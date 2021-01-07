America's adversaries revel over US Capitol storming

Colin Freeman
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol - Reuters
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol - Reuters

America's adversaries were quick to pour scorn on the US over the storming of the Capitol building, declaring it to symbolise the decline of a once-great nation.

In comments that mixed stinging criticism, glee and faux-concern, they said it demonstrated the perils of a US democratic system now in all-out crisis.

America's arch-enemy Iran led the charge, with President Hassan Rouhani saying that that the rampage by of Donald Trump supporters exposed the dangerous "populism" of the outgoing US president.

"What we saw in the United States yesterday evening and today shows above all how fragile and vulnerable Western democracy is," Mr Rouhani said in a speech broadcast by state television.

"We saw that unfortunately the ground is fertile for populism, despite the advances in science and industry. A populist has arrived and he has led his country to disaster over these past four years."

Mr Rouhani, who has been at loggerheads with Mr Trump after he pulled of Iran's international nuclear deal, also hinted that incident should be a wake-up call to incoming President Joe Biden, with whom he hopes for better relations. 

"May they return to reason, legality and their obligations. It's for their own benefit and the good of the world," he said.

In China, which has been the target of Mr Trump's trade war, the state-backed Global Times newspaper made gloatings comparison with the scenes of pro-democracy protesters storming the Hong Kong parliament in 2019.

A supporter of US President Donald Trump, Richard Bino Barnett, sits on the desk of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - Shutterstock
A supporter of US President Donald Trump, Richard Bino Barnett, sits on the desk of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - Shutterstock

In a Tweet directed at Nancy Pelosi, the US House of Representatives, the newspaper said:  "@SpeakerPelosi once referred to the Hong Kong riots as "a beautiful sight to behold" — it remains yet to be seen whether she will say the same about the recent developments in Capitol Hill."

China's US embassy also issued a note to Chinese citizens in the US to "pay close attention to the local epidemic and security situation, be vigilant, take safety precautions and consider going to public places carefully."

In Russia, officials compared the US scenes to those in Ukraine in 2014, when pro-Western democracy activists in Kiev's Maidan Square led protests that toppled the pro-Moscow president, Viktor Yanukovich.

"Quite Maidan-style pictures are coming from DC," said Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's deputy UN Ambassador, in a post on Twitter.  He added: "Some of my friends ask whether someone will distribute crackers to the protesters to echo Victoria Nuland stunt." 

He was referring to a 2013 visit to Ukraine when then-US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland offered food to protesters. Other US critics, such as the governments of Turkey and Venezuela - both of which have experienced major anti-government unrest themselves in recent years - took the opportunity to strike a statesmanlike pose.

Jorge Arreaza, the foreign minister of Venezuela's, issued a statement expressing "concern over the violence in Washington".

But Dr Jonathan Eyal, an expert on global security issues at the Royal United Services Institute, said the violent scenes in Washington would offer only "short-term" political advantages to undemocratic regimes.

"The Chinese have a history of laughing at parliamentary democracy, seeing it as just chaos, and they have made direct comparisons with the scenes of demonstrators defacing the Hong Kong parliament," he said. 

"But that's nonsense - in Hong Kong, it's people protesting for the actual right to vote, whereas in Washington it's people protesting a vote they didn't like."

In the long-term, he said the incoming Biden administration could actually use the protests to enhance America's international standing as a democratic nation. 

"One of the problems with America's democracy promotion agenda was that it always appeared so superior,” he said. “But if the Biden officials conduct themselves well, they can say to the world 'look, these problems can affect us all, and here is how we fix them'." 

