Americans spend again and American Express profit surges

An American Express logo is attached to a door in Boston's Seaport District, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. American Express Co.’s second-quarter revenue surged as people started spending more at a time when many are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and feel more comfortable going out to restaurants, shops and entertainment venues again. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
MICHELLE CHAPMAN
·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Spending at restaurants, shops and entertainment venues has come back in force as vaccines become more common and it fueled a revenue surge at American Express during the second quarter.

That momentum picked up as the quarter progressed, the company said Friday, particularly spending from younger customers.

“We saw card member spending accelerate from the prior quarter and exceed pre-pandemic levels in June, with the largest portion of this spending growth coming from Millennial, Gen Z, and small business customers," Chairman and CEO Stephen Squeri said in a prepared statement.

Revenue, net of interest expense, jumped to $10.24 billion from $7.68 billion last year, stronger than the $9.47 billion that Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Shares of American Express Co. climbed 3.4% at the opening bell.

Demand for fee-based Platinum cards is getting stronger, Squeri said, and American Express registered 2.4 million new cards in the quarter.

The New York company earned $2.28 billion, or $2.80 per share, for the three months ended June 30. A year earlier it earned $257 million, or $0.29 per share. The current quarter included $866 million in credit reserve releases.

This easily beat projections of $1.64 from industry analysts.

American Express' consolidated provisions for credit losses resulted in a benefit of $606 million benefit for the current quarter. This was mostly because of the reserve releases and lower net write-offs. The year-ago period had a provision expense of $1.6 billion, which was primarily due to significant credit reserve builds the company implemented as it contended with the repercussions of the pandemic.

American Express took a hit in the pandemic, with fewer Americans traveling, dining out or shopping. Spending on corporate and individual charge and credit cards dropped, and those who kept a revolving balance paid off their debts.

That spending freeze thawed as infections plunged during the vaccine rollout.

Infections have begun to spike in some regions of the country where vaccination rates are low. COVID-19 cases nearly tripled in the U.S. over two weeks amid an onslaught of vaccine misinformation that is straining hospitals.

At this point, rising infections in some regions of the U.S. does not appear to be of great concern with the rate of vaccination high and rising in parts of the country.

“We are increasingly optimistic that the momentum we’ve generated will continue given the strength we see in our core business, particularly in the U.S., even as the pace of the recovery remains uneven in different regions around the world,” Squeri said. "Based on current trends, we are confident in our ability to be within the high end of the range of EPS expectations we had for 2020 in 2022.”

Earlier this month American Express said that it was increasing the benefits — and the fee — on its flagship Platinum Card. The annual fee is going from $550 to $695.

_____

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXP

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Justice Department launches 5 gun trafficking 'strike forces' in areas across the US

    The attorney general met with U.S. attorneys Thursday to launch Justice Department plans to target the illegal flow of firearms across state lines.

  • Stocks Climb Toward Record After Blowout Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Another raft of blockbuster corporate profits pushed stocks toward a record at the end of a week that started with concern about a peak in earnings and a coronavirus resurgence.About 87% of the S&P 500 companies reporting results so far this season have beaten Wall Street estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Twitter Inc. and Snap Inc. led a rally in social-media firms as sales blew past forecasts, while American Express Co. jumped after adding a record number of new

  • How Jim McKay's armpits and a transatlantic race fueled the first U.S. broadcast of the Summer Olympics

    The 1960 Rome Games made their way into American living rooms via a harried journey.

  • AmEx beats profit estimates as consumer spending recovers from pandemic lows

    (Reuters) -American Express Co's second-quarter profit blew past analysts' estimates on Friday, driven by a recovery in global consumer spending, especially on travel, as more people ventured out after the rollout of vaccines. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, logged double-digit growth in the second quarter, a Commerce Department report showed last week, as the economic reopening unleashed widespread demand for travel and shopping from consumers stuck indoors for more than 18 months. The U.S. consumer has "rocketed ahead on travel", Chief Financial Officer Jeff Campbell told Reuters, with spending related to travel and entertainment on its cards within the United States reaching 98% of pre-pandemic levels.

  • US churches reckon with traumatic legacy of Native schools

    The discoveries of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential schools for Indigenous children in Canada have prompted renewed calls for a reckoning over the traumatic legacy of similar schools in the United States — and in particular by the churches that operated many of them. U.S. Catholic and Protestant denominations operated more than 150 boarding schools between the 19th and 20th centuries. Native American and Alaskan Native children were regularly severed from their tribal families, customs, language and religion and brought to the schools in a push to assimilate and Christianize them.

  • American Express Earnings Spike 866%; AXP Stock Rises To New High

    American Express earnings skyrocketed in Q2, helped by an improving economy as well as released loan-loss reserves. AXP stock rose.

