Americans’ views of economy worsen: Gallup

Americans’ views of the economy worsened in September, according to recent data from Gallup.

The survey giant found that only 20 percent of U.S. adults say economic conditions are “excellent” or “good.” Thirty-two percent said they are “only fair” and 48 percent say they are “poor.”

Last month, 23 percent of respondents called economic conditions “excellent” or “good.” Thirty-five percent said they were “only fair” and 42 percent said they were “poor” at the time.

Americans’ outlook for the economy also soured, according to the latest data, with 73 percent saying “economic conditions in the country as a whole” are worsening. In comparison, 67 percent said “economic conditions in the country as a whole” were worsening last month.

Gallup also found more Americans are saying the economy is the “most important problem facing this country” today. Thirty-four percent of Americans said the economy was the most important problem America faces in September, up 3 percentage points from August. The findings come ahead of a looming government shutdown, which some lawmakers now see as unavoidable.

“Americans’ subpar economic ratings have been the norm since the pandemic, and that continues today, but their evaluations have turned slightly worse in September after improving a bit over the summer,” Gallup noted.

“At the same time, Americans’ overall satisfaction with the country hasn’t changed — likely because at 20%, it’s already as low as it can get without a major economic or political event that sparks bipartisan concern,” it continued. “Historically, such episodes have included the global economic crisis in 2008, the debt ceiling showdown in 2011, the government shutdown in 2013, and the killing of George Floyd and surrounding events in 2020. It remains to be seen if a government shutdown in October leads to a similar downturn in satisfaction.”

The data was taken from a Gallup poll of 1,016 adults taken from Sep. 1 to 23 with a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

