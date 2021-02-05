Americans will soon have access to 9 at-home COVID-19 tests. Here's how to get them and use them.

Andrea Michelson
home testing thumb
Ellume and Abbott Laboratories expect to deliver millions of at-home COVID-19 tests in 2021. Ellume, Jeffrey Rosenthal, Andrea Michelson

  • Six companies are joining the effort to make home COVID-19 testing widely available.

  • The White House plans to boost production of 60 million home tests by summer 2021.

  • Lucira Health, Ellume, and Abbott Laboratories have already been authorized to produce at-home tests.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The White House COVID-19 Response Team announced Friday that six additional companies are joining the effort to make at-home testing widely available.

With a total of nine companies to produce home COVID-19 tests in the US, the team is hoping to boost supplies to reach 60 million tests nationwide by the end of the summer.

The government signed a contract with Ellume earlier this week, permitting the Australian company to open a factory in the US with $230 million in federal funding. Ellume is contracted to deliver 8.5 million tests nationwide and will be able to produce even more than that when the factory is working at full capacity.

Abbott Laboratories and Lucira Health were also granted emergency use authorizations for at-home COVID-19 tests last year. Both Ellume and Abbott have said they'll be able to deliver millions of tests in the first quarter of 2021, but public health experts have offered more conservative timelines of when the kits will be readily accessible.

"At-home testing will be widely available probably late spring to summer," Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told Insider in December 2020. "I wish it was earlier than that, but I think widespread testing will be available, not at home, but in other contexts, well before then. Which will make a really big difference."

Here's what you need to know about the at-home testing options currently on the market.

Ellume's test is currently the only over-the-counter option you can use at home

Ellume has been working on a better, faster diagnostic technology since the 2009 swine flu pandemic. The result of a decade of research and development is an electronic analyzer that can connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and delivers results within 15 minutes.

"This is the kind of core technology that we feel the world needs to respond to the next pandemic as well," Ellume founder and CEO Dr. Sean Parsons told Insider.

The COVID-19 Home Test is specifically designated for use in the US, despite the company being based in Australia. Unlike the other at-home tests on the market, it will be available over-the-counter for people with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

How does the test work?

Ellume's rapid antigen test comes with a free smartphone app that provides step-by-step instructions and a how-to video. The first step is to turn on the electronic analyzer, which looks like a pregnancy test, and pair it to your phone via Bluetooth.

ellume step 1
Ellume

Parsons demonstrated the test in a Zoom interview with Insider. After removing the child adapter - designed for swabbing smaller noses - he stuck the swab up his nostril until its cap touched his nose and made three rotations per nostril.

ellume step 4
Ellume

The test also screens for a protein that lives in your mucous to make sure you got a thorough swab, he said. If the sample is insufficient, you'll get an inconclusive result, but most people were able to follow the directions and get a good swab in the trial.

ellume step 6
Ellume

Then, he screwed the swab into a squeezable container, which he had previously filled with orange processing fluid. The swab cap handily converts into a dropper for depositing the fluid on the analyzer. Within 15 minutes of squeezing out the droplets, Parsons got a message on the app confirming that he did not have COVID-19.

How accurate is it?

Ellume's test is 96% accurate when compared to the RT-PCR test. In a clinical study of 198 people, the test caught 96% of cases in symptomatic individuals and 91% of cases in asymptomatic individuals.

When will it be available?

Until the US factory is up and running, Ellume will continue to produce approximately 200,000 tests per day in Australia. The company will deliver 100,000 tests per month until production moves to the US, with the goal of delivering 20 million tests in the first half of 2021.

Many of those tests will be sold directly through retail outlets such as CVS and other pharmacies.

How much will it cost?

Target price: $30

Abbott's BinaxNOW will be the cheapest home test, but you'll need a prescription

Abbott is bringing its already approved rapid antigen test into the home with the help of eMed, a digital health solutions provider. The BinaxNOW Ag Card Home Test, designed for use alongside the NAVICA app, was granted an EUA on December 16 and will be shipped to states starting January 1, 2021.

Unlike Ellume's test kit, this home test is available by prescription only to people with suspected COVID-19 symptoms. eMed takes care of determining eligibility and ensuring an accurate self-collection with the help of trained telehealth proctors.

