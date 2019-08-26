America's best chicken sandwich: Is the winner of our poll, Popeyes or Chick-fil-A?

And the fast-food chain with the best fried chicken sandwich is ...

Chick-fil-A!

At least according to USA TODAY's unscientific Chicken Sandwich Bracket where 54% of the 5,062 votes cast in our Twitter poll were for Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A and 46% for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

The fast-food chains that ruffled the first feathers in the great Chicken Sandwich War of 2019 faced off in the championship round of our Chicken Sandwich Bracket.

In the first round, the top seed Chick-fil-A easily took down KFC with more than 80% of the vote. Meanwhile, chicken sandwich newcomer Popeyes vanquished Wendy's, capturing 69% of the vote, to set up the final round we all expected.

KFC Beyond Fried Chicken: KFC is testing a plant-based chicken. Here's where to try it.

Sandwich boycott: Calls to boycott Jimmy John's resurface over elephant photo with sandwich chain's founder

This all started this month, when Popeyes rolled out its first nationwide chicken sandwich, much to the delight of nearly all its customers.

But the Chicken Sandwich War still rages on as not everyone who has wanted to try Popeyes new sandwich has been able to.

Better chicken sandwich? — USA TODAY Money (@USATODAYmoney) August 25, 2019

Throughout the nation, there have been news stories and social media reports of many Popeyes selling out of its New Orleans-style fried chicken on a bun. There have also been reports of consumers waiting on long lines to get the first taste.

Mac & Cheese battle: KFC rolls out Mac & Cheese Bowls nationwide

Contributing: Brett Molina

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes: This is America's best chicken sandwich