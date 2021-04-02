Americans still have faith in God, but more of us have lost our faith in religion | Opinion

1 / 2

Americans still have faith in God, but more of us have lost our faith in religion | Opinion

Leonard Pitts Jr.
·3 min read

So it seems the church is shrinking.

The mosque and synagogue, too, for that matter. Not that this is breaking news. It has long been known that the numbers of Americans who belong to religious organizations are dwindling. But last week, that decline hit a milestone. For the first time since Gallup began tracking religious membership back in 1937, it has dropped below half. Back then, 73 percent of us belonged to some house of worship. Today, just 48 percent do.

Experts cite multiple reasons for the slippage, including the Catholic Church’s many sex scandals, growing distrust of institutions in general and a modern disinclination to be pigeonholed into any single theological tradition. While there is surely merit to all those observations, it seems likely that where Christianity — more specifically, the white, evangelical church — is concerned, there is also another explanation for the disappearance of the missing congregants:

They were driven away.

Consider it a byproduct of the rise, a little over 40 years ago, of the so-called religious right as a political force. Suddenly, Jesus of Nazareth, the itinerant rabbi whose life, death and life have inspired believers for two millennia, was adopted as a mascot of Republican conservatism.

Granted, the 1980s was hardly the first time — or the last — people allowed their politics to be informed by their faith. As the lives and ministries of Jim Wallis, Jeremiah Wright, William Barber II and Martin Luther King, Jr. amply attest, the progressive left has often done the same thing.

No, the difference 40 years ago wasn’t the fact of faith in politics, but the substance of it. We went from “feed my sheep” to cutbacks in school lunch programs. From “love ye one another” to ignoring AIDS because it was “only” killing gays. From “woe unto you who are rich” to tax cuts for the wealthy and trickle-down leftovers for everyone else. From compassion for “the least of these” to condemnation of mythical welfare queens and other lazy and undeserving poor.

It was a faith less of joy than of perpetual outrage, less of hope than of abiding fear. Which means that ultimately, it was not faith at all, only the degradation thereof. It reached its sorry nadir when the religious right made common cause with the 45th president. He broke commandments like glass, but they didn’t care. He was a biblical illiterate, but they didn’t notice. Indeed, this year at CPAC, when his people rolled him out in the form of a literal golden idol, they lined up to take pictures.

And really, if you were a person seeking God, seeking the comfort of faith, the solace and sustenance of faith, would you be drawn to that? Fat chance.

Small wonder the church is shrinking. And yet, even when they feel let down by the church, seekers don’t stop seeking. Note that Gallup also reports that, depending upon how you word the question, as many as 87 percent of us still profess belief in God.

That’s a minor miracle. You might even call it good news. And it speaks to the challenge — and opportunity — facing every preacher watching a congregation dwindle.

Faith can shape politics, yes. But when politics start shaping faith, maybe you’ve lost your way. When you find yourself preaching exclusion and rejection in the name of Him who said, “Come unto me,” maybe it’s time to recalibrate. Or even repent. Maybe that’s what the people who used to fill those pews are waiting for. Because, yes, the church is shrinking.

But they know that God is not.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Promised an LGBT Bill. Joe Manchin Is Poised To Kill It.