"Our goal is just to get people back to school and to work, and we think our process and this eMed-Abott partnership really supports us getting to where we need to be regarding increasing accessibility and affordability and confidence in the test results," Dr. Patrice Harris, CEO of eMed, told Insider.

How does the test work?

To qualify for the BinaxNOW home test, you start by downloading the NAVICA app and filling out a symptom questionnaire. A health professional will review your responses and decide whether to prescribe a test, which will then be delivered to your home.

BinaxNOW Home Test
A woman drops processing fluid on the BinaxNOW test card. Jeffrey Rosenthal

Before opening the package, you have to sign on to a proctored testing session via the NAVICA app. Then, a trained teleworker will walk you through the testing process: swab each nostril five times, count out loud as you deposit six drops of processing fluid on the test card, rub the swab on the test card, and finally close it.

The test card will show one line for a negative result and two lines for a positive, and the virtual proctor can take a look to confirm the results and give advice on next steps.

How accurate is it?

The BinaxNOW test was previously approved and has been tested on 460 people. Compared to RT-PCR tests, it caught 84.6% of cases.

The at-home version of BinaxNOW was only tested on 52 people before the EUA was granted, with a performance of 91.7% positive agreement and 100% negative agreement.

When will it be available?

Abbott completed a federal government order of 150 million BinaxNOW tests in mid-January. Those tests will be distributed to states and territories, along with nursing homes and other targeted entities.

The company is on track to make 30 million more tests for the government by March, and is also offering tests directly to workplaces, universities, and schools.

How much will it cost?

$25

Lucira's home test will also be available for prescription use in early 2021

Lucira Health's home test was the first fully self-administered COVID-19 test to get an EUA. But since the authorization was granted on November 17, the company hasn't released any updates about when the test will be rolled out.

Compared to other rapid tests, Lucira's is fairly accurate but a bit pricier and slower than its at-home competitors. It also looks different from the Ellume and BinaxNOW tests.

How does the test work?

After taking a thorough nasal swab, the patient is meant to stir the swab in a vial of processing fluid. Rather than dropping the fluid on a separate analyzer card, you can place the whole vial into a battery-operated test unit.

The test unit's indicator light will switch from "ready" to "done" within 30 minutes, and a separate light will tell you if you are positive or negative for COVID-19.

How accurate is it?

The Lucira test caught 94% of positive cases compared to a RT-PCR test, based on a clinical trial of 100 people. Excluding samples with very low levels of virus that possibly no longer reflected active infection, Lucira achieved 100% positive agreement.

When will it be available?

According to Lucira's website, the company hopes to make the test available to licensed healthcare providers beginning February 6.

How much will it cost?

Target price: $50

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump funnelled money from donors into private business after election loss, report finds

    Campaign finance filings follow concerns among watchdogs over former president’s self-dealing while in office

  • Greene claims 'I'm fine with' getting kicked off her House committees: 'It'd be a waste of my time'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday declared she's been "freed" after being removed from her House committee assignments, claiming continuing to serve on them would have been a waste of time. The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to remove the controversial Georgia lawmaker from her committee assignments over a string of racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim comments and support for baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric. In a press conference Friday, Greene said it was freeing to admit she "believed things that were wrong" in a speech the day before, during which she did not apologize but rather expressed regret for being "allowed to believe things that weren't true." "Going forward, I've been freed," Greene said Friday. "I do, I feel freed." Greene went on to claim that "I'd be wasting my time" by continuing to serve on House committees "because my conservative values wouldn't be heard," even though she also asserted removing her from them "stripped my voters of having representation to work for them." "I'm fine with being kicked off my committees because it'd be a waste of my time," she insisted. Greene went on to celebrate that she now has "a lot of free time on my hands," but she ended the press conference after refusing to address a question about her liking a Facebook post in 2019 calling for violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMitt Romney's child benefit is a challenge to both partiesWhat would actually happen if the feds fought QAnon like terrorists?

