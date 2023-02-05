Americans’ views of US economy tick up: poll

Lauren Sforza
·2 min read

Americans’ positive views of the United States economy remains well below half, but have ticked up slightly over the past week, according to a new CBS poll.

The new poll found that 33 percent of Americans think the condition of the economy is good, an increase from last week’s number of 28 percent. As the nation’s debt limit remains in limbo, more than half of Americans say that Congress should not raise the debt ceiling while 45 percent saying that it should.

But when presented with the prospect of a default, 67 percent said it should raise the debt limit. Most Americans also think that both Republicans and President Biden should compromise on the debt ceiling negotiations, according to the poll.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) met with Biden last week to discuss the debt ceiling. The White House wants Congress to raise the debt ceiling without making spending cuts, while Republicans want to use the debt ceiling as an opportunity to limit spending in certain areas though the specifics of that are unknown.

Thirty-eight percent of Americans also expect the economy to be in a recession next, and 24 percent believe that the economy will be slowing down, according to the poll. The poll also found that 20 percent think that the economy will be booming, and that 18 percent believe it will hold steady.

When asked who would be responsible for U.S. economy in 2023, 48 percent of Americans answered with Biden. Forty-three percent said Democrats in Congress would be responsible while 39 percent said the Federal Reserve would be and 32 percent cited Republicans in Congress.

The CBS/YouGov survey polled 2,030 U.S. adult residents between Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, and has a margin of error of 3 points, according to the website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Food Stamps: When February 2023 California (CalFresh) Benefits Are Scheduled To Send

    California's food stamps program, known as CalFresh, provides monthly food benefits to low-income households. Benefits are distributed each month to CalFresh accounts linked to CalFresh EBT cards....

  • Amazon's Cloud-Profit Margin Just Tumbled

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud-computing business is a monster. Amazon Web Services (AWS) scoops up around one-third of global spending on infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service, and it's become a mission critical provider to many of its customers. Free from managing their own servers, AWS customers can scale their infrastructure quickly and painlessly.

  • Box of Gain hid 4 pounds of meth given to undercover cop at Burger King, feds say

    The meth was supposed to be sold in Florida and Georgia, officials say.

  • Should I Open a Roth IRA for My Kids in 2023?

    Savings accounts are popular among kids, but giving them access to a Roth IRA (individual retirement account) could be the ultimate wealth builder. Anyone can contribute to a Roth IRA -- regardless of age -- as long as they have enough earned income to cover their annual contributions. If you're wondering if opening a Roth IRA for a child is a good move to make in 2023, here are a few things to consider.

  • The Cops Who Fatally Shot A Man At His Late Grandma's Apartment Complex Won't Be Charged

    Joe Frasure Jr., 28, was transported to the hospital in critical condition and died on Tuesday.View Entire Post ›

  • Apple crash and fall tech inundating 911 dispatchers with automated calls, reports say

    Apple devices' crash and fall detection features are reportedly placing calls that are inundating 911 emergency service and dispatch centers across the U.S.

  • The U.S. has a long history of environmental protests. Police had never killed an activist — until now.

    Last month’s killing of a nonbinary activist known as “Tortuguita,” marked the first police killing of a demonstrator in the history of the U.S. environmental movement.

  • First Leopard 2 Tank From Canada On Its Way to Ukraine, Defense Minister Says

    Canada’s Defense Minister said the country has sent its first Leopard 2 tank to Ukraine, in footage posted on February 4.Anita Anand said a Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft departed Halifax carrying the first Leopard 2 main battle tank that Canada is sending to the conflict, alongside NATO allies that include the US, Germany, and Poland.“Canada stands with the people of Ukraine. We’ll continue to provide Ukraine’s Armed Forces with the equipment that they need to win,” the minister said.Canada has pledged to supply Ukraine with four Leopard 2 main battle tanks. Credit: Anita Anand via Storyful

  • Here’s What Keeps Morgan Stanley’s Jim Caron Up at Night

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation readings have, mercifully, been coming down, and investors are betting the Federal Reserve is getting close to the end of its rate-hiking cycle.Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the USFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerved t

  • China balloon: US searches in Atlantic for wreckage

    The US is trying recover debris from the suspected spy balloon that fell in shallow waters off South Carolina.

  • Here's the Only Reason I'd Even Consider Claiming Social Security at Age 62

    There are plenty of good things to look forward to as we age, including retirement. One of the biggest decisions Americans will have to make as they get older is when to begin collecting Social Security retirement benefits. Here's the only reason I'd ever consider claiming Social Security at age 62.

  • Sam Williams played sparingly as a rookie, but Cowboys reaped benefits

    When the Dallas Cowboys selected Sam Williams as a pass rusher from Ole Miss at Pick 56 they added an instant contributor. | From @ReidDHanson

  • Is Social Security Going to Disappear?

    Will Social Security be around for your retirement? Quite the contrary -- you'll probably get a lot less money from Social Security than you think, even if the program sticks around for the long haul. Anyone who's in the process of planning for retirement should take some comfort in the fact that Social Security is not on the verge of going bankrupt and disappearing.

  • Skull-waving neo-Nazi Russian mercenary gets shot in head in execution-style attack

    Igor Mangushev, a Russian mercenary and propagandist, who months ago staged a gruesome stunt in which he brandished the skull allegedly of oneof the fallen Ukrainian defenders of Azovstal, has been shot in the head, Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyi reported on Telegram on Feb. 5.

  • China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down

    Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.

  • Donald Trump Tries to Deny That Spy Balloons Also Flew Over U.S. During His Presidency

    Gaelen Morse/ReutersDonald Trump tried to deny reports on Sunday that China launched spy balloons over the U.S. during his presidency, saying the claims were an attempt to deflect embarrassment over the half-week debacle.Three other spy balloons have traveled over the continental U.S. in the past, officials told the Associated Press, including twice during the Trump administration. That has not stopped Trump and his acolytes, such as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and former Secretary of State Mike Pomp

  • Video Shows Chinese Balloon Being Shot Down Over Atlantic Ocean

    Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Chase Doak/Reuters and ELIZABETH FRANTZ/ReutersThe United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 4.The balloon was taken down as it floated over the Atlantic Ocean east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.An operation is now underway to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet.Less than an hour earlier, two anonymous U.S. officials told the Associ

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for saying her salary is ‘too low’

    Extremist Republican who makes $174,000 annually according to public records says ‘I’ve lost money since I’ve gotten here’

  • Trump splits with McCarthy on Babbitt’s death: ‘I totally disagree’

    Former President Trump said Thursday that he “totally” disagrees with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on the death of Ashli Babbitt, a Jan. 6 rioter who was shot and killed by Capitol Police. After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed on Tuesday that Babbitt had been murdered during the pro-Trump insurrection, McCarthy broke with the Georgia congresswoman,…

  • China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert

    China's spy balloon flying over Montana shows that the country is preparing its citizens for war that could come at any time, an expert told Fox News Digital.