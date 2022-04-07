Americans worry about crime hits highest level since 2016: Gallup

Mychael Schnell
·2 min read

Worries about crime and violence in the U.S. among Americans have hit the highest levels since 2016, according to Gallup.

Fifty-three percent of adults polled in the U.S. said they worry “a great deal” about crime and violence in America, while 27 percent said they worry a “fair amount.”

The survey by Gallup, which was conducted between March 1 and March 18, is the first time since 2016 that a majority of respondents said they personally worry a “great deal” about crime. In 2016, 53 percent of respondents said the same.

When broken down by party, 61 percent of Republicans said they worry about crime and violence in the U.S. a great deal, compared to 43 percent of Democrats.

More women (58 percent) said that they worried a great deal about crime in the U.S. than men (48 percent).

Worries about crime and violence also varied when it came to place of residence. Fifty-eight percent of respondents in big/small cities said they were worried a great deal about crime and violence, compared to 51 percent in towns/rural areas and 46 percent in suburbs.

Gallup has tracked worries regarding crime and violence since 2001, according to the company. That year, a record of 88 percent of adults in the U.S. said they were worried about crime and violence.

The Gallup numbers come amid an increased focus on crime in places like New York City and Chicago.

A number of individuals have been violently attacked in the Big Apple in recent weeks. According to police data tracking crimes in Chicago through March 27, the city has seen a 36 percent increase in overall crime since last year. Shootings and murders, however, fell by a small amount.

Gallup surveyed 1,017 adults in the U.S. The margin of sampling error for this month’s poll is plus or minus four percentage points.