    Drew Angerer/GettyPresident Joe Biden pledged to sign a bill that would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity within his first 100 days. But 71 days into the Biden presidency, the prospects of a signing ceremony for the landmark legislation are starting to look like dreams.When it was adopted by Congress in 1972, the Equal Rights Amendment appeared to most observers as a lock for swift ratification. It was widely popular among the general public and had cross-party support even during an era of increasing political polarization, plus the coordinated backing of dozens of women’s organizations that had labored for decades in order to make it the law of the land.Five decades later, the Equal Rights Amendment is still ghost legislation, its specter haunting civil rights activists who feel that its critical protections were thwarted by a labyrinthine legislative process seemingly constructed for the purpose of halting progress. Now, supporters of another landmark piece of civil rights legislation—backed by nearly 70 percent of Americans, and recently passed with a bipartisan majority in the House of Representatives after decades of near-misses—are growing increasingly concerned that it could meet the same fate.The Equality Act, which would protect lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans from discrimination in a number of public accommodations, is set to become the latest example of GOP obstruction in the Senate, where Democrats need 60 votes to overcome the filibuster.“People care about, and want to see, real civil rights extended to LGBTQ folks,” said Kierra Johnson, executive director of the National LGBTQ Task Force. “If it becomes clear that the filibuster, as it stands, is insufficient and effectively prevents the ability to further civil rights and protect our most vulnerable, then we’re going to be all-in in supporting a strategy of reform.”The Equality Act has been introduced in some form or another in nearly every congressional session since the 1970s. But even with the legislation facing its best odds of passage since it was first introduced, even with a supportive president and a Democratic Congress, even with concessions on language regarding religious freedom that backers had been prepared to include in the bill’s final form, the act’s backers can’t seem to find a way to 60 votes.“The absolute best-case, Fantasy Football scenario would include backing from Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rob Portman, John Thune, Richard Shelby, Mitt Romney, and maybe Dan Sullivan if we promised to build a spaceport in Anchorage,” one LGBTQ movement leader told The Daily Beast. “But that still leaves us three short of passage—and that’s still assuming that Manchin even backs it, which I don’t think he will.”A little more than two months into Biden’s term, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has taken on the role of perpetual fly in the ointment of progressive legislation. The Equality Act is no exception.The West Virginia senator publicly expressed reservations about the Equality Act during the last Congress in 2019, saying he was not convinced that the act provided “sufficient guidance to the local officials who will be responsible for implementing it, particularly with respect to students transitioning between genders in public schools.”In private, according to those familiar, Manchin has been equally skeptical this time around, citing a massive call-in campaign organized by conservative groups like the Heritage Foundation intended to sink the bill. Manchin told one co-sponsor of the Equality Act that the calls to his office were opposed to the legislation “a thousand to one.”Without Manchin’s support, charting the path to 60 votes is functionally impossible, given the Senate’s current makeup. If the Equality Act were to fail even with Democratic majorities in both chambers and a strong supporter in the White House, backers fear that LGBTQ anti-discrimination protections on the federal level could end up the modern equivalent of the Equal Rights Amendment: widely popular, but thwarted by the concerted actions of its strongest opponents and an antiquated legislative process.Manchin’s office did not respond to a request for comment about that remark, nor would they comment on his current stance on the legislation. But many of the bill’s backers, including lead sponsor Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), are hoping that the Equality Act won’t be doomed by the filibuster—even if they’re already beginning to indicate that the bill’s failure may be the turning point in a full intra-party battle over the obstacle.“Given the urgency of the Equality Act, the fact that conversations within the caucus about filibuster reform are still ongoing, and the past Republican support for bills like the Employment Non-Discrimination Act, Sen. Merkley is focused right now on meeting with his Republican colleagues and pushing to find 60 votes to get full equality into law as soon as possible,” a Merkley spokesperson told The Daily Beast, noting that the senator “has long taken the position that we need to fix the broken Senate and restore its ability to pass important legislation by simple majority.”Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), the Senate’s first out member and a longtime co-sponsor, echoed that sentiment.“My goal in the Senate is to get things done for the people of Wisconsin,” Baldwin said in a tweeted statement. “If that takes reforming the filibuster, I’m for that. If it takes getting rid of the filibuster, I’m for that too. We can’t let obstructionists block us from delivering results for the American people.”The White House has inched closer toward backing major filibuster reform in the face of obstruction of its ambitious legislative agenda—albeit while leaving the process intact in some way, like replacing it with a traditional “talking filibuster” à la Jimmy Stewart in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.“Between 1917 and 1971, the filibuster was used about 58 times,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last week. “Last year alone, it was used five times that many. It is not being used for the intended purpose—it is being abused.”But ending the filibuster, like the Equality Act itself, requires Manchin’s participation—and the West Virginia senator has made his feelings on that crystal clear.“Never!” Manchin shouted at a reporter last month, when asked if he would support ending the filibuster. “Jesus Christ, what don’t you understand about ‘never’?!”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘The Unholy’ Review: A Religious Horror Movie You Can Believe In

    “The Unholy” is a good tight scary commercial theological horror film. Its spooks and demons unfurl within a pop version of Christianity, which makes it sound no more exotic than last week’s “Exorcist” knockoff or last year’s helping of the “Conjuring” franchise. But “The Unholy” has a religious plot that actually works for it. It […]

  • Madonna's Steamy Make Out Session Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams Will Make You Blush

    Madonna and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 26, smoke and make out on her Instagram Story, more than two years after fueling romance rumors.