Latest Stories

  • A confident Stacey Abrams says Georgia runoffs are 'just the beginning'

    On Tuesday, the former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was once again out seeking to secure more votes for Georgia Democratic hopefuls Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

  • Lindsey Graham dismisses fellow Republicans' Electoral College objections with a history lesson

    "Count me out" of the plan to object to the Electoral College certification, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday night. Graham was never really on board, but had previously suggested he was at least willing to listen to his fellow Republicans, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who wanted to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory because of unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. By the time he spoke, though, Graham had reached the conclusion that "enough is enough."Graham provided the chamber with a brief history lesson, arguing that the objectors were making a mistake by citing the 1876 election between Samuel Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes as precedent for their actions. That year, there were disputed results in four states -- Oregon, Louisiana, Florida, and Graham's home state of South Carolina. So, a 15-member Electoral Commission, similar to what Cruz and others want to see now, was formed. Hayes, the Republican, eventually received the votes he needed to become president.But, Graham noted, the commission wasn't the real reason the matter was settled. Behind the scenes, Republicans met with Democrats, who agreed not to accept a Hayes victory as long as federal troops were pulled from the South, bringing an end to the Reconstruction era. The deal, which became known as the Compromise of 1877, paved the way for Jim Crow. "If you're looking for historical guidance," Graham said, "this is not the one to pick." > Graham: "It didn't work. Nobody accepted it. The way it ended is when Hayes did a deal with these 3 states- you give me the electors, I'll kick the Union Army out. The rest is history. It led to Jim Crow. If you're looking for historical guidance, this is not the one to pick."> > -- Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 7, 2021More stories from theweek.com 'Where is Pence?' Pro-Trump mob tried to hunt down vice president, lawmakers in Capitol siege. Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory White House counsel reportedly concerned Trump was committing treason

  • Woman killed in Capitol riot shooting identified as US Air Force veteran, reports say

    Circumstances of shooting still unclear and DC police are investigating

  • Biden to introduce Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

    President-elect Joe Biden has announced Merrick Garland as his pick for attorney general, saying the federal appeals court judge and three others he has selected for senior Justice Department positions will “restore the independence” of the agency and faith in the rule of law. The four lawyers are to be introduced by Biden at an event Thursday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware. In picking Garland, Biden is turning to an experienced judge who held senior positions at the Justice Department decades ago, including as a supervisor of the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

  • China steps up COVID-19 curbs near Beijing as infections rise

    Chinese authorities on Wednesday imposed travel restrictions and banned gatherings in the capital city of Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, in the latest escalation of measures to stave off another coronavirus wave. The province, which entered a "wartime mode" on Tuesday, accounted for 20 of the 23 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported in mainland China on Jan. 5, more than the total of 19 cases in the province in the three previous days. Hebei also accounted for 43 of 64 new asymptomatic cases - people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus but not yet showing symptoms of COVID-19.

  • What does ‘Status Not Available’ mean on stimulus tracking site? Here’s what IRS says

    Stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit last week, the IRS said.

  • Ted Cruz suggested the Senate hold a 'commission' to investigate election results. Bipartisan senators immediately tore him apart.

    In his opposition to the counting of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested Congress "follow the precedent" of another disputed election.In 1877, just a few years after the end of the Civil War, a disputed election was resolved with a bipartisan electoral commission that put former Republican President Rutherford B. Hayes in the White House, but also ended most of the Reconstruction efforts aimed at enforcing the end of slavery and white supremacy in the South. The 1877 commission allowed Jim Crow laws to take hold in the South and remain for nearly a century later. But without much regard for that racist history, Cruz suggested today's Congress follow 1877's lead.> "I would urge that we follow the precedent of 1877," says Senator Ted Cruz.> > The bipartisan electoral commission that Cruz speaks of was widely regarded as a disaster https://t.co/azXMO0zfYw pic.twitter.com/dLSuPLrvcO> > — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) January 6, 2021Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed with a complete teardown of Cruz's argument, questioning why Cruz wasn't also disputing the elections of dozens of House members elected on the same ballots. And then came Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), a Republican from a swing state Biden won. Despite supporting and campaigning for Trump, Toomey also wasn't siding with the Republican opposition, instead questioning just how much good a "commission" would do for the undisputed count.More stories from theweek.com 'Where is Pence?' Pro-Trump mob tried to hunt down vice president, lawmakers in Capitol siege. Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory White House counsel reportedly concerned Trump was committing treason