  • White House Press Sec Dodges When Asked Why Hunter Biden Still Has a Stake in Chinese Investment Firm

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday punted on a question about why President Biden’s son Hunter Biden still holds an investment in a Chinese company. Asked during a press conference at the White House whether she had an update on Hunter Biden’s divestment from his ten percent stake in the Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners, Psaki referred a reporter to the younger Biden’s lawyers. “He has been working to unwind his investment,” Psaki said, adding, “as a private citizen, I would point you to him or his lawyers on the outside on any update.” In December, Biden assured voters that he and his family would not be involved in any business dealings that appear to conflict with the office of the president. “My son, my family will not be involved in any business, any enterprise that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict with the appropriate distance from the presidency and government,” Biden said during a CNN appearance. Hunter Biden was reportedly in the process of divesting from his equity stake in BHR in late December, but as of last week, he appears to have retained his investment through his company, Skaneateles LLC. BHR, whose largest shareholder is the Chinese government-controlled Bank of China, has invested about $2.1 billion. Hunter Biden came under scrutiny last year for his lucrative position on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma. In leaked emails from 2014, Biden appears to try to leverage his influence with his father, then-vice president Joe Biden, who was heavily involved in U.S. policy on Ukraine, referring to the elder Biden as “my guy.” He also attracted criticism for entering into a consulting contract with China’s largest private energy company that initially earned Hunter Biden $10 million a year “for introductions alone,” according to leaked emails. Hunter Biden’s memoir, “Beautiful Things,” is scheduled to come out on April 6. The book will focus on the younger Biden’s well-documented drug abuse issues, according to Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

  • China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger

    ON BOARD THE TAIWAN COAST GUARD SHIP PP-10062, East China Sea (Reuters) - Taiwanese coast guard commander Lin Chie-ming is on the frontline of a new type of warfare that China is waging against Taiwan. On a chilly morning in late January, Lin, clad in an orange uniform, stood on the rolling deck of his boat as it patrolled in choppy waters off the Taiwan-run Matsu Islands. The Chinese goal, Taiwanese officials say: pressure Taiwan by tying down the island democracy's naval defenses and undermining the livelihoods of Matsu residents.

  • Conservative Newsmax guest says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was chosen 'probably for his skin colour'

    New appointment is a four-star general and commanded US forces in Iraq

  • House investigators are compiling Trump allies' pre-riot plans — and have video of Roger Stone hanging with a militia group

    House impeachment managers are preparing for former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial by figuring out just what he and his allies were up to the morning of the Capitol riot. Congressional investigators are wrapping up their case against Trump in the last few days before his Senate trial for allegedly inciting the insurrection begins Monday. Sources tell ABC News those investigators are "zeroing in on the actions of the president and his associates around the insurrection at the Capitol," specifically compiling social media posts and videos showing just what they were doing the morning of Jan. 6. Among those videos is one obtained by ABC News showing Trump's friend Roger Stone in Washington, D.C., that morning. Stone is seen outside of a hotel, taking pictures with supporters while seemingly under the watch of members of the Oath Keepers militia group. At one point, a supporter asked Stone, "So, hopefully we have this today, right?" "We shall see," Stone replied. Stone told ABC News that he had "no role whatsoever in the Jan. 6 events" and "never left the site of my hotel until leaving for Dulles Airport" later that afternoon. "I had no advance knowledge of the riot at the Capitol," and "could not even tell you the names of those who volunteered to provide security for me," he added. Stone was convicted of several felonies as a result of the Mueller investigation, but Trump commuted his sentence last summer. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMitt Romney's child benefit is a challenge to both partiesGreene claims 'I'm fine with' getting kicked off her House committees: 'It'd be a waste of my time'

  • Judge rules Republican Tenney won last open US House race

    A New York judge ruled Friday that Republican Claudia Tenney defeated U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi by 109 votes in the nation's last undecided congressional race. The ruling by Judge Scott DelConte could clear the way for Tenney to be sworn in as the representative for central New York's 22nd Congressional District, barring emergency intervention by a state appeals court. DelConte's ruling came after he spent three months reviewing ballot challenges and trying to fix a myriad of problems with vote tabulation.

  • Man Who Pushed 91-Year-Old in Oakland Chinatown Assaults 2 Others Right After

    An unidentified assailant was caught on surveillance camera pushing a 91-year-old man to the ground in a recent unprovoked attack in Oakland Chinatown. The incident happened outside the Asian Resource Center at the corner of Harrison and 8th streets on Jan. 31, according to ABC7. The suspect reportedly approached two other victims shortly after the first attack, resulting in one of them losing consciousness, according to the Oakland Police Department’s statement.

  • 27 Best Desk Lamps to Brighten Up 2021

    Let there be lightOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Rural community in shock after Georgia health officials raid clinic vaccinating teachers

    Their plans to vaccinate Elbert County have been "laid to waste," a doctor from the raided medical center says.

