Americans stranded at Pakistan airport after cruise ship was denied entry to multiple countries over coronavirus fears

A plane full of Americans and Canadians was stranded on a tarmac at an airport in Karachi, Pakistan, for several hours on Thursday after it was turned away from multiple countries due to fears of the coronavirus, according to a family member of two of the passengers.

Kelly Chrjapin, whose parents were among those on the flight, said the plane contained more than 250 people, all of whom were American and Canadian nationals who had been traveling on the cruise ship MS Westerdam. One passenger from that boat tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. Chrjapin said the State Department formed a task force to address the situation and that her parents were informed the plane would be flying to Amsterdam on Thursday afternoon after over seven hours in Pakistan.

The delay in Pakistan was the latest twist in an extended journey for the Westerdam passengers. Chrjapin said her parents, Victor and Karen Chrjapin, are both in their late 60s and retired. She identified her father as a former Navy officer.

A helicopter approaching the Westerdam cruise ship in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, on Wednesday. (Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP via Getty Images) More

“I’m in a complete panic,” Kelly Chrjapin told Yahoo News on Thursday afternoon before she received word her parents would fly from Pakistan to the Netherlands.

Chrjapin said she hasn’t heard from her parents since approximately 4 p.m. ET, when she said her mother texted that the pilot announced they were set to take off for Amsterdam.

“I have not been able to get anything back from them since,” Chrjapin said. “I assume they had to turn their phones off and went wheels up.”

While she believes the plane has departed from Pakistan, Chrjapin is still concerned about next steps.

“Now the question is getting them out of Amsterdam. That’s a whole other kettle of fish,” she said.

Chrjapin’s parents could not be immediately reached for comment.

A woman viewing the MS Westerdam cruise ship near Sihanoukville, Cambodia, earlier this week. (Paula Bronstein/Getty Images ) More

The U.S. State Department and the Canadian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A statement from the cruise ship operator Holland America released to Yahoo News late Thursday afternoon confirmed the details of the circuitous route.

“En route the flight was unexpectedly instructed by Turkish officials to turn around midway through its journey,” the statement said. “The plane stopped for refueling at the airport in Karachi, Pakistan and then departed at 2:10 a.m. for Amsterdam, where we have received approval from the Dutch Government for landing.”

Kelly Chrjapin said her parents boarded the cruise ship, which is operated by Holland America Line, in Singapore last month. According to NBT World, a government-run media outlet in Thailand, the ship had 2,257 passengers and crew members on board and left Taiwan on Feb. 4 after an earlier stop in Hong Kong. NBT reported the boat was denied entry to Thailand “as a vessel suspected of carrying passengers contracting the 2019 novel coronavirus.”

According to Chrjapin, the failed effort to dock in Thailand was part of a “series of denials” the ship faced as it attempted to travel to multiple countries.

“Thailand was one of them, the Philippines was another, and then there were six or seven ports in Japan that were scheduled. They were denied entry,” she said, adding, “Guam declined to allow them in, at which point they were just kind of floating for five days or so.”