  • Trump lawyer Giuliani was pushing senators to block Biden victory even after riots began, misdialed voicemail reveals

    Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to block the count of the Electoral College votes as Capitol was still recovering from violence

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • Moderna CEO says vaccine likely to protect for 'couple of years'

    Moderna's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is likely to offer protection of up to a couple of years, its chief executive said on Thursday, even though more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment. The U.S. biotech company, which stunned the world last year by coming up with a vaccine against the disease caused by the new coronavirus in just a few weeks, received approval for its shot from the European Commission on Wednesday. Given vaccines development and pharmacovigilance usually requires years, the protection duration of COVID-19 shots is a lingering question for scientists and regulators.

  • Woman reportedly shot at Capitol, protesters hold 'armed standoff' with police at House chamber door

    People trying to overtake the Capitol building forced senators and House members into hiding on Wednesday.Both the House and Senate's debates over opposition to electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden were halted Wednesday when Trump supporters, some of them seemingly armed, broke into the Capitol. The protesters broke glass doors and pushed past security guards, eventually making it into the congressional chambers and offices.After filling the halls waving Trump and Confederate flags, some members of the mob broke the glass on the doors to the House chamber. Reporters said there was an "armed standoff" at the doors between police and insurgents. Some protesters eventually made it to the Senate floor; some seemingly did so by jumping down from the viewing gallery above. One protester took the presiding officer's chair, yelling "Trump won that election."> They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT> > — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021> Incredible Getty photos from inside the Capitol pic.twitter.com/IN2rRcsOg5> > — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 6, 2021House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy later confirmed to PBS News that shots were fired inside the Capitol and that someone had been injured. Paramedics were seen taking someone out of the building on a stretcher. CNN reported a woman had been shot at the Capitol and was in critical condition.More stories from theweek.com 'Where is Pence?' Pro-Trump mob tried to hunt down vice president, lawmakers in Capitol siege. Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory White House counsel reportedly concerned Trump was committing treason

  • 'Only in America': Warnock's rise from poverty to US senator

    The Rev. Raphael Warnock's roots showed little promise of a future that led to the U.S. Senate. “My daddy used to wake me up every morning at dawn,” Warnock told a hometown crowd at a drive-in rally two days before his election Tuesday. Pushed by his parents to work hard, Warnock left Savannah and became the first member of his family to graduate from college, helped by Pell grants and low-interest student loans.

  • Britain working with Pfizer, AstraZeneca to increase vaccine supplies

    The pace of Britain's rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is being limited by the supply of shots, and the government is working with both Pfizer and AstraZeneca to increase supplies, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday. The government must quickly ramp up the rate of vaccinations in order to meet an ambitious target to inoculate more than 13 million people who are elderly, vulnerable or frontline workers by mid-February. "The rate limiting step is the supply of vaccine, and we're working with the companies, both Pfizer and of course AstraZeneca, to increase the supply," Hancock told broadcasters.

  • Huckabee: 'I'd love to see some Democrats' demand a 'full accounting' of election results

    Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee weighs in on GOP senators demanding an audit of the 2020 election results saying he wishes that 'all the elected officials would demand a full accounting for how the ballots were tabulated.'

  • Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump has reportedly been 'ranting about Pence,' who could still effectively fire him