  • Lil Nas X song, video speak to larger issue of acceptance in religion, church

    The controversy surrounding Georgia rapper Lil Nas X's latest video is really a critique of the Black church, analyst says.

  • Welcome to the World, Grace Warrior! All the Adorable Photos of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Baby Girl

    The happy couple announced on Instagram that they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on March 25, 2021. One day later, Bindi shared details about her baby girl in a loving Instagram post, featuring a photo of her and Chandler holding little Grace and another of a baby blue onesie with a koala bear on the front. Baby Grace arrived just in time for her parents' wedding anniversary!

  • Report: Chiefs to sign former Saints FB Michael Burton

    The Kansas City Chiefs have signed a new fullback.

  • Dog Thrown in River with Rock Tied Around Her Neck Finds a Loving Home After 15-Month Recovery

    In January 2020, a Good Samaritan rescued Bella, an 11-year-old Belgian shepherd, from drowning in a frigid English river.

  • WHO faces international criticism on COVID origin report

    Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot on W.H.O facing criticism for having difficulty obtaining data in COVID origin report.

  • CDC says vaccinated Americans don’t need COVID-19 tests, quarantine to travel

    It is the first change in travel guidance from the CDC since Americans started getting vaccinated.

  • New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had thumb surgery last month

    New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had thumb surgery

  • Notre Dame's rector: "15 or 20 years" needed for restoration

    The rector of Notre Dame said Friday that the burned-out Paris cathedral and its esplanade could remain a building site for another “15 or 20 years.” Rector Patrick Chauvet spoke to The Associated Press following Good Friday ceremonies, including venerating the “Crown of Thorns” at Notre Dame’s temporary liturgical base, the nearby church of Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois. In the days following the April 15, 2019, blaze that engulfed Paris’ Gothic gem, French President Emmanuel Macron set a five-year restoration deadline for 2024, when Paris is to host the Summer Olympics.

  • How to encourage skeptical family members to get the COVID vaccine, according to a brain science expert

    Tread carefully and approach the conversation with a good-faith mindset, says professor of neuroscience and business Moran Cerf.

  • At age 92, sportswriter Ron Green reflects on life, newspapers and 60 straight Masters

    Ron Green Sr. covered the Masters golf tournament for a Charlotte newspaper every year from 1955-2014.

  • Officer killed, suspect dead after ramming car into barricade at US Capitol, cops say

    Authorities said the suspect was not someone previously known to either Capitol Police or the D.C. Police Department.

  • Defending Miami Open champ Ash Barty reaches final; Korda, Tsitsipas lose quarterfinals

    Sebastian Korda’s spectacular Miami Open run is over.

  • Idris Elba Brings a Regal Urban Cowboy to Life in Concrete Cowboy

    Elba plays a member of a community of riders in North Philadelphia whose stables lie in the crosshairs of developers