  • Biden administration reviewing whether it could forgive student debt by executive action

    For the first time, the White House on Thursday indicated the Biden administration is looking into using executive action to cancel at least some student debt. "The president continues to support the canceling of student debt to bring relief to students and families," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted. "Our team is reviewing whether there are any steps he can take through executive action, and he would welcome the opportunity to sign a bill sent to him by Congress." About 43 million Americans owe $1.6 trillion in federal loans, and after he was elected, President Biden said his economic recovery plan would include canceling at least $10,000 in student loan debt. His $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal does not cancel education debt, and Biden has pushed Congress to pass legislation on the matter. While Biden has used executive action to extend the pause on federal student loan interest, he has also questioned if he has the authority to write off loans all together. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) all believe he does, and on Thursday they reintroduced a resolution from December asking Biden to cancel up to $50,000 in debt for all federal student loan borrowers. "There is very little that the president could do with a flick of a pen that would boost our economy more than canceling $50,000 in student debt," Schumer told reporters. "This is one of those things the president can do on his own." More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMitt Romney's child benefit is a challenge to both partiesGreene claims 'I'm fine with' getting kicked off her House committees: 'It'd be a waste of my time'

  • QAnon Shaman pictured without horns and face paint in mugshot, as he’s moved to jail with organic food

    Jacob Anthony Chansley was transported to Virginia facility on Thursday evening

  • Witnesses testify about members of Congress supporting QAnon during a House Homeland Security Committee

    At a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on Thursday, Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán asked former assistant secretary for counterterrorism and threat prevention at DHS Elizabeth Neumann and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt about the danger of members of Congress supporting QAnon and other groups that have been labeled domestic terror threats by the FBI.

  • General strike protesting prime minister paralyzes Nepal

    A general strike organized by a splinter group in the governing Communist party paralyzed life in Nepal on Thursday, shutting schools, transportation and markets. Highways were deserted and shops were closed by the strike, called to protest Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli's decision to dissolve Parliament and announce new elections. In the capital, Kathmandu, riot police guarded the main streets and stopped people who were forcing vehicles off the roads.

  • Germany charges Nazi camp secretary with complicity in 10,000 murders in first recent case against female staff member

    German prosecutors said on Friday that they have charged a former secretary at a Nazi concentration camp with complicity in the murders of 10,000 people, in the first such case in recent years against a female staff member. They said the woman, who was not named by prosecutors, had worked at the Stutthof camp near what was Danzig, now Gdansk, in then Nazi-occupied Poland. She "is accused of having assisted those responsible at the camp in the systematic killing of Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Soviet Russian prisoners of war in her function as a stenographer and secretary to the camp commander" between June 1943 and April 1945, the prosecutors said in a statement. The accused, who was a minor at the time of the alleged crimes, is charged with "aiding and abetting murder in more than 10,000 cases" as well as complicity in attempted murder, added prosecutors from the northern city of Itzehoe. Due to her age at the time of the alleged violations, she will face a juvenile court. Germany has been racing to bring to justice surviving Nazi staff after the 2011 conviction of former guard John Demjanjuk on the basis he served as part of the Nazi killing machine set a legal precedent. Since then, courts have handed down several guilty verdicts on those grounds rather than for murders or atrocities directly linked to the individual accused. Among those who were brought to late justice were Oskar Groening, an accountant at Auschwitz, and Reinhold Hanning, a former SS guard at the same camp. Both were convicted of complicity in mass murder at the age of 94 but died before they could be imprisoned. In a most recent case, a former SS guard, Bruno Dey, was found guilty at the age of 93 and was given a two-year suspended sentence. He worked in the same Stutthof camp, set up by the Nazis in 1939. They initially used it to detain Polish political prisoners. But it ended up holding 110,000 detainees, including many Jews. Some 65,000 people perished in the camp.

  • Virginia woman dies shortly after Covid vaccination, though no link has been found

    No cause of death was determined, and it was not known if any underlying conditions might have contributed.

  • Biden Admin. Relaunches ‘Catch and Release’ as Illegal Border Crossings Return to ‘Crisis’ Levels

    The Biden administration is bringing back the so-called “catch and release” policy at the southern border just as illegal border crossings are spiking and overwhelming detention facilities. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reimplementing the Obama-era policy of releasing newly-apprehended migrants back into U.S. cities along the South Texas border, citing coronavirus concerns at detention facilities as well as the rising numbers of apprehended migrants. The pandemic has hampered the CBP’s ability to house and transport detained migrants, the agency said, and meanwhile the number of migrants arriving at the border and crossing into the U.S. illegally is spiking, especially unaccompanied children and families from Central America. Some of the new migrants said that violence and poverty in their home countries as well as promises of a more welcoming U.S. under President Biden prompted their decision to undertake the journey north to the U.S. border. Additionally, Mexico refuses to accept families with children under age 12 in areas with large and growing migrant camps, CBP said. “CBP has seen a steady increase in border encounters since April 2020, which, aggravated by COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines, has caused some facilities to reach maximum safe holding capacity,” CBP Public Affairs Officer Rod Kise said. “Per longstanding practice, when long-term holding solutions aren’t possible, some migrants will be processed for removal, provided a Notice to Appear, and released into the U.S. to await a future immigration hearing. As the administration reviews the current immigration process, balancing it against the ongoing pandemic, we will continue to use all current authorities to avoid keeping individuals in a congregate setting for any length of time,” Kise continued. On Tuesday, President Biden signed an executive order rescinding a Trump administration order ending the “catch and release” policy and directing other enhancements to immigration enforcement. Former Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf warned Friday that illegal border crossings have soared in recent months, creating a “very dangerous” situation at the southern border. CBP is currently facing between 3,000 and 3,500 illegal border crossings every day, Wolf said. He noted that in 2019, former Obama administration DHS secretary Jeh Johnson said that 1,000 illegal crossings overwhelms the system, calling 4,000 apprehensions in a day “crisis” level. The surge of illegal border crossings in 2019 was the last time CBP was forced to revive the catch and release policy. Wolf also pointed out that Border Patrol agents arrested eleven Iranian citizens Monday night near San Luis, Arizona after they crossed the border illegally.

  • AP sources: Alabama senator has indicated he won't run again

    U.S. Sen. Richard C. Shelby of Alabama, the Senate’s fourth most senior member, has told confidantes that he does not intend to run for reelection next year — prompting some Republicans to urge the powerful, establishment politician to reconsider, even as potential replacements prepare to run for his seat. The senator in recent weeks told one close Alabama ally that he was not planning on running in 2022 for what would be his seventh term, according to the ally, who was not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The person said some in the state were still trying to get Shelby to change his mind out of concern about losing clout and worries that the senator might be replaced by a fringe candidate who would not be as effective.

  • Prosecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again

    Prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sought a new arrest warrant Wednesday for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two people during an Aug. 25 protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man now paralyzed from the waist down. The prosecutors said Rittenhouse has violated the terms of his $2 million bond by moving without informing the court or providing his new address. After a court filing sent to Rittenhouse was returned as undeliverable Jan. 28, Kenosha detectives visited Rittenhouse's listed address and discovered another man has been living there since mid-December, prosecutors explained. It is "extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial," prosecutors said in their motion. "Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely." Along with Rittenhouse's arrest, they asked the court to increase his bond by $200,000, noting that since his $2 million bond had been paid from a "dubious internet fundraising campaign," Rittenhouse "has no financial stake in the bond" and no incentive to cooperate since "he is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison." Rittenhouse's lawyer, Mark Richards, responded Wednesday night, saying his client is in an undisclosed "safe house" due to death threats and "has stayed in constant contact" with his lawyers, if not the courts. He said he had offered to provide prosecutors with the new address if they would keep it secret, and they declined. Rittenhouse, now 18, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding a third man. He says he fired in self-defense. Prosecutors sought to amend the terms of his bail last month after video footage captured him drinking with a group of Proud Boys at a Wisconsin bar and flashing white-power hand signs. It is legal for 18-year-olds to drink in bars in Wisconsin if a parent is present, and Rittenhouse's mom was apparently at the bar with him. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemGOP Sen. Ben Sasse slams Nebraska GOP over censure: 'Politics isn't about the weird worship of 1 dude'Senate votes down $15 minimum wage during vote-a-rama. Bernie Sanders seems unfazed.

  • Driver stuck in snow burns to death after repeatedly revving SUV's engine

    Little Ferry, New Jersey, police officers told the driver to let off the gas. When they tried to call for a tow truck, they noticed the SUV was on fire.