  • American Express CEO: Consumer spending is powering back

    Yahoo Finance chats with American Express Chairman and CEO Stephen Squeri.

  • Muslim Olympians celebrate Eid far from home in Tokyo

    Muslim athletes in Tokyo for the Olympics marked a pared-down Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, thousands of miles from their loved ones with shared prayers and cheery online messages. One of the most important holidays on the Islamic calendar, Eid al-Adha is typically celebrated with families coming together in fine clothes to partake of large feasts, slaughtering livestock for the occasion and giving presents to children. The Tokyo Olympics are being held under tight coronavirus restrictions with athletes, officials and journalists from around the globe all but cut off from the rest of the city and subject to mask-wearing and social distancing.

  • FOCUS-Next step for EVs: Design batteries to strengthen car, extend range

    Automakers and battery manufacturers are racing to develop new electric-vehicle batteries that can reinforce body structures and open the door to breakthroughs in driving range. Geely's Volvo Cars in late June revealed a new structural battery design it is developing with Swedish battery maker Northvolt that Volvo said should deliver 600 miles or more of travel between charges. Structural battery technology is in its infancy, and manufacturers have not settled on a standard approach.

  • No, the war on drugs didn’t fail. It imprisoned African Americans like it was supposed to | Opinion

    Democrats talk about a “failed war on drugs” because they lack the fortitude to speak on this uncomfortable truth: It didn’t fail.

  • Dow Jones Today, Stocks Surge As Snap, Twitter, Skechers Ace Breakouts; China Stocks Tumble

    Snap, Twitter and Skechers aced early breakouts Friday as the Dow Jones today led the market's attempt to extend its rebound.

  • Fire tornadoes, haze, clouds: US blazes create their own weather systems

    Bootleg fire is generating enough energy and extreme heat that ‘it’s changing the weather’, says expert The Bootleg fire burns through vegetation near Paisley, Oregon. Photograph: David Ryder/Reuters In southern Oregon, the Bootleg fire has now burned a swath of land larger than the city of Los Angeles. It has forced at least 2,000 residents from their homes and burned 160 houses and buildings. And it’s not alone – there are more than 80 fires burning across the United States. Some of these fire

  • Tesla lobbies India for sharply lower import taxes on electric vehicles - sources

    Tesla Inc has written to Indian ministries seeking a big reduction in import duties on electric vehicles (EVs), a move it says will boost demand and generate revenue for the government, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. Its pitch, however, is likely to face resistance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration which has championed high import taxes for many industries in a bid to boost local manufacturing. Other luxury automakers in India have also lobbied the government in the past to lower taxes on imported cars but have had little success due to opposition from rivals with domestic operations.

  • Delta variant: Now is 'probably the most dangerous' time to avoid vaccination, doctor says

    With more COVID hotspots popping up around the country and the Delta variant as the dominant strain, unvaccinated individuals in the U.S. may be more vulnerable than at any other point when vaccines were available amid the pandemic.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money -- and Sooner Than You Might Think

    If you're hunting for stocks that could gain 100% relatively quickly, one of the best places to look is among those that already have.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow's Worst-Performing Dividend Giants?

    The 2021 stock market rally hasn't been kind to every successful business. While financial and tech stocks dominate the return rankings through mid-July, Wall Street left many blue chip companies out of this year's surge.

  • 3 Value Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Growth stocks might grab headlines and excite the market, but sometimes they end up deflating just as quickly as they climbed. In contrast, value stocks are perfect for cautious investors because they tend to have business models that have stood the test of time. Since the start of the pandemic, Retractable Technologies (NYSEMKT: RVP) has been on a tear.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Could Make You Rich

    Unlike many companies in the cannabis industry, these two are posting strong numbers on both their top and bottom lines.

  • Home Sales and DR Horton Earnings Are Sending the Same Message About the Housing Market

    Earnings from D.R. Horton and exiting home sales data were released Thursday morning—and they’re both sending the same message about the housing market. Housing giant (DHI) reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter numbers Thursday morning. “The D.R. Horton team delivered outstanding results in the third fiscal quarter of 2021, highlighted by EPS increasing 78%,” said chairman of the board, in a statement.

  • Intel, TI split leaves chip outlook in doubt

    Two major chipmakers this week gave very different views of whether soaring demand for semiconductors will start to ease in the second half of the year, and it may take another round of earnings next week to settle the question. Texas Instruments on Wednesday gave a third-quarter sales forecast that was essentially flat, with company executives declining to say what the year's final quarter might look like, a hint that orders might be slowing. By contrast, Intel Corp on Thursday raised its full-year forecast, with Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger saying it could take the chip industry two years to catch up with "explosive demand" and predicting that a boom in PC sales driven by pandemic work-from-home arrangements would carry through next year.