  • Old Tunnels and Rusting Bridges: America's Creaking Infrastructure

    Engineers say that when infrastructure works, most people do not even think about it. But they recognize it when they turn on a faucet and water does not come out, when they see levees eroding or when they inch through traffic, the driver’s awareness of the highway growing mile after creeping mile. President Joe Biden has announced an ambitious $2 trillion infrastructure plan that would pump huge sums of money into improving the nation’s bridges, roads, public transportation, railways, ports and airports. The plan faces opposition from Republicans and business groups, who point to the enormous cost and the higher corporate taxes that Biden has proposed to pay for it. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Still, leaders in both parties have long seen infrastructure as a possible unifying issue. Urban and rural communities, red and blue states, the coasts and the middle of the country: All are confronting weak and faltering infrastructure. “It’s a dire need,” said Greg DiLoreto, a former president of the American Society of Civil Engineers, which publishes an extensive report card on the subject every four years. The 2020 report gave the country a grade of C-minus, a slight improvement after two decades of Ds. Far more needs to be done, DiLoreto said: “It’s a terrible report card to take home to your folks.” Roadways and bridges are still in use decades after the end of their projected life spans. Sewer and water systems are aged and decaying. And a changing climate threatens to worsen old vulnerabilities and expose new ones. In the broad contours of the plan released by the Biden administration, specific proposals and figures are given for some of these infrastructure needs. The plan, for instance, proposes an extra $115 billion to modernize bridges, highways and roads that are in “most critical need of repair.” But other projects, such as levee systems, are not explicitly mentioned, and it is unclear how they might factor into the proposal. We took a look at seven examples of urgent infrastructure vulnerabilities across the country, ranging from specific projects to broader problems. — Deteriorating Rail Tunnels Under The Hudson River Connecting New York City to New Jersey The 111-year-old tunnels used by commuter trains and Amtrak have deteriorated rapidly since Hurricane Sandy flooded them with salt water in 2012. Officials in New York and New Jersey have beseeched federal officials for years to help build new tunnels, arguing that the failure of one could have a devastating economic impact far beyond the region. The Trump administration resisted their appeals. Riders have been plagued by delays and cancellations, with similar problems affecting railways along the Northeast Corridor. Passenger railways across the country have struggled with a lack of federal funding, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers report card, creating a repair backlog of $45.2 billion. The Biden administration says its plan would replace buses and rail cars and expand transit and rail into new communities; it is unclear how the Hudson River tunnels might be involved. — The Creaky Brent Spence Bridge Crossing the Ohio River between Cincinnati, Ohio, and Covington, Kentucky President Barack Obama stood at the base of this bridge in 2011, describing legislation that would help improve it. In 2016, President Donald Trump also made assurances to replace the structure. Yet the bridge has remained a source of frustration. Rusty and creaky, it has been listed as “functionally obsolete” in the federal bridge inventory since the 1990s, and it has a history of bottlenecks and crashes. There is a $2.5 billion plan to fix the bridge and build a new one alongside it, but in Covington, Kentucky, some have expressed worries about the proposal. The mayor told The Cincinnati Enquirer that it was an “existential threat,” citing the size of the proposed bridge (some traffic would still cross over the old one, as well). Biden’s plan vows to fix the nation’s 10 most economically significant bridges but has not specified which ones those are. “If there is any project eligible, this would be it,” Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, told local reporters at a news conference Wednesday. “Hopefully somewhere in the bowels of this multitrillion bill, there’s a solution.” — Crumbling Schools Vulnerable to Earthquakes Puerto Rico While children around the world have been going to school remotely since the coronavirus pandemic struck last year, many students in Puerto Rico had been out of class months earlier. That was because a school in southern Puerto Rico had crashed to pieces after a serious earthquake Jan. 7. The collapse brought attention to the more than 600 schools on the island that shared a “short column” architectural design, which makes them vulnerable to tremors. Teachers and parents were wary of reopening, and the schools with that design risk remain closed. Children who had gone to them are still learning remotely. In addition, nearly 60 schools were closed after inspections following the earthquakes showed structural deficiencies. About 25 had “persistent” problems that predated the earthquake and its aftershocks, Puerto Rico’s education secretary told The New York Times last year. Government officials recently acknowledged that in the year the schools were closed for the pandemic, no repairs had been made on any of the hundreds of vulnerable schools. — Hundreds of Rural Bridges, All Closed Across the country Major bridges that carry tens of thousands of cars and 18-wheelers are not the only ones showing their age. So are smaller bridges in rural areas, which have much less traffic but are no less vital to a community’s ability to function. (In Mississippi alone, officials list 355 bridges that have been closed because of their age or dilapidation.) Under the president’s infrastructure plan, 10,000 of these bridges would be fixed. Of the nation’s bridges, 71% are rural. They make up 79% of the bridges rated as poor or structurally unsound, according to Trip, a transportation research nonprofit group. Advocates for rural communities say the problems with bridges are indicative of a wider lack of connectivity — by roadways and through broadband internet. (The president’s plan also says it will deliver access to reliable high-speed internet to the 35% of residents of rural communities without it.) Rural roads and bridges have a $211 billion backlog in improvements. Some of these projects, such as adding guardrails and widening lanes, could make it safer to drive on rural, noninterstate roads, which account for a disproportionately high number of the country’s traffic deaths. — Water Crisis in Mississippi Jackson, Mississippi Many vulnerabilities in infrastructure were exposed when a powerful winter storm swept through Texas and into the Southeast in February. One of them was the water system in Jackson, the state capital, where residents went weeks with a boil notice in place. The water crisis inflamed enduring tensions in Jackson, ones that grip many communities where white residents have fled and tax bases have evaporated. The city has old and broken pipes. It does not have the funding to repair them. City officials estimated that modernizing Jackson’s water infrastructure could cost $2 billion. The storm also caused power failures for millions of people across Texas, which has prompted lawmakers there to weigh an overhaul of the state’s electric infrastructure. At least 111 people died as a result of the storm, according to state officials, and it also caused widespread property damage and left some residents to face huge electric bills. Under Biden’s plan, lead pipes and service lines would be eliminated, and more transmission lines for electricity would be installed. — Dams Increasingly Battered by Climate Change Michigan and many other states When Michigan state officials investigated what had led to the collapse of the Edenville and Sanford dams last year, which caused thousands to evacuate and inundated hundreds of homes and businesses, the conclusions were stark: A historic flooding event had caught up with years of underfunding and neglect. The country has roughly 91,000 dams, a majority of which are more than 50 years old, and many are an exceptional rainfall away from potential disaster. As dams have aged, the weather has grown more severe, rendering old building standards outdated and creating conditions that few considered when many of the dams were built. Residential development has also steadily spread into once rural areas that lie downstream from the weakening infrastructure. According to the Association of State Dam Safety Officials, about 15,600 dams in the country would most likely cause death and extensive property damage if they failed. Of those, more than 2,330 are considered deficient, the group said. While the Biden plan mentions “dam safety,” it gives no details. — Levees That Can No Longer Consistently Hold Across the country The country has tens of thousands of miles of levees, which safeguard millions of people and trillions of dollars’ worth of property. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operates a small fraction of the nation’s levees, while the rest are maintained by a patchwork of levee districts, local governments and private owners. But floodwaters care little about who is in charge of maintenance, as the catastrophic 2019 floods in the Midwest showed. When record-breaking rains fell, levees were breached or overtopped across the region, drenching farmland, inundating homes and causing billions of dollars in damage. The rainfall is not likely to let up soon, given new weather patterns driven by climate change. And some of the officials whose towns and cities were most affected by the 2019 floods are adamant: Simply refurbishing levees is not going to work anymore. “Levees aren’t going to do it,” said Colin Wellenkamp, executive director of Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative, an association of 100 mayors along the Mississippi River. His group presented a plan to the White House last month detailing a “systemic solution” to flooding. It includes replacing wetlands, reconnecting backwaters to the main river and opening up areas for natural flooding. A plan that simply replaces infrastructure, rather than rethinking what it encompasses, will be ineffective and ultimately unaffordable, Wellenkamp said. He is not sure whether his group’s proposals have been folded into the Biden plan. But he sees little choice. “This is a losing game unless we incorporate other, larger solutions,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Over 100 million people in the US have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

    According to the CDC's vaccination tracker, the 100 million doses count for about 30% of the US population.

  • Tucker Carlson: How culture's view of 'toxic masculinity' hurts men

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host discusses anti-Asian attacks and America's relationship with China on 'The Ingraham Angle'

  • Sixers end trip without Embiid by beating Cavs 114-94

    Before the Sixers went on the road without him, Joel Embiid asked his teammates to keep winning and stay on top of the Eastern Conference. Shake Milton scored 27 points, Dwight Howard had 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Philadelphia finished a six-game road trip without their injured MVP candidate center by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-94 on Thursday night. The Sixers, who were beaten twice by the Cavs earlier this season, went 4-2 on their trip as they wait for Embiid to get back from a knee injury.