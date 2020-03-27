Americans stranded in India fear for their safety and wonder when they can return home

A California couple who has been waiting two and a half years to adopt a child from an Indian orphanage was days away from completion when the country introduced a strict coronavirus lockdown, bringing the process to a halt.

Firefighter and paramedic Michael Cannon and nurse Rose Barnes told Yahoo News they traveled to New Delhi March 13 on what should have been one of the happiest trips of their life, to bring the two-and-a-half year old girl home with them to Murrieta. But instead, they faced suspicion from locals and are now stuck there awaiting news on when they can return home, and whether the child they hoped to welcome to their family can accompany them.

India issued its official first day of a nationwide lockdown on March 25, with police enforcing the strict measures on its 1.3 billion people. Although currently the country has fewer coronavirus cases than in Europe and the U.S., one projection estimated the country could have to deal with 300 million cases if the outbreak spreads.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the "total lockdown" was to ''save India, to save its citizens, your family.”

Some Westerners say they have been met with hostility, apparently because locals suspect them of bringing the coronavirus to their country, and in trying to find food have been threatened by police enforcing the lockdown.

The emergency measure shocked Cannon, 34, and Barnes, 34.

The couple said some locals have been suspicious of them and their 8 year-old daughter Camille, since they arrived on March 13, just four hours before the nation banned all tourist visas. “I think that there might be a stigma being passed around, like maybe [they think] we're bringing corona[virus] to India,” Barnes said. The man selling tickets at a train station seemed shocked by the sight of her husband when he entered. “I think they just think we're carriers [of the virus.]”

Nurse Rose Barnes, firefighter and paramedic Michael Cannon and their daughter Camille. (Courtesy of the family)

“They're scared of us. We're definitely being watched, you know, and they get nervous,” Barnes told Yahoo News.

But the couple said they are trying to stay positive, describing their situation as “not quite dire,” and saying the staff at their hotel has been attentive and friendly, but adding “supplies could run out soon.”

The couple, who would be called on to work on the frontlines to fight coronavirus back home in southern California, said they were in contact with the U.S. embassy in New Delhi, and would take a flight home if one becomes available.

And they are still trying to complete the adoption of the girl, which Cannon said officials had confirmed could proceed when they receive a written order from a judge. “There’s just one last step to complete,” Barnes said.

“The situation, it's a little devastating, and also just a little comical,” Cannon said, “If you're in it, you can't be faint of heart and you need to be tenacious and ready to roll with the punches,” he told Yahoo News.

The three members of the family are among thousands of U.S. citizens hoping to get home from India since the country banned all outgoing international flights, an order that will remain in effect until April 15.

Yahoo News spoke to dozens of Americans awaiting word from U.S. authorities on when and if they can leave the country before the lockdown, which Prime Minister Modi estimates will last three weeks, but it could be extended, is lifted.

Valeria Savelyeva from Seattle, Washington, is currently stuck in South Goa, a beach resort which is usually bustling with tourists. But now, “It’s like a ghost town,” Savelyeva said.

Valeria Savelyeva. (Courtesy of Valeria Savelyeva)