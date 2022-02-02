Americans are using higher melatonin doses for sleep, but study warns of possible health risks

More and more Americans are relying on melatonin to help them fall asleep, but how much is too much?

In 2018, Americans were taking more than twice the amount of the over-the-counter aid than they were a decade earlier, according to the research published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The study warns there is not enough research to determine how dangerous or healthy long-term overuse of melatonin may be. Although short-term use of the pill appears to be safe, high dose usage hasn't been tested for overall safety, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.

Many people take melatonin as a sleep aid: What you should know before you do

Fact check: Over-the-counter vitamins not proven to treat, prevent COVID-19

The danger of now using higher doses of the over-the-counter dose comes when pills may contain higher amounts of melatonin than advertised, according to the study. Melatonin pills are not regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"These estimates may raise safety concerns, especially given that the actual content of melatonin in marketed supplements may be up to 478% higher than the labeled content and that evidence supporting melatonin use for sleep disturbances is weak," the study states.

Due to the boost in popularity, the medical industry spent $826 million on melatonin supplements in 2020, a 43% increase from the year before, said Dr. Michael Daignault, an emergency physician.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news

The study further warned those looking for a sleep aid in melatonin may be searching in the wrong place. Previous studies also found 26% of the melatonin supplements contained serotonin, "a hormone that can have harmful effects even at relatively low levels," according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, a department of the National Institutes of Health.

Story continues

Instead of relying on melatonin, Daignault advises people to establish a consistent sleep and wind-down schedule, preferably in a dark, quiet bedroom. Avoiding phone and TV screens and meditating before bed can also aid in sleep.

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Americans are taking higher doses of melatonin, study warns of risks