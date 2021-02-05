Americans will soon have access to 9 at-home COVID-19 tests. Here's how to get them and use them.

Ellume and Abbott Laboratories expect to deliver millions of at-home COVID-19 tests in 2021. Ellume, Jeffrey Rosenthal, Andrea Michelson

Six companies are joining the effort to make home COVID-19 testing widely available.

The White House plans to boost production of 60 million home tests by summer 2021.

Lucira Health, Ellume, and Abbott Laboratories have already been authorized to produce at-home tests.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The White House COVID-19 Response Team announced Friday that six additional companies are joining the effort to make at-home testing widely available.

With a total of nine companies to produce home COVID-19 tests in the US, the team is hoping to boost supplies to reach 60 million tests nationwide by the end of the summer.

The government signed a contract with Ellume earlier this week, permitting the Australian company to open a factory in the US with $230 million in federal funding. Ellume is contracted to deliver 8.5 million tests nationwide and will be able to produce even more than that when the factory is working at full capacity.

Abbott Laboratories and Lucira Health were also granted emergency use authorizations for at-home COVID-19 tests last year. Both Ellume and Abbott have said they'll be able to deliver millions of tests in the first quarter of 2021, but public health experts have offered more conservative timelines of when the kits will be readily accessible.

"At-home testing will be widely available probably late spring to summer," Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told Insider in December 2020. "I wish it was earlier than that, but I think widespread testing will be available, not at home, but in other contexts, well before then. Which will make a really big difference."

Here's what you need to know about the at-home testing options currently on the market.

Ellume's test is currently the only over-the-counter option you can use at home

Ellume has been working on a better, faster diagnostic technology since the 2009 swine flu pandemic. The result of a decade of research and development is an electronic analyzer that can connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and delivers results within 15 minutes.

Story continues

"This is the kind of core technology that we feel the world needs to respond to the next pandemic as well," Ellume founder and CEO Dr. Sean Parsons told Insider.

The COVID-19 Home Test is specifically designated for use in the US, despite the company being based in Australia. Unlike the other at-home tests on the market, it will be available over-the-counter for people with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

How does the test work?

Ellume's rapid antigen test comes with a free smartphone app that provides step-by-step instructions and a how-to video. The first step is to turn on the electronic analyzer, which looks like a pregnancy test, and pair it to your phone via Bluetooth.

Ellume

Parsons demonstrated the test in a Zoom interview with Insider. After removing the child adapter - designed for swabbing smaller noses - he stuck the swab up his nostril until its cap touched his nose and made three rotations per nostril.

Ellume

The test also screens for a protein that lives in your mucous to make sure you got a thorough swab, he said. If the sample is insufficient, you'll get an inconclusive result, but most people were able to follow the directions and get a good swab in the trial.

Ellume

Then, he screwed the swab into a squeezable container, which he had previously filled with orange processing fluid. The swab cap handily converts into a dropper for depositing the fluid on the analyzer. Within 15 minutes of squeezing out the droplets, Parsons got a message on the app confirming that he did not have COVID-19.

How accurate is it?

Ellume's test is 96% accurate when compared to the RT-PCR test. In a clinical study of 198 people, the test caught 96% of cases in symptomatic individuals and 91% of cases in asymptomatic individuals.

When will it be available?

Until the US factory is up and running, Ellume will continue to produce approximately 200,000 tests per day in Australia. The company will deliver 100,000 tests per month until production moves to the US, with the goal of delivering 20 million tests in the first half of 2021.

Many of those tests will be sold directly through retail outlets such as CVS and other pharmacies.

How much will it cost?

Target price: $30

Abbott's BinaxNOW will be the cheapest home test, but you'll need a prescription

Abbott is bringing its already approved rapid antigen test into the home with the help of eMed, a digital health solutions provider. The BinaxNOW Ag Card Home Test, designed for use alongside the NAVICA app, was granted an EUA on December 16 and will be shipped to states starting January 1, 2021.

Unlike Ellume's test kit, this home test is available by prescription only to people with suspected COVID-19 symptoms. eMed takes care of determining eligibility and ensuring an accurate self-collection with the help of trained telehealth proctors.

"Our goal is just to get people back to school and to work, and we think our process and this eMed-Abott partnership really supports us getting to where we need to be regarding increasing accessibility and affordability and confidence in the test results," Dr. Patrice Harris, CEO of eMed, told Insider.

How does the test work?

To qualify for the BinaxNOW home test, you start by downloading the NAVICA app and filling out a symptom questionnaire. A health professional will review your responses and decide whether to prescribe a test, which will then be delivered to your home.

A woman drops processing fluid on the BinaxNOW test card. Jeffrey Rosenthal

Before opening the package, you have to sign on to a proctored testing session via the NAVICA app. Then, a trained teleworker will walk you through the testing process: swab each nostril five times, count out loud as you deposit six drops of processing fluid on the test card, rub the swab on the test card, and finally close it.

The test card will show one line for a negative result and two lines for a positive, and the virtual proctor can take a look to confirm the results and give advice on next steps.

How accurate is it?

The BinaxNOW test was previously approved and has been tested on 460 people. Compared to RT-PCR tests, it caught 84.6% of cases.

The at-home version of BinaxNOW was only tested on 52 people before the EUA was granted, with a performance of 91.7% positive agreement and 100% negative agreement.

When will it be available?

Abbott completed a federal government order of 150 million BinaxNOW tests in mid-January. Those tests will be distributed to states and territories, along with nursing homes and other targeted entities.

The company is on track to make 30 million more tests for the government by March, and is also offering tests directly to workplaces, universities, and schools.

How much will it cost?

$25

Lucira's home test will also be available for prescription use in early 2021

Lucira Health's home test was the first fully self-administered COVID-19 test to get an EUA. But since the authorization was granted on November 17, the company hasn't released any updates about when the test will be rolled out.

Compared to other rapid tests, Lucira's is fairly accurate but a bit pricier and slower than its at-home competitors. It also looks different from the Ellume and BinaxNOW tests.

How does the test work?

After taking a thorough nasal swab, the patient is meant to stir the swab in a vial of processing fluid. Rather than dropping the fluid on a separate analyzer card, you can place the whole vial into a battery-operated test unit.

The test unit's indicator light will switch from "ready" to "done" within 30 minutes, and a separate light will tell you if you are positive or negative for COVID-19.

How accurate is it?

The Lucira test caught 94% of positive cases compared to a RT-PCR test, based on a clinical trial of 100 people. Excluding samples with very low levels of virus that possibly no longer reflected active infection, Lucira achieved 100% positive agreement.

When will it be available?

According to Lucira's website, the company hopes to make the test available to licensed healthcare providers beginning February 6.

How much will it cost?

Target price: $50

Read the original article on Business Insider