimalaria drug hydroxychloroquine touted by former President Donald Trump.

U.S. regulators revoked the emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine after studies suggested it was not effective and may pose heart risks for certain patients.

Electrocardiogram records show Susan Cicala's heart rhythms were disrupted by hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, according to her husband's lawyer, Jonathan Levitt of Frier Levitt.

"Those two in combination are known to be deadly now," said Levitt. "And she was also placed on a ventilator, which as you know, also has some substantial dangers."

Cicala's is one of about a dozen claims Levitt has filed with the fund. He said he has more than 200 clients planning to seek compensation for deaths allegedly caused by failed COVID-19 treatments.

"Our cases are mostly about hydroxychloroquine," said Levitt, who gets paid a portion of successful claims, though he declined to say how much.

U.S. lawsuits over some drugs have run into billions of dollars and protection against liability was seen as key to developing vaccines at breakneck speed during a pandemic.

However, critics said the compensation fund pays out relatively small amounts for serious injuries and lacks transparency.

In its 10-year history, the fund has paid $6 million for 29 claims for vaccine injuries, according to disclosures obtained by Peter Meyers, a Georgetown Law professor and vaccine injury specialist, and viewed by Reuters. Most of those were for the neurological disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome caused by the H1N1 flu vaccine.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates about 123 million people received the H1N1 vaccine.

Of the 48 coronavirus-related claims received by the fund, 21 involved COVID-19 vaccines, including three deaths, according to the FOIA information obtained by Meyers.

The CDC said it has received reports of deaths among people who received COVID-19 vaccines, but has no evidence linking the shots to the fatalities.

Based on Meyers' FOIA information, it appears fewer than 25 claims were filed in 2020, and it was not clear whether these were COVID-19 related.

Through the end of January, more than 25 million people in the United States received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose. Meyers said the number of vaccine claims suggests the shots are extremely safe.

Still, he said the program's lack of transparency could undermine support for protecting drug companies from lawsuits and for drugs and vaccines authorized for emergency use.

"It’s important to have openness to gain the trust of the American public and to counter the vaccine hesitancy,” he said.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Editorial: Protect reporters at protest scenes

    A bill to protect authorized reporters who cover protests after police close areas to the public is good, as far as it goes, and deserves support.

  • Police officer arrested on suspicion of murdering Sarah Everard

    He was initially arrested on suspicion of kidnap

  • Analysis: Despite Republican opposition, red states fare well in Biden's COVID-19 bill

    President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill was crafted without Republican input and passed Congress without a single Republican vote. States that voted for former President Donald Trump in the November election are due to get a larger amount of education and child-care aid per resident than those that backed Biden, according to estimates from two congressional committees. That would be enough to offset the smaller share of state and local aid Trump-backing states are due to receive compared to states that backed Biden, which is calculated on a different basis.

  • The official royal response to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry suggests a divided family, according to a crisis communications expert

    The royals say they'll take Markle and Harry's claims seriously, but a crisis communications expert says these may be empty words.

  • Johnson And Johnson's Vaccine Could Be A Game Changer

    The latest approved vaccine candidate by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) for people over the age of 18 started shipping last week, shortly after receiving the Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization. Approximately 4 million doses are to be distributed in the United States, with a total of 20 million by the end of the month. President Joe Biden announced last week that the pharmaceutical company Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) will step in to help produce the vaccine in a collaboration we have not seen since WWII. Dosage J&J's candidate requires only one dose, while Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) both need to be administered twice. Both of these vaccines require extremely cold temperatures which greatly complicates delivery and storage, while J&J's vaccine can be kept at normal refrigerated temperatures which opens up possibilities for delivery to remote areas that are far from major medical centers. Similar but different technology compared to Pfizer and Moderna J&J used a similar, but slightly different technology than Pfizer and Moderna who used messenger RNA to direct the body to make the virus' spike protein. Their vaccines enclose their mRNA in lipid nanoparticles, which is what caused the problem of ramping up production and contributed to bogged-down supply chain issues. Once the cells create the spike protein found on the coronavirus, the immune system can react when exposed to the real thing. Basically, the mRNA vaccines train our bodies to say "not so fast". On the other hand, J&J's shot injects viral DNA and this is a key reason why this vaccine is easier both to manufacture and store in the fridge because DNA is not as fragile. Once the vaccine is injected, the DNA is copied into messenger RNA within cells. That mRNA then codes for coronavirus spike proteins, which is what Pfizer's or Moderna's shots do. Effectiveness The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 85% effective at preventing moderate to severe illness in trials and 66% effective in preventing symptomatic illness 28 days after vaccination, compared to about 95% for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. But it's still a high number as the flu vaccine reduces the risk of illness by between 40% and 60%. More importantly, it seems J&J's vaccine is effective against several COVID-19 variants. JNJ's candidate also comes with milder side-effects Side effects are slightly milder and less commonly reported than with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, with the most common ones being fever and fatigue. But side effects are not adverse effects. Adverse effects are unintended and detrimental such as an allergy, and all approved vaccines against COVID-19 did a great job in avoiding them. As for side-effects, these vaccines are actually designed to produce them because they actually show that the immune system is responding. But, it doesn't necessarily mean stronger side effects are resulting in better protection against COVID-19. The silver lining The bottom line is that all vaccine types result in the same ‘end game' for the virus and they are all equally valuable in ending the pandemic. Every crisis has a silver lining, and so does this global health crisis that made pharmaceutical rivals join forces. It is thanks to this kind of collaboration that science made remarkable progress by delivering an approved vaccine within less than a year, something that usually takes a decade with many biotech and pharmaceutical companies even spending several decades and valuable resources without managing to produce a single approved drug. That is how powerful synergy is because when people come together for the right reasons, magic happens. If this is the lesson we learned from a global pandemic, we will emerge from this global crisis stronger. This article is not a press release and is contributed by IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com The post Johnson and Johnson's Vaccine Could Be a Game Changer appeared first on IAM Newswire. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEV Updates 3/9/2021 – A Future In The MakingThe Pandemic Has Changed Fashion Retail Forever© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cardi B Claps Back at Troll for Claiming She Didn’t Give Kodak Black Credit for “Bodak Yellow”

    Although Kodak Black has been taking aim at rappers like Lil Baby and Pooh Shiesty for not paying proper homage, Cardi B isn’t in his crosshairs.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Trump’s new fundraising group has an unfortunate abbreviation

    Chris Hayes said Trump hates ‘notion anyone’s making money off of him and he’s not getting cut in’, calling it ‘huge neurosis’

  • 75% of Americans support Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill despite outcries from GOP lawmakers, a new poll finds

    Republicans called out Biden's COVID-19 bill for a lack of bipartisanship, but a new poll shows that people overwhelmingly support it.

  • Lindsey Graham says children ‘could easily be terrorists’ as White House calls for ‘humanity’ at border

    ‘They could easily be terrorists tomorrow’, says South Carolina senator of migrant minors arriving from Mexico

  • Meghan and Harry news - live: Friend of duchess says royal family knew about her mental health

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • UK press body chief quits as Meghan racism claims roil media

    The head of a major British press organization has resigned over his response to Meghan and Harry’s television interview — the second senior U.K. media figure to leave amid a heated debate over the royal couple’s allegations of racism and bias. Ian Murray said he was stepping down as executive director of the Society of Editors after issuing a statement that many felt downplayed the problem of racism in the media. Murray said late Wednesday that the statement, which accused Harry and Meghan of mounting an attack on the press, “could have been much clearer in its condemnation of bigotry and has clearly caused upset.”

  • An Italian-Jewish US lawmaker said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could 'get lost' after she referred to him as 'Rep. Mussolini'

    Greene was criticizing Rep. David Cicilline's call to change House rules to prevent Greene from delaying votes on bills she doesn't like.

  • Stacey Dash apologizes for political past: ‘I made a lot of mistakes’

    Actress and former Fox News pundit Stacey Dash is falling on her sword by denouncing Donald Trump and distancing herself from the conservative network. During an interview with DailyMailTV on Wednesday, Dash claimed the right-wing focused outlet casted her as an “angry Black woman.” Dash claimed that anger led to her mistakes.

  • Only 32 student loan borrowers - ever - have qualified for full forgiveness through an income-driven repayment plan

    Federal repayment programs were first introduced over two decades ago, but only 32 student loan borrowers have qualified for full forgiveness in the history of the program.

  • Kroger pharmacy gives wrong shot to customers who expected COVID vaccine in Virginia

    The grocery chain said it contacted customers immediately after realizing the mistake.

  • McConnell voted to confirm Merrick Garland as attorney general 2 years after saying blocking his Supreme Court nomination was the 'most consequential thing I've ever done'

    McConnell in 2019 celebrated his decision to stonewall Garland's nomination for a seat on the high court.

  • A Vietnam veteran says he lived inside Philadelphia's old sports stadium for years while the Eagles and Phillies held games

    Tom Garvey says he lived in an empty 60-foot-by-30-foot concession stand at Veterans Stadium from 1978 to 1981.

  • Controversial GOP rep. Lauren Boebert claims she started carrying a gun after a man was beaten to death behind her restaurant. He actually died of a drug overdose.

    Local police have repeatedly debunked her claim.

  • Whoopi Goldberg goes viral for one-word reaction to Meghan McCain’s comments

    After yesterday’s show, icon Whoopi Goldberg went viral for her one-word reaction to Meghan McCain‘s comments surrounding Piers Morgan‘s big walk-off. The View is constantly covering hot topics worldwide, so naturally, the show has been covering the big Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and the media fallout across the pond. Yesterday morning, Piers Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain after being held accountable for his rhetoric surrounding Markle for the past few years.