Americans weigh in on climate change
A recent poll in the United States, conducted by the AP-NORC Center and EPIC, asked people to answer questions about climate change.
A recent poll in the United States, conducted by the AP-NORC Center and EPIC, asked people to answer questions about climate change.
Beanie Babies were a hit in the 1990s, and collectors now pay huge sums, especially if they’re in mint condition. Here’s a look at the top 10 most expensive.
SafeMoon investors appear satisfied that the supply is now being spread among the community.
Climate change is throwing the world's hydrologic cycle out of whack and promises big water problems in the coming years, climate scientist Peter Gleick told "The Climate Crisis Podcast."
According to the new research, white, bull and tiger sharks account for the most bites on humans.
As the leaders of the world gather in Glasgow to discuss the fate of the climate crisis, the power to save the planet from destruction caused by humans does not only lie in the hands of those in power. While the majority of reductions in greenhouse gases will need to be accomplished by transformation in policy and industry, individual actions can also help prevent further warming, according to the experts. "As individuals, we have to pursue collective action to actually move the needle on this," Jason Smerdon, a climate scientists for Columbia University's Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory, told ABC News.
As the COP26 climate summit begins, we know basically what we need to do to keep climate change from destroying us. So what's the holdup?
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesClimate-related warfare is a near-term reality—not some far-off boogeyman—according to leading defense thinkers and military strategists. They are still talking about the importance of fighting climate change, but they’re also making plans to fight other human beings because of climate change.So, where will these climate-related battles take place?Some people argue they already have, with controversial academic reports claiming recent conf
Elon Musk, the richest man on the planet, said he would sell $6 billion worth of Tesla stock to solve world hunger -- if the United Nations World Food Program can explain how it would spend it. See:...
Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal seems to have kickstarted action, Statesman contributor Rocky Barker writes.
Along with the supply-chain headaches everyone is fighting - from clogged ports to empty store shelves - Ryan Gunnigle is focused on the potential for the opposite problem: gluts. "Customers are just flinging crazy orders right now, so it's hard to determine the real level of demand," said the chief executive of Kids2, the Atlanta-based toy company best known as the maker of Baby Einstein and other baby-oriented brands. Nancy Lazar, head of economic research at Cornerstone Macro, said in a seminar on Friday that spending on items like furniture and computers - which exploded during the pandemic - have already cooled and that demand for many consumer goods will lessen in 2022.
The new sister channel of climate denialist Fox News isn’t following suit – it’s just avoiding the subject altogether Co-anchor and meteorologist Jason Frazer rehearses on the Fox Weather set at News Corporation headquarters in New York. Photograph: Richard Drew/AP When Fox News Media announced plans for a 24-hour weather channel, the company could hardly have predicted it would debut in a week marked by a bomb cyclone, several tornadoes and severe flooding across the north-east. Yet that’s exac
Hydrogen fuel cells have long been considered a promising energy storage alternative. Let's take a closer look at what these developments may mean for fuel cell companies such as Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL). The adoption of hydrogen fuel cells in the global electric vehicle segment is patchy.
Boris Johnson welcomed delegates at the U.N. Climate Change Conference “to Scotland, whose most famous fictional son is almost certainly a man called James Bond.”
BBC science correspondent Matt McGrath answers your questions about Glasgow's COP26 climate summit.
John Kerry has made one special ask of world leaders since he became President Biden's climate envoy in January: help me consign coal to history. As the UN climate summit convenes in Glasgow, Scotland, all signs suggest they won't deliver.Driving the news: The COP26 summit is a proving ground of sorts for Kerry's style of personal diplomacy, which helped him broker the 2015 Paris climate accord. The challenge is having it pay off in a world rife with multilateralism, and with the U.S. leadership
A team of scientists wanted to know if humans could survive on Dune's Arrakis. So they put the planet to the test using a climate model. The post Could Humans Actually Live on DUNE’s Arrakis? appeared first on Nerdist.
South Africa's state logistics firm Transnet on Sunday temporarily closed its fuel pipeline in the eastern city of Durban after a fire broke out nearby, killing at least three people, the company said.
Radical actions that will effectively tackle climate change include strict regulations for corporations, dismantling carbon-emitting industries, and more effective leadership.
WASHINGTON — It was 73 days until Christmas, and the clock was ticking down for Catch Co. The Chicago-based fishing company had secured a spot to sell a new product, an Advent calendar for fishing enthusiasts dubbed “12 Days of Fishmas,” in 2,650 Walmart stores nationwide. But like so many products this holiday season, the calendars were mired in a massive traffic jam in the flow of goods from Asian factories to U.S. store shelves. With Black Friday rapidly approaching, many of the calendars wer
If you want a glimpse into the future, look up the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization’s latest update to its global Food Price Index; it jumped over 3% in August and now stands almost 33% higher than this time last year. The rest is simply because the world is not producing enough food to meet the needs of a growing population. Instead, many policy makers seem to assume that the agriculture industry has largely solved the extraordinarily complex problem of producing a healthy, abundant and secure food supply.