    President Trump cannot fire Vice President Mike Pence. But Pence could play a big part in immediately ending Trump's term.Removing Trump via the 25th Amendment, "a move, long dismissed as a liberal fantasy," is one of a handful of options being considered by shaken Trump allies, Axios said Wednesday night, confirming earlier reports. Republicans are furious with Trump for "fomenting an attack on American democracy" by sending a mob to sack the U.S. Capitol, as well as his leading role in ending GOP control of the Senate, and "there's concern about whether the country can withstand another two weeks with Trump at the helm."Republicans are also discussing censuring Trump, which would do little, and removing him via impeachment, Axios says. "The 25th Amendment route would require buy-in from Pence and a majority of Trump's Cabinet. But many of those Cabinet members also have been loyalists to the president and serve in acting capacities, so it's not clear that support or will exists." On the other hand, "Trump has been ranting about Pence" and his ceremonial role in finalizing President-elect Joe Biden's win, sources tell Axios.If removed under the never-used Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, "Trump can't just take his powers back immediately and fire all the Cabinet officers who sought to sideline him," George Conway explained.> ... to sustain the VP's and cabinet's judgment. Congress has 21 days to act. > > Since Trump now has less than 14 days left in his term, Congress can just run out the clock with Pence in place until Biden is sworn in.> > -- George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 7, 2021The idea of removing Trump with 13 days left in his term is not yet being embraced by House or Senate GOP leaders, Axios says,"and it's too soon to know whether those talking about them are just letting off steam after a shock to the democracy, or whether a critical mass exists to proceed." But Pence looked pretty irritated and maybe even a little presidential when he reconvened the congressional count of Biden's electoral victory after police removed the pro-Trump mob from the Capitol."I've known Mike Pence forever," Sen James Inhofe (R-Okla.) told the Tulsa World on Tuesday night, after a day of public abuse by Trump. "I've never seen Pence as angry as he was today. I had a long conversation with him," he added. "He said, 'After all the things I've done for (Trump).'"More stories from theweek.com 'Where is Pence?' Pro-Trump mob tried to hunt down vice president, lawmakers in Capitol siege. Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory White House counsel reportedly concerned Trump was committing treason

  • Hong Kong national security law: Activists say arrests confirm worst fears

    Activists say their worst fears about the Beijing-imposed national security law have been confirmed.

  • ‘Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’: Democrats including Hillary Clinton and AOC rejoice over Georgia as Trump goes wild on Twitter

    President launches all-caps Twitter tirade as Democrats celebrate electoral upset victories

  • Chinese city of 11 million stops people leaving in bid to contain COVID

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The capital and largest city in northern China's Hebei province barred people from leaving on Thursday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus as the country reported the biggest rise in daily infections in more than five months. Hebei accounted for 51 of the 52 local cases reported by the National Health Commission on Thursday. In addition to barring people from leaving the city, people and vehicles from areas of the city considered high-risk were not allowed to leave their district, authorities said.

  • House nearly devolves into a brawl during the objection to Pennsylvania electors

    Tempers flared on the House floor early Thursday during speeches for and against an objection to recognizing President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win in Pennsylvania — the final hurdle in the counting of Electoral College votes, delayed by the occupation of the Capitol on Wednesday by a mob supporting President Trump. Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate Democrat from Pennsylvania, lit into his Republican colleagues, telling them their objections have no merit and "don't deserve an ounce of respect. A woman died out there tonight, and you're making these objections."There was a commotion from the GOP side after Lamb said the people storming the Capitol would have been arrested if they weren't white, prompting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-N.Y.) to call for order. "Enough has been done today already to try to strip this Congress of its dignity, and we don't need to do any more," Lamb said, adding that some of his colleagues had fueled the mob by repeating lies about the election. A few moments later, Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) objected, saying Lamb was calling him a liar. Pelosi shot down the objection, and then things nearly came to blows.> "There will be order in the House."> > Watch tensions rise on House floor during debate on Pennsylvania ElectoralCollege Vote Objection.> > Note: C-SPAN does not control cameras in the House. pic.twitter.com/sQ1vAIxc0t> > — CSPAN (@cspan) January 7, 2021The benches cleared, and the deputy sergeant at arms got involved. PBS's Lisa Desjardins explains what happened off-camera:> 6\. Democrats got on feet, from other side of the chamber many (a dozen?) started moving quickly, almost running thru rows to where Harris was. > 7\. Republicans started doing same. > 8\. A staffer - it may have been the Sgt. at Arms moved even more quickly to separate them.> > 2/> > — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 7, 2021"We want this government to work more than they want it to fail," Lamb said after the fight was defused, then ceded the floor.More stories from theweek.com 'Where is Pence?' Pro-Trump mob tried to hunt down vice president, lawmakers in Capitol siege. Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory White House counsel reportedly concerned Trump was committing treason