Americans weigh in on climate change

Reuters

Along with the supply-chain headaches everyone is fighting - from clogged ports to empty store shelves - Ryan Gunnigle is focused on the potential for the opposite problem: gluts. "Customers are just flinging crazy orders right now, so it's hard to determine the real level of demand," said the chief executive of Kids2, the Atlanta-based toy company best known as the maker of Baby Einstein and other baby-oriented brands. Nancy Lazar, head of economic research at Cornerstone Macro, said in a seminar on Friday that spending on items like furniture and computers - which exploded during the pandemic - have already cooled and that demand for many consumer goods will lessen in 2022.