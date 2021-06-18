Are Americans worried about COVID spreading to their family? What new poll finds

An all-time low percentage of people said they’re very concerned about COVID spreading to them or their family, according to a recent poll.

The survey, done by the Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Center for Public Affairs Research, found 21% of respondents said they’re “very worried” or “extremely worried” about the virus reaching them or their family — a record low since the pandemic began. A quarter of respondents said they’re “very concerned” or “extremely worried” that lifted coronavirus restrictions will lead to more infections.

The poll was conducted June 10-14 with a sample size of 1,125 adults and a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

Americans also said they’re more likely to resume pre-pandemic activities, including visiting friends and family, shopping in-person, going to a restaurant or bar, traveling, exercising at a gym, attending a sports event and going to a movie, theater or concert compared to when they were asked the same question in May 2020.

However, 34% of Americans who responded said that restrictions are being lifted too quickly and 27% said they aren’t being lifted quickly enough. Thirty-nine percent said the reopening pace is “about right.”

Americans are still wearing masks — 37% say they “always” do when around people outside their home. But the percentage of people doing so has gone down over the past few months — it was 56% toward the end of April/beginning of May; and 65% in the last week of February.

The CDC updated its guidance in May, saying vaccinated Americans can ditch their masks in most situations, including indoor settings.

The survey also found Americans who haven’t been vaccinated yet are unlikely to do so. Of the 36% who reported they haven’t gotten at least one shot, 7% said they would definitely get a vaccine and 15% said they probably will. Meanwhile, 46% of Americans who haven’t been vaccinated said they will definitely not get a shot and 29% said they probably won’t.

At least 175 million Americans have gotten at least one COVID dose, comprising 53% of the population, as of June 17, including 147 million who are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

As of June 18, there are more than 33.5 million coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 